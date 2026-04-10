TAIPEI, Taiwan — Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. shares rocketed to a fresh intraday high of 2,000 Taiwan dollars Friday, jumping 2.30% as investors cheered the world's largest contract chipmaker's explosive growth fueled by insatiable demand for artificial intelligence processors.

The stock closed at exactly 2,000 TWD, up 45 TWD from Thursday's close, on heavy volume exceeding 32 million shares by mid-afternoon trading on the Taiwan Stock Exchange. The move pushed TSMC's market value deeper into record territory and underscored its central role in the global AI boom, even as broader market concerns linger over potential supply constraints and geopolitical risks.

TSMC, known simply as TSMC, reported a stunning 35% year-over-year revenue jump to $35.7 billion for the first quarter of 2026, smashing expectations and setting a new quarterly record. The surge was driven overwhelmingly by high-performance computing chips, particularly those powering AI data centers from clients like Nvidia, Broadcom and hyperscale cloud providers.

"AI is the mega trend, and our customers and their customers are giving us very strong signals for capacity," TSMC executives have repeatedly emphasized in recent months. The company's advanced 3-nanometer and 5-nanometer process technologies — critical for energy-efficient AI accelerators — accounted for a growing share of wafer revenue, with gross margins expanding thanks to premium pricing on cutting-edge nodes.

Friday's stock pop came just days before TSMC's scheduled first-quarter earnings conference on April 16, where analysts widely expect the company to reaffirm or even raise its full-year guidance for nearly 30% revenue growth in 2026. Wall Street has grown increasingly bullish, with several firms lifting price targets amid signs that AI infrastructure spending shows no signs of slowing.

Explosive Growth Amid Capacity Crunch

TSMC's January-through-February 2026 revenue already climbed nearly 30% from the same period a year earlier, with March figures released earlier this month continuing the momentum. The foundry giant has guided for Q1 revenue between $34.6 billion and $35.8 billion, a forecast it appears on track to meet or exceed based on preliminary data.

Much of the optimism stems from TSMC's near-monopoly on advanced chip manufacturing. The company holds roughly 60% of the global foundry market and an even higher share in leading-edge nodes below 7 nanometers. AI accelerators, which rely heavily on TSMC's most sophisticated processes and its proprietary CoWoS advanced packaging technology, have become the fastest-growing segment.

Nvidia alone is said to have booked a majority of TSMC's CoWoS capacity through 2027, creating a bottleneck that has competitors scrambling. TSMC plans to quadruple CoWoS output to around 130,000 wafers per month by late 2026, with major expansions in Chiayi, Taiwan, turning the area into a global packaging powerhouse.

Yet capacity remains tight. Broadcom executives recently flagged TSMC production limits as a supply chain choke point for 2026, even as the foundry ramps new fabs. Industry analysts warn that while TSMC is investing aggressively, demand for AI silicon could outstrip supply well into 2027.

To meet that demand, TSMC has hiked its 2026 capital expenditure plan to between $52 billion and $56 billion — a 27% to 37% increase from 2025. The bulk of that spending targets advanced process technologies and packaging infrastructure, with additional funds earmarked for global expansion.

Global Footprint Expansion Accelerates

TSMC is not putting all its eggs in Taiwan. The company continues aggressive overseas investments to mitigate geopolitical risks and meet "friendshoring" demands from Western clients.

In Arizona, TSMC's Fab 21 has reached Taiwan-level yields on 4-nanometer production, with Phase 2 (3nm) tool installation slated for later in 2026. Rumors suggest even bolder plans: up to 12 fabs and four advanced packaging facilities in the state as part of broader U.S.-Taiwan semiconductor cooperation. The company is also repurposing land for dedicated CoWoS packaging in the U.S. to reduce reliance on trans-Pacific shipping for finished AI chips.

In Japan, TSMC plans to begin mass production of 3-nanometer chips at its second Kumamoto fab in 2028, with an investment reportedly reaching $17 billion. The move expands TSMC's presence in a key ally and diversifies its manufacturing base.

These international pushes come amid ongoing tensions across the Taiwan Strait. While analysts note that direct military conflict remains a low-probability tail risk, any disruption to TSMC's Taiwan operations would send shockwaves through the global economy, given the company's irreplaceable role in supplying chips for everything from smartphones to servers to autonomous vehicles.

Stronger Margins, Bullish Outlook

TSMC's Q1 performance highlights improving profitability. Guidance called for gross margins of 63% to 65%, up significantly from prior periods, thanks to a richer product mix skewed toward high-margin AI chips and better utilization rates across its fabs.

For the full year, TSMC continues to project revenue growth near 30% in U.S. dollar terms, outpacing the broader semiconductor industry. AI-related revenue, which already represented a high-teens percentage of total sales in 2025, is expected to climb further as hyperscalers pour hundreds of billions into data center buildouts.

"TSMC sits at the heart of the AI buildout," one analyst noted. "Every dollar spent on AI hardware flows through its fabs."

The stock's recent performance reflects that centrality. TSMC shares have climbed steadily in 2026, trading well above their 52-week low of around 780 TWD and approaching the February peak near 2,025 TWD. The ADR version traded on the New York Stock Exchange (ticker: TSM) has similarly benefited, with investors viewing it as a purer play on AI growth than many U.S. tech names.

Risks on the Horizon

Despite the euphoria, challenges remain. Geopolitical tensions could escalate. U.S. export controls on advanced chips to certain markets add complexity, though TSMC has largely navigated compliance.

Capacity constraints may force TSMC to be more selective with customers, potentially capping near-term growth. Some skeptics question whether the AI spending cycle could moderate if economic headwinds hit or if returns on massive data center investments disappoint.

TSMC executives have acknowledged these dynamics but remain confident. "We see very strong demand signals across advanced technologies," they have said, pointing to multi-year commitments from key clients.

Taiwan's own economy is riding the TSMC wave. The government recently revised its 2026 growth forecast upward to 7.7%, citing AI-driven semiconductor strength. Local fund assets are projected to swell on the back of ETF inflows into TSMC-heavy portfolios.

What Investors Are Watching

As markets await the April 16 earnings call, focus will be on several key metrics: updated full-year guidance, details on CoWoS capacity ramp timelines, margin trends, and any color on regional demand splits.

Analysts largely maintain "buy" ratings on TSMC, citing its technological lead, pricing power and structural position in the AI supply chain. Some see potential for the stock to test new highs if Q1 results confirm sustained momentum.

For now, Friday's trading action — with the stock breaking the psychologically important 2,000 TWD level — signals robust confidence. In a world racing toward artificial intelligence, TSMC remains the indispensable foundry powering the revolution.