DaVita Stock Soars 18%+: Dialysis Giant Crushes Q1 Earnings, Raises 2026 Outlook on Strong Demand

NEW YORK — DaVita Inc. shares exploded higher by nearly 19% in morning trading Wednesday, May 6, 2026, after the leading kidney care provider delivered a blockbuster first-quarter earnings beat and raised its full-year guidance, signaling robust demand for dialysis services and continued operational efficiency gains.

DaVita stock climbed as high as 186.40, up more than 29 points or 18.70% shortly after the market open. The surge pushed the company's market capitalization above $12 billion and marked one of the strongest single-day performances for the healthcare stock in recent years.

The rally followed DaVita's May 5 after-hours report showing revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter ended March 31, up 6% from a year earlier and topping Wall Street expectations of about $3.35 billion. Adjusted earnings per share hit $2.87, smashing consensus estimates of $2.33 by more than 23%.

Strong Volume, Cost Control Drive Outperformance

CEO Javier Rodriguez highlighted broad-based strength across key metrics. Treatment volume grew modestly, revenue per treatment rose, and patient care costs came in lower than anticipated thanks to improved labor productivity and technology initiatives.

"We delivered strong financial results ahead of our expectations with outperformance from each element of our U.S. dialysis trilogy: treatment volume, revenue per treatment and cost per treatment," Rodriguez said. Management pointed to favorable patient transfers linked to competitor clinic adjustments and better-than-expected mortality trends as supporting factors.

Adjusted operating income reached $482 million, while operating cash flow totaled $321 million and free cash flow turned positive at $140 million. DaVita also continued its aggressive share repurchase program, buying back 3 million shares in the quarter for $403 million and an additional 2 million shares post-quarter for $302 million.

Upward Revision to Full-Year Outlook

Investors reacted enthusiastically to the raised 2026 guidance. DaVita now expects adjusted operating income between $2.15 billion and $2.25 billion, up from the prior range, and adjusted EPS of $14.10 to $15.20. Free cash flow guidance remained steady at $1.0 billion to $1.25 billion.

The update reflects higher expected treatment volume growth of 25 to 50 basis points for the year and sustained cost discipline. Analysts noted the midpoint of the new EPS range sits comfortably above prior consensus.

Deutsche Bank upgraded the stock to Buy and significantly raised its price target following the results, contributing to the bullish sentiment.

Industry Tailwinds and Strategic Focus

DaVita operates one of the largest networks of outpatient dialysis centers in the United States, serving patients with end-stage kidney disease. The company benefits from an aging population and stable Medicare reimbursement rates, even as it navigates labor costs and regulatory changes.

Progress in integrated kidney care, including value-based arrangements covering billions in annualized medical spend, provides additional growth levers. Management expressed confidence in its ability to deliver high-quality care while improving margins through AI-driven scheduling tools and other efficiencies.

The Q1 results come amid a broader recovery in healthcare stocks, though DaVita's move stands out for its magnitude. The stock had already posted strong year-to-date gains entering the report but pulled back modestly in after-hours trading on May 5 before exploding higher on Wednesday as the full implications of the beat and raise sank in.

Analyst Views and Valuation

Wall Street has grown more optimistic. With shares now trading around 15-16 times forward earnings, many view DaVita as attractively valued relative to its earnings power and cash generation. Share repurchases have meaningfully reduced the outstanding float, boosting per-share metrics.

Risks remain, including potential changes in government reimbursement policy, labor inflation and competition. However, management's track record of execution and the defensive nature of dialysis services provide a buffer.

Looking Ahead

Attention now turns to sustained volume trends through the remainder of 2026 and further progress on integrated care initiatives. DaVita's ability to maintain or expand margins while returning capital to shareholders will be key watchpoints.

For investors, the Wednesday surge underscores how positive surprises in a stable, essential healthcare business can drive outsized moves. DaVita has transformed operational challenges into opportunities, positioning itself for what management believes will be another strong year.

As trading continues, the market appears to be rewarding DaVita's consistent delivery and forward-looking confidence. Whether the momentum sustains will depend on broader market sentiment and the company's execution in the quarters ahead, but today's reaction signals strong belief in its trajectory.