SK Hynix's 12.8% Nasdaq Pop Turns Into Record 15.4% Seoul Crash, Triggering Kospi Circuit Breaker

SK Hynix's celebratory Nasdaq debut lasted barely a weekend. The South Korean memory chipmaker's Seoul-listed shares fell 15.4% Monday, the largest single-day decline in the company's history, wiping out much of the euphoria generated by a 12.8% gain in its U.S. trading debut just three trading days earlier and dragging South Korea's broader stock market into a rare, market-wide trading halt.

SK Hynix raised more than $26.5 billion last week selling American depositary receipts priced at $149 apiece, the largest-ever U.S. share sale by a foreign company. The ADRs opened 14% above the offer price at $170 on Friday, before closing their first trading day with a 12.8% gain at $168.01. That strong debut reflected robust demand from U.S. investors for direct exposure to the memory chips powering the artificial intelligence boom, coming after SK Hynix's Korean shares had already more than tripled in value so far this year.

The mood in Seoul turned sharply by Monday. SK Hynix shares closed down 15.4% for the session, according to data from LSEG, marking the steepest single-day fall in the company's trading history. The decline dragged South Korea's benchmark Kospi index down roughly 9%, triggering a 20-minute, market-wide trading halt, the Korea Exchange's most severe circuit-breaker measure and the seventh such halt triggered in the South Korean market so far in 2026. The Kospi ultimately closed below the psychologically significant 7,000-point level for the first time in roughly two months. Rival chipmaker Samsung Electronics fell close to 11% in sympathy, while exchange data showed overseas investors exiting roughly 1.7 trillion won, or about $1.1 billion, worth of Kospi-listed shares during the session, the bulk of which came from SK Hynix positions.

By the close of Monday's session, SK Hynix's total market value had fallen to roughly $875 billion, retreating from the $1 trillion threshold the company had surpassed earlier this year following its extraordinary run. Even after the plunge, the Seoul-listed shares remained up roughly sixfold over the prior twelve months, underscoring the scale of the rally that had preceded Monday's reversal.

Analysts pointed to a combination of factors behind the sharp pullback, including straightforward profit-taking following the conclusion of the high-profile U.S. listing, renewed caution ahead of SK Hynix's upcoming second-quarter earnings report, and confusion among investors over how to properly value the stock now that it trades on two separate exchanges simultaneously. Ryu Young-ho, a senior analyst at NH Investment & Securities, said investors had been positioning for stronger near-term shipment growth from SK Hynix's newest HBM4 memory chips that has yet to materialize at the scale the market had anticipated for the second quarter.

The dual listing itself appears to have created a persistent valuation gap that traders are still working to reconcile. Before Monday's regular session opened in New York, SK Hynix's U.S.-listed ADRs were trading at $152.50, down 9.2% from Friday's close of $168, leaving the American shares trading at a premium of roughly 37% over the equivalent value of the underlying Korean stock. James Ooi, a market strategist at Tiger Brokers in Singapore, said such premiums are common for companies with listings in both their home market and the U.S. "Companies with both U.S. and home-market listings often trade at a premium in the U.S., benefiting from broader investor access, deeper liquidity and stronger valuation support," Ooi said, adding that arbitrage between the two listings remains limited by practical hurdles involved in converting Korean shares into ADRs.

Fundamental concerns also weighed on sentiment ahead of the plunge. A report from Korea Investment & Securities forecast SK Hynix's second-quarter operating profit at approximately 60.4 trillion won, or roughly $40.1 billion, a figure that would still represent 556% growth year over year but falls about 8% short of the broader market's consensus estimate of 65 trillion won. The brokerage noted that because SK Hynix generates a larger share of its revenue from high-bandwidth memory than its rivals, and HBM supply contracts typically rely on long-term pricing agreements with less flexibility, the company's average selling price increases have lagged behind the broader memory market. The same report projected SK Hynix's second-quarter operating margin at around 65%, down roughly 8 percentage points from the prior quarter.

Panic selling was not confined to South Korea. The sell-off spread to Taiwan's stock market, where memory chip stocks that had initially rallied on an upbeat earnings outlook from rival Nanya Technology reversed sharply, with both Nanya and Winbond Electronics turning negative by the close. Japan's Nikkei 225 also fell nearly 2% during the same session, reflecting broader regional caution.

The timing of the sell-off coincided with a sharp escalation in geopolitical tensions over the weekend, after renewed direct military conflict broke out between the United States and Iran around the Strait of Hormuz, unsettling risk assets broadly across global markets. That backdrop compounded the stock-specific pressure facing SK Hynix and Samsung, with institutional investors broadly shifting toward more defensive positioning amid growing uncertainty over global technology valuations.

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Not every analyst viewed Monday's rout as evidence of a fundamental shift in the underlying AI memory demand story. South Korea's central bank sought to reassure markets the same day, releasing a statement arguing that the global semiconductor market remains in a state of undersupply and that the artificial intelligence-driven semiconductor "super-cycle" has not yet peaked. Phillip Wool, chief research officer at Rayliant Global Advisors, characterized the broader weakness across Asian AI hardware names as a portfolio rebalancing exercise rather than a deterioration in the industry's underlying outlook. South Korean President Lee Jae Myung also moved to reassure investors Monday, saying his administration would channel government support into three major national priorities: semiconductors, artificial intelligence data centers and physical AI.

Still, some market commentary struck a more cautious tone about the structural risks facing the memory sector longer term. A Bloomberg opinion column described SK Hynix as having become a "cash cow" that investors are eager to shake loose from, warning that combined capacity expansion plans from SK Hynix, Samsung, Micron and China's CXMT could eventually flood the market simultaneously within the next five years, potentially disrupting what remains a fragile supply-demand balance and reintroducing the kind of boom-bust cyclicality that has historically characterized the memory chip industry.

As of Monday's close, SK Hynix's stock remained volatile in after-hours and premarket trading tied to both its Seoul and New York listings, with analysts broadly divided over whether the sharp reversal represents a temporary correction following an overheated debut or the first sign of a more sustained reassessment of valuations across the AI-driven memory chip rally that has powered much of South Korea's stock market gains over the past year.