SANTA CLARA, Calif. — Intel Corp. shares exploded higher by more than 22% in morning trading Friday, climbing to around $82.05 after the chipmaker delivered a blockbuster first-quarter earnings beat and raised its outlook, signaling accelerating momentum in its data center and AI business under CEO Lip-Bu Tan.

The stock (NASDAQ: INTC) opened sharply higher and sustained massive gains on April 24, with trading volume surging well above average. The move marks one of Intel's largest single-day percentage gains in decades and pushes shares to levels not seen since the early 2000s tech boom, extending a remarkable recovery that has seen the stock more than double year-to-date.

Intel reported first-quarter revenue of $13.6 billion, a 7% increase from the year-ago period and well above Wall Street expectations of around $12.3 billion to $12.4 billion. Adjusted earnings per share came in at 29 cents, crushing consensus estimates of roughly 1 cent. The Data Center and AI segment drove much of the upside, generating $5.1 billion in revenue — up 22% year-over-year — as demand for Xeon processors in AI infrastructure outpaced supply.

CEO Lip-Bu Tan highlighted strong execution across the portfolio. "We are laser-focused on increasing output from our factories to meet demand," he said on the earnings call. The company guided second-quarter revenue between $13.8 billion and $14.8 billion, topping analyst forecasts, and pointed to continued strength in AI server CPUs and foundry progress.

The results underscore Tan's turnaround efforts since taking the helm. Intel has stabilized its foundry business, improved manufacturing yields on advanced nodes and secured key design wins. Partnerships with hyperscalers and announcements involving Tesla and Google have bolstered confidence in its ability to compete in the AI era.

Wall Street reacted with a wave of upgrades and price target increases. Several firms cited improved visibility into AI-driven growth and better operational execution. The stock's forward valuation expanded, but analysts argued the premium is justified by multi-year growth potential in data centers and custom silicon.

Intel's foundry segment showed signs of progress despite ongoing losses, with external customers contributing more meaningfully. The company continues investing heavily in U.S. manufacturing capacity, supported by CHIPS Act funding, as it positions itself as a viable alternative to TSMC for advanced process technology.

The surge comes amid broader semiconductor optimism. Peers like Texas Instruments also posted strong results recently, but Intel's move stands out for its magnitude and the market's renewed belief in its competitive positioning. The U.S. government, which holds a significant stake through prior investments, saw paper gains of billions on the rally.

Challenges persist. Intel still faces GAAP losses tied to restructuring and high capital expenditures. Competition from AMD, Nvidia and emerging players in AI accelerators remains intense. However, management struck an optimistic tone, emphasizing improved gross margins — non-GAAP at 41% — and demand that continues to outstrip supply in key areas.

Analysts now forecast stronger full-year performance, with some projecting mid-teens revenue growth if AI tailwinds persist. Consensus price targets have risen sharply, with several firms seeing upside to $100 or more if execution continues. The stock trades at elevated multiples but reflects expectations of a sustained recovery.

For investors, Friday's pop highlights the power of earnings beats in a market rewarding AI exposure. Intel, long viewed as a turnaround story with execution risks, has delivered six straight quarters of beating estimates, rebuilding credibility and momentum.

As trading continued Friday morning, INTC shares held strong gains while broader markets showed mixed sentiment amid geopolitical developments. The move caps a dramatic short-term run and positions Intel as one of the top-performing large-cap chip stocks of 2026 so far.

Longer term, success will hinge on scaling advanced manufacturing, winning more external foundry customers and capitalizing on the shift toward CPUs in certain AI workloads. With a fortified balance sheet and renewed investor enthusiasm, Intel appears at a potential inflection point after years of challenges.

The impressive reaction underscores Wall Street's appetite for concrete progress in the AI supply chain. Whether this momentum sustains will depend on consistent delivery in coming quarters, but for now, Intel is riding a powerful wave of optimism fueled by strong demand and strategic execution.