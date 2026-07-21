Shares of SK Hynix's American depositary receipts rose 1.38%, or $2.13, to $156.16 Monday morning, as the South Korean memory chipmaker's newly listed U.S. shares showed signs of stabilizing following a volatile stretch that included a record-breaking Nasdaq debut and a sharp subsequent selloff.

Read more SK Hynix ADR Plunges Nearly 8% to $162 as Wild Post-IPO Volatility Continues to Rattle Wall Street Investors SK Hynix ADR Plunges Nearly 8% to $162 as Wild Post-IPO Volatility Continues to Rattle Wall Street Investors

SK Hynix, the world's second-largest memory chipmaker, completed its Nasdaq listing on July 10, raising approximately $26.5 billion through the sale of 177.9 million ADRs priced at $149 each. The offering ranks as the largest U.S. share sale ever completed by a foreign company, surpassing the $25 billion Alibaba raised during its 2014 entry into American markets.

A blockbuster debut followed by a sharp reversal

SK Hynix's ADRs delivered an immediate 13% gain on their first day of trading, closing that initial session at $168.01, below the $170 opening price but well above the $149 level at which the securities had been priced the previous day. Investor demand for the offering had been extraordinarily strong heading into the listing, with orders reportedly covering seven times the number of available shares before final pricing was set, according to Bloomberg.

That early enthusiasm gave way to significant turbulence just days later. On July 14, SK Hynix's Korean-listed shares plunged 15.4% in Seoul, marking the stock's worst single-day performance in nearly two decades and dragging South Korea's broader market down roughly 9%, a decline severe enough to trigger a trading halt. The company's U.S. ADRs fell approximately 8% from their first-day closing price during that same period of turmoil, reflecting how closely the newly listed American shares tracked volatility in the underlying Korean stock.

The AI memory boom driving investor interest

SK Hynix's Nasdaq listing and the intense investor demand surrounding it reflect the company's central role in supplying high-bandwidth memory, or HBM, chips that have become essential components in artificial intelligence data center infrastructure. The global scramble for AI computing capacity has created a significant memory chip shortage, as high-performance AI systems consume large quantities of general-purpose DRAM to produce HBM chips.

SK Hynix holds an estimated 60% share of the global HBM market, according to Counterpoint Research director MS Hwang, who described the company's position within the sector in blunt terms during a CNBC interview conducted ahead of the listing. "What is clear is that SK is definitely the top notch player in HBM," Hwang said. "And it is better in cost of manufacturing. So its operating margin is the best. So it has the best product, lowest cost. What do you need else?"

That dominant market position helped fuel an extraordinary run in SK Hynix's Korean shares even before the Nasdaq listing, with the stock climbing more than 250% to 280% over the course of 2026, propelling the company's overall market capitalization above $1 trillion as investors sought exposure to firms positioned as key beneficiaries of the ongoing AI infrastructure buildout.

Why SK Hynix pursued a US listing

According to the company's own regulatory filings, SK Hynix pursued the Nasdaq listing specifically to expand its investor base beyond South Korea, with the company stating it anticipated the move would ultimately allow its true corporate value to be properly evaluated by a broader pool of global market participants. SK Hynix said proceeds from the offering would be used to expand its manufacturing facilities within South Korea and to purchase additional equipment, including extreme ultraviolet lithography scanners critical to advanced semiconductor production.

The listing itself was marked by a formal Opening Bell ceremony held July 10 at the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York's Times Square, attended by senior leadership from both SK Hynix and its parent conglomerate, SK Group. SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won and SK Hynix CEO Kwak Noh-jung were among the executives present for the milestone event, which the company described as elevating its global status at the center of both the artificial intelligence industry and international capital markets.

Trading structure and continued listing on Korean exchanges

Under the terms of the offering, each SK Hynix ADR represents one-tenth of an ordinary Korean common share, meaning the 177.9 million ADRs sold correspond to roughly 17.79 million newly issued underlying shares. Those newly issued common shares were additionally listed on the KOSPI market of the Korea Exchange on July 29, Korea time, ensuring SK Hynix maintains its listing in its home market alongside the new Nasdaq presence.

Trading in the ADRs began under the temporary ticker symbol SKHYV during the initial conditional trading session on July 10, before transitioning to the permanent ticker symbol SKHY when regular trading resumed the following Monday.

A volatile few weeks for the broader memory sector

SK Hynix's turbulent trading pattern since its Nasdaq debut has occurred alongside broader volatility across the memory chip sector more generally, with competitors including Micron Technology experiencing similarly sharp swings tied to ongoing debates about the durability of AI-driven memory demand and questions about whether current valuations across the sector have run ahead of near-term fundamentals.

With SK Hynix's ADRs showing modest gains Monday following weeks of significant volatility, investors are likely to continue closely monitoring the stock as a key barometer for broader sentiment around the AI memory trade. Given the central role HBM chips play in supporting continued artificial intelligence infrastructure investment, SK Hynix's newly accessible U.S. shares are expected to remain a closely watched proxy for the broader health and sustainability of the AI-driven memory chip boom in the weeks and months ahead.