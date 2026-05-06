Flex Ltd. Stock Explodes 32% on Record Earnings, Guidance Raise and Cloud Spin-Off Plan

NEW YORK — Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ: FLEX) shares skyrocketed more than 32% in early trading Wednesday, surging to $127.45 after the global manufacturing and technology solutions provider reported record fourth-quarter and fiscal 2026 results, significantly raised its full-year outlook, and announced plans to spin off its high-growth Cloud and Power Infrastructure segment into a new independent publicly traded company.

The massive move added billions to the company's market capitalization in a single session and marked one of the largest percentage gains among Nasdaq-listed stocks. Volume was extremely heavy as investors rushed to capitalize on the strong report and strategic announcement.

Flex reported fiscal fourth-quarter revenue of $7.48 billion, beating analyst estimates, with adjusted earnings per share of $0.93 compared to the consensus of around $0.79. For the full fiscal year 2026, the company raised its revenue guidance to $32.3 billion to $33.8 billion and adjusted EPS to $4.21–$4.51, well above previous expectations.

Strategic Spin-Off and Acquisition Boost Confidence

In addition to the strong numbers, Flex revealed it intends to spin off its Cloud and Power Infrastructure business into a separate publicly traded company. The move aims to unlock value for shareholders by allowing each entity to focus on its core strengths — one on high-margin AI and cloud infrastructure, the other on broader manufacturing services.

The company also completed the acquisition of Electrical Power Products (EP²), further strengthening its critical power portfolio and positioning it for continued growth in data centers and energy infrastructure.

CEO Revathi Advaithi highlighted the results as evidence of successful execution. "We delivered record performance while making strategic moves that will drive long-term shareholder value," she said. "The spin-off and EP² acquisition reflect our commitment to focusing on high-growth areas while maintaining operational excellence."

AI and Data Center Exposure Fuels Rally

Investors responded enthusiastically to Flex's increasing exposure to the artificial intelligence and data center boom. The company's power and cloud solutions are seeing robust demand as hyperscalers and enterprises build out AI infrastructure. Analysts noted that the spin-off could allow the core business to trade at a higher multiple while giving the new entity room to grow rapidly in the AI space.

Several Wall Street firms quickly raised price targets following the report. The strong guidance and strategic clarity have shifted sentiment from cautious to bullish for many investors who had been monitoring Flex's progress in higher-margin segments.

Company Background and Transformation

Flex, formerly known as Flextronics, has evolved from a traditional electronics manufacturing services provider into a diversified technology solutions company. It offers design, engineering, manufacturing and after-market services across multiple industries, with a growing focus on automotive, cloud, and healthcare sectors.

The company has been steadily shifting toward higher-value services and intellectual property, reducing reliance on pure contract manufacturing. Its investments in automation, digital transformation and sustainable practices have helped improve margins and competitive positioning.

Analyst and Market Reaction

The 32% surge reflects both the earnings beat and excitement around the strategic moves. While the stock had performed well in recent months, today's move represents a significant re-rating as investors digest the raised outlook and spin-off potential.

Some analysts caution that the valuation has expanded rapidly, but most maintain Buy ratings citing strong secular tailwinds in AI, data centers and electrification. The company's healthy balance sheet and cash generation provide flexibility for further investments or shareholder returns.

Broader Semiconductor and Manufacturing Context

Flex's performance comes amid a strong period for technology and manufacturing stocks. Global AI spending continues to drive demand for components, infrastructure and power solutions. Companies positioned across the AI supply chain have seen significant investor interest in 2026.

The spin-off announcement aligns with a broader trend of companies unlocking value through separations. Similar moves by other tech firms have often been rewarded by the market when core businesses demonstrate clear growth trajectories.

Investment Implications

For investors, today's surge highlights the reward for companies that execute well in high-growth areas. Flex offers exposure to multiple secular trends — AI infrastructure, cloud computing, automotive electrification and healthcare technology — while maintaining a diversified business model that provides some downside protection.

However, the rapid move also introduces short-term risks of profit-taking or consolidation. New investors may consider waiting for a pullback, while existing shareholders could view the strength as validation of the long-term thesis.

The company's upcoming earnings conference call later today is expected to provide additional color on the spin-off timeline, integration of the EP² acquisition and detailed segment guidance.

What's Next for Flex

Flex plans to provide more details on the spin-off structure and timing in the coming months. The transaction is subject to customary approvals and is expected to be completed within 12-18 months. In the meantime, the company will continue investing in its core businesses while pursuing strategic opportunities.

As AI and digital transformation reshape industries, Flex appears well-positioned to benefit. Its combination of manufacturing expertise, global footprint and focus on high-growth verticals makes it an interesting play for investors seeking exposure to the next phase of technology infrastructure buildout.

Wednesday's explosive move cements Flex's place among the market's standout performers in 2026. Whether this marks the beginning of a sustained re-rating or a short-term spike will depend on execution in the quarters ahead, but the strategic direction and strong results have clearly captured investor imagination.