Argan Shares Surge Over 10% on Record Q1 Revenue and Strong Earnings Beat

NEW YORK — Shares of Argan Inc. jumped more than 10% in morning trading Friday, reaching around $761.67, as investors cheered the engineering and construction company's robust first-quarter fiscal 2027 results and substantial project backlog amid booming demand for power infrastructure.

The move extended Argan's remarkable run, with the stock now up over 120% year-to-date and more than 200% over the past year, driven by its role in building critical facilities for data centers and energy projects. The company, which specializes in complex power plant construction and related services, continues to benefit from the surge in artificial intelligence-related infrastructure needs.

Argan reported record revenue of $291 million for the quarter ended April 30, 2026, a 50% increase from the prior-year period. The results far exceeded analyst expectations, with diluted earnings per share of $3.24 compared to consensus estimates around $2.27 to $2.33.

David Watson, president and CEO, highlighted the performance in prepared remarks. "We delivered a strong start to fiscal 2027 with record revenue of $291 million, gross margin of 21%, diluted earnings per share of $3.24, and adjusted EBITDA of $56.4 million."

The company also maintained a robust project backlog of $2.8 billion at quarter-end, providing strong visibility into future revenue. This backlog reflects ongoing work on large-scale power generation projects, including those supporting data centers and renewable energy transitions.

Strong Execution in Power Segment Drives Momentum

Argan's performance underscores its expertise in delivering complex, mission-critical infrastructure. The power industry segment has been a key growth driver, with margins expanding due to efficient project execution and favorable contract terms. Analysts noted the results demonstrate the company's ability to capitalize on secular trends in electricity demand.

Gross margin reached 21% in the quarter, reflecting improved operational efficiency and project mix. The company also announced progress on a new facility in North Carolina, expanding its capacity to serve growing client needs in the Southeast.

With no debt on the balance sheet and substantial cash reserves, Argan maintains significant financial flexibility. This strength allows it to pursue new opportunities while returning value to shareholders through dividends and potential share repurchases.

AI and Data Center Boom Fuels Demand

Argan has positioned itself as a key beneficiary of the artificial intelligence revolution, which requires massive new power capacity for data centers. The company's services include engineering, procurement and construction for gas-fired and other power plants essential to meeting surging electricity demand.

Industry forecasts suggest the U.S. will need tens of gigawatts of additional power generation in the coming years to support AI infrastructure, creating a favorable tailwind for specialized contractors like Argan. Its proven track record on large, complex projects gives it a competitive edge in bidding for high-value contracts.

The stock's sensitivity to earnings has been evident in recent quarters, with previous beats leading to significant gains. Friday's surge followed the after-hours and pre-market reaction to Thursday's release, as traders digested the beat and raised forward expectations.

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Company Background and Market Position

Headquartered in Rockville, Maryland, Argan Inc. operates primarily through its subsidiaries in the power and industrial sectors. It has built a reputation for reliability on challenging projects, often involving tight timelines and technical complexity.

Fiscal 2026 was also a record year, with full-year revenue reaching $944.6 million and net income of $137.8 million. The momentum has carried into the new fiscal year, validating management's strategy of focusing on high-quality backlog and operational excellence.

Investors have rewarded the consistent execution, pushing the market capitalization higher even as the stock trades at premium valuations. Some analysts maintain buy ratings, citing the earnings visibility from the backlog and exposure to long-term infrastructure themes.

Broader Market Context

The gains in Argan shares contrast with mixed performance across broader indices Friday morning. While the Dow Jones Industrial Average saw modest pressure, infrastructure and industrials stocks with AI exposure have outperformed, reflecting investor rotation toward companies tied to structural growth stories.

Argan's low debt profile and strong cash position distinguish it in the construction sector, where many peers face balance sheet pressures. This financial discipline has supported steady dividend increases and positions the company well for potential acquisitions or organic expansion.

Outlook and Risks

Looking ahead, Argan expects continued strength as it converts backlog into revenue. Management has guided for a busy year with multiple large projects underway simultaneously. Success in securing new contracts, particularly in data center-related power, will be key to sustaining growth.

Potential risks include project delays, cost overruns common in construction, or shifts in energy policy. However, the diversified nature of its backlog and focus on essential infrastructure provide some insulation. Geopolitical factors affecting supply chains could also influence costs for materials and labor.

Analysts project further earnings growth in the coming year, with some forecasting EPS around $15 or higher. The stock's 52-week range spans from about $194 to over $748, highlighting both its volatility and upward trajectory.

Friday's trading volume was elevated as the market reacted positively to the earnings details shared during the conference call. With shares breaking to new highs intraday, technical momentum appears strong, though profit-taking remains a possibility after the sharp move.

Investor Takeaways

Argan's results exemplify how niche players in the infrastructure space can deliver outsized returns amid transformative economic shifts. For investors, the combination of record financials, a healthy backlog and exposure to AI-driven power demand creates a compelling narrative.

As the company continues to execute, attention will turn to its ability to scale operations while maintaining margins. The upcoming quarters will test whether this momentum translates into sustained outperformance relative to broader industrials.

With solid fundamentals and a clear growth path, Argan remains a notable name in the evolving landscape of critical infrastructure development. Market participants will monitor contract awards and project updates closely in the months ahead.