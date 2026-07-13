Investors looking to add AI infrastructure exposure to their portfolios now face a fresh choice: Nvidia, the dominant maker of AI accelerator chips, or SK Hynix, the memory supplier that just completed a historic Nasdaq debut and now sits alongside Nvidia as one of the most closely watched names in the AI chip supply chain. Each offers a different way to play the same underlying boom, and analysts say the right choice depends heavily on an investor's risk tolerance and time horizon.

Nvidia remains the clear leader in accelerated computing, commanding the largest share of the AI chip market and continuing to roll out new hardware platforms at a rapid pace. The company's latest generation GPU platform, Vera Rubin, has generated what analysts describe as extremely strong demand. Nvidia's dominance is reinforced by its CUDA software platform, which has built an entrenched ecosystem of developers and created a competitive moat that rivals such as AMD and Broadcom have struggled to fully close, even as they continue gaining incremental market share.

Read more Is SK Hynix Stock a Good Buy in the US in 2026? Analysts Weigh Risks and Rewards After Nasdaq Debut Is SK Hynix Stock a Good Buy in the US in 2026? Analysts Weigh Risks and Rewards After Nasdaq Debut

SK Hynix, by contrast, occupies a different but increasingly critical position in the same supply chain. The South Korean memory maker controls roughly 56% to 58% of the global market for high-bandwidth memory, or HBM, the specialized memory that sits alongside AI accelerator chips and feeds them data fast enough to keep up with processing demands. SK Hynix has served as Nvidia's largest HBM supplier throughout the current AI buildout, a relationship Nvidia chief executive Jensen Huang has publicly reinforced. "SK Hynix has been Nvidia's largest memory partner and will continue to be our largest memory partner," Huang said when the two companies signed an expanded multiyear technology partnership.

On valuation, the two stocks currently sit at very different levels. Prior to its ADR debut, SK Hynix traded at roughly 4.8 times forward 12-month earnings estimates, according to data from LSEG cited by CNBC, compared with an industry median of nearly 30 times and rival Micron Technology's roughly 6.6 times. Nvidia, while not directly cited alongside those specific figures, has historically traded at a significant premium to memory makers given its dominant market position and higher profit margins, reflecting the market's willingness to pay up for the company widely seen as the primary beneficiary of AI infrastructure spending.

SK Hynix's growth metrics have been extraordinary in their own right. In its most recent quarter, the company reported revenue growth of 198% to about $35 billion, a record level, with net income soaring 398% and operating margin reaching 72%. SK Hynix's South Korea-listed shares climbed roughly 222% so far this year and as much as 800% over the past twelve months, pushing the company's market capitalization to approximately $1 trillion and making it South Korea's second most valuable listed company behind only Samsung Electronics.

Analysts remain broadly favorable on SK Hynix following its Nasdaq listing. Of 37 analysts tracking the stock, 35 currently rate it a buy, according to data from Investing.com. UBS has raised its price target for the Korean shares, citing long-term supply agreements that lock in a substantial share of expected volume and pricing. Former Wedbush analyst Dan Ives has grouped SK Hynix together with Micron and Samsung Electronics as what he called the "golden jewels" of the AI revolution, arguing that recent stock weakness across the sector has overlooked persistent underlying demand for high-bandwidth memory and tight industry supply.

Investment writer Edward Sheldon, writing for The Twelfth Magpie, offered a direct comparison of the two companies' respective strengths, noting that SK Hynix's close relationship with Nvidia and its dominant HBM market position give it a compelling growth case at a lower valuation multiple than Nvidia carries. He noted that both stocks currently look inexpensive relative to their projected growth rates, though he cautioned that memory remains a more cyclical business than Nvidia's core accelerator chip franchise.

That cyclicality represents the central risk cited across nearly every analysis of SK Hynix specifically. Memory has historically moved through pronounced boom-and-bust cycles, with periods of shortage and elevated pricing eventually giving way to oversupply and sharp price corrections once manufacturers expand capacity to meet demand. SK Hynix's own stock has already demonstrated that sensitivity this year, dropping roughly 12% in a single session in late June amid reports that Nvidia might trim production of an upcoming chip platform, before rebounding in the weeks that followed. CNBC's Kristina Partsinevelos captured the industry's most persistent caveat succinctly: "The longer term risk, though, is that memory has never really met a supercycle that didn't eventually crash."

Nvidia, by comparison, has generally been viewed by analysts as less exposed to that specific boom-bust pattern given its software ecosystem and its position at the center of AI compute demand more broadly, though the company carries its own set of risks, including intensifying competition from AMD, Broadcom and custom chip efforts by major cloud providers, along with a valuation that assumes continued rapid growth in AI infrastructure spending industrywide.

Both companies also face questions about the durability of current elevated pricing. Partsinevelos noted that no significant new HBM supply is expected to come online before late 2027, a dynamic that should help keep memory prices and SK Hynix's margins elevated in the near term, while also raising the stakes for what happens once that new supply eventually arrives. Passive investment flows could also provide a near-term tailwind for SK Hynix specifically, with some analysts estimating the stock could see as much as $14 billion in passive buying as it becomes eligible for inclusion in major indices such as the Nasdaq 100 later this year.

Ultimately, the choice between Nvidia and SK Hynix comes down to what kind of AI exposure an investor is seeking. Nvidia offers a bet on the continued dominance of a single company at the center of the entire AI accelerator market, with a software moat that has proven difficult for competitors to replicate. SK Hynix offers a more targeted, higher-growth bet on the memory bottleneck specifically, at a comparatively lower valuation, but with greater historical exposure to cyclical swings in pricing and demand.

As with any investment decision, analysts generally recommend that individual investors weigh their own risk tolerance, time horizon and overall portfolio diversification, and many suggest consulting a licensed financial adviser before making decisions based on any single company's growth story, regardless of how compelling the underlying numbers may currently appear.