Zoom Stock Jumps 12.86% to $109.20 After Strong Q1 Earnings and AI Growth

Read more Agilysys Stock Surges 29% to $90.85 on Record Q4 Earnings and Strong Guidance Agilysys Stock Surges 29% to $90.85 on Record Q4 Earnings and Strong Guidance

NEW YORK — Zoom Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM) shares surged 12.86% to $109.20 in morning trading on Friday, May 22, 2026, after the company reported first-quarter fiscal 2027 results that beat expectations and raised its full-year guidance on strong enterprise demand and AI adoption.

Zoom reported revenue of $1.239 billion for the quarter ended April 30, 2026, up 5.5% from the prior year and above analyst estimates of $1.223 billion. Adjusted earnings per share reached $1.55, exceeding forecasts.

Enterprise revenue grew 7.2% to $755.7 million, while online revenue increased 2.8% to $483.3 million. Customers contributing more than $100,000 in trailing 12-month revenue rose 8% year-over-year and now account for 33% of total revenue.

CEO Eric S. Yuan highlighted AI momentum. Paid users of AI Companion features increased 184% year-over-year. The company noted customers are increasingly adopting Zoom as an AI-first platform.

Zoom raised its full-year fiscal 2027 revenue guidance to $5.08 billion to $5.09 billion. It also authorized an additional $1 billion for share repurchases, bringing the total program to $2 billion.

The results marked five straight quarters of accelerating growth. Non-GAAP operating margin reached 41.1%, reflecting improved efficiency. GAAP net income was $425.7 million, or $1.42 per diluted share.

Trading volume was significantly elevated on May 22 as the earnings reaction drew strong investor interest. The stock had been trading in a more moderate range prior to the report.

Analysts responded positively. Jefferies raised its price target, citing AI momentum. Multiple firms maintained buy ratings, highlighting Zoom's transition toward higher-margin AI and enterprise solutions.

Zoom has focused on AI integration across its platform, including features like Companion for meeting summaries, smart recording and productivity tools. The company continues to expand its enterprise customer base while stabilizing its online business.

The video conferencing leader has evolved since its pandemic-era peak. It now emphasizes hybrid work solutions, AI enhancements and long-term enterprise contracts. Zoom reported strong cash flow and maintains a solid balance sheet.

No new corporate announcements were released on May 22 beyond the earnings momentum. The company's next update is expected with second-quarter results in late August.

Market capitalization exceeded $30 billion in recent sessions. The stock has shown resilience in 2026 amid broader technology sector movements and growing AI interest.

Zoom serves millions of users worldwide through its core video platform and expanding suite of collaboration tools. The company has invested heavily in security, compliance and AI capabilities to meet enterprise demands.

Investors will monitor execution on the raised guidance and continued AI monetization. Zoom's performance reflects broader market enthusiasm for technology companies demonstrating consistent growth and innovation.

The earnings beat and guidance increase contributed to the strong market reaction. Shares had faced pressure in prior periods amid concerns about post-pandemic demand normalization.

Zoom continues to face competition in the collaboration space but has differentiated through AI features and enterprise focus. The company reported positive trends in customer retention and expansion.

No specific second-quarter guidance details were provided beyond the full-year outlook. Management expressed confidence in sustained momentum across segments.

The stock's movement on May 22 underscores investor confidence in Zoom's strategic shift toward AI and higher-value enterprise revenue. Market participants will watch for further progress in coming quarters.