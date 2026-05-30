Read more TSMC Stock Remains Strong Buy in 2026 as AI Demand Fuels Record Growth and Analyst Optimism TSMC Stock Remains Strong Buy in 2026 as AI Demand Fuels Record Growth and Analyst Optimism

Seoul — In the heart of the global AI semiconductor surge, Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix stand as South Korea's dominant memory chip powerhouses, delivering explosive profits in 2026 driven by insatiable demand for high-bandwidth memory (HBM) and advanced DRAM used in data centers and AI accelerators.

Samsung shares (005930.KS) have surged dramatically, recently trading near ₩317,000 after hitting records, with year-to-date gains exceeding 160% and one-year returns surpassing 400%. SK Hynix (000660.KS) has outperformed even more impressively, with YTD returns around 259% and one-year gains topping 1,000%, pushing its market capitalization past $1 trillion alongside Samsung.

Both companies reported record-breaking first-quarter 2026 results, underscoring the strength of the AI-driven memory supercycle, though they pursue slightly different strategies within the sector.

Samsung's Broad-Based Recovery

Samsung Electronics posted record Q1 2026 revenue of ₩133.9 trillion, up 43% quarter-over-quarter, with operating profit reaching a historic ₩57.2 trillion — an 185% QoQ increase and more than eightfold jump year-over-year. The Device Solutions (DS) semiconductor division led the charge, generating ₩81.7 trillion in revenue and ₩53.7 trillion in operating profit, accounting for the vast majority of group profits.

Memory operations within DS benefited from higher average selling prices (ASPs) and strong AI-related demand. Samsung has ramped up HBM production, shipping its first commercial HBM4 chips in early 2026, aiming to close the gap with rivals in high-value AI memory.

Beyond memory, Samsung's diversified portfolio — including smartphones, displays, and consumer electronics — provides stability. However, mobile division margins faced pressure from component costs in Q1. The company plans massive capital expenditure of over ₩110 trillion ($73 billion) in 2026 to bolster AI chip leadership.

Analysts project full-year 2026 revenue near ₩500 trillion with operating profit potentially exceeding ₩160 trillion, driven by memory recovery and premium product sales. Consensus price targets cluster around ₩247,000–₩274,000, suggesting measured upside from recent levels.

SK Hynix's AI Memory Dominance

SK Hynix delivered even more striking Q1 results: revenue hit a record ₩52.6 trillion, up 198% year-over-year, while operating profit soared 405% to ₩37.61 trillion with an exceptional 72% margin. The company's heavy focus on high-value AI products, particularly HBM3E and HBM4, has fueled outsized gains.

SK Hynix maintains leadership in HBM supply for major AI customers, with strong attach rates on advanced GPUs. It has also expanded in server DRAM and enterprise SSDs. For 2026, analysts forecast revenue around ₩230 trillion and operating profit near ₩148 trillion, reflecting continued pricing strength and volume growth.

The company has announced significant capacity expansion while maintaining financial discipline, including shareholder returns such as special dividends and share cancellations. Its market cap has joined the $1 trillion club, reflecting investor enthusiasm for its purer AI memory exposure.

Head-to-Head in the AI Era

Samsung offers broader diversification across foundry, logic chips, consumer electronics, and displays, reducing cyclical risk but potentially diluting pure memory upside. SK Hynix's near-pure memory focus has delivered superior margins and returns during this upcycle, though it carries higher volatility tied to DRAM and HBM pricing.

In HBM, SK Hynix holds a technology lead, while Samsung is aggressively catching up with HBM4 shipments. Both benefit from the AI infrastructure buildout, with analysts expecting sustained demand through 2026 and beyond as data center spending continues.

Valuation metrics show both stocks trading at elevated multiples amid the boom, though SK Hynix's higher ROE projections support richer multiples in some models. Risks include potential memory price corrections, geopolitical tensions affecting supply chains, and heavy capital spending requirements.

Market and Industry Context

The global memory market has roared back, propelled by AI training and inference needs. DRAM and NAND prices have risen sharply, with HBM seeing particularly tight supply. South Korean firms dominate, together with Micron, controlling the vast majority of advanced memory production.

Both companies navigated a challenging 2024–early 2025 period before the current supercycle. SK Hynix notably overtook Samsung in annual operating profit for 2025, highlighting the shift toward specialized AI memory.

Risks and Considerations

Samsung faces execution risks in foundry competitiveness and mobile market share, alongside currency fluctuations from its global operations. SK Hynix's concentrated business model amplifies sensitivity to AI spending trends and potential inventory corrections.

Macro factors such as U.S.-China tech tensions, interest rate trajectories, and energy costs for data centers could influence outcomes. Both firms continue investing heavily in next-generation technologies, including advanced packaging and future HBM iterations.

Analyst Outlook

Wall Street consensus leans strongly bullish on both, with "Buy" ratings predominant. SK Hynix often edges out in near-term momentum due to its HBM leadership, while Samsung appeals for its scale and diversification. Price targets reflect optimism but caution against overextension after massive rallies.

Which to Buy in 2026?

For investors seeking pure-play exposure to the AI memory boom with potentially higher upside (and volatility), SK Hynix stands out. Those preferring a more balanced technology conglomerate with multiple growth levers may favor Samsung.

Portfolio allocation, risk tolerance, and time horizon matter. Neither stock is without risks in a sector known for sharp cycles. Diversification across semiconductor names or broader tech remains prudent. Investors should monitor upcoming quarterly results, HBM market share shifts, and guidance on capital returns.

The 2026 landscape favors both amid the AI tailwinds, but sustained execution on technology roadmaps and capacity will determine long-term winners. South Korea's memory duopoly is well-positioned to capitalize on the structural shift toward intelligent computing.