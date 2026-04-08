SEOUL, South Korea — Samsung Electronics Co. on Tuesday reported the strongest quarterly results in South Korean corporate history, posting a preliminary operating profit of 57.2 trillion won ($37.9 billion) for the first quarter of 2026 — an eye-popping 755% jump from a year earlier and nearly matching the company's all-time annual profit record from 2018.

Consolidated sales reached 133 trillion won ($88 billion), up 68% year-over-year, propelled by an unprecedented "supercycle" in memory chips fueled by explosive global demand for artificial intelligence infrastructure. The figures shattered market expectations and marked the first time any Korean company has exceeded 50 trillion won in quarterly operating profit.

"This is the highest-ever result for Samsung Electronics," the company said in its earnings guidance. The semiconductor-driven windfall underscores how the AI boom has transformed Samsung from a laggard in high-bandwidth memory just two years ago into a central player in the global data center gold rush.

Memory Division Powers Historic Quarter

The Device Solutions (DS) division, Samsung's semiconductor arm, accounted for the vast majority of profits — analysts estimate roughly 54 trillion won, or about 95% of the total. Soaring prices for DRAM and NAND flash, combined with strong shipments of AI-related chips, delivered the surge.

High-bandwidth memory (HBM) chips, critical for powering AI accelerators from Nvidia, AMD and others, remain a key growth driver even if they still represent a relatively small percentage of overall DRAM revenue. Samsung has rapidly narrowed the gap with rival SK Hynix in the HBM race, qualifying HBM4 chips and securing design wins that position it for larger market share later in 2026.

Traditional memory prices have roughly doubled in recent quarters amid tight supply, with AI data centers absorbing a massive share of production. Samsung's ability to supply both memory and advanced foundry services gives it a unique "one-stop shop" advantage that competitors cannot easily match.

Mobile and consumer electronics divisions performed adequately but paled in comparison. The MX (mobile) business contributed around 4 trillion won in operating profit, slightly down year-over-year, as higher component costs offset solid Galaxy smartphone sales.

What It Means for Samsung's Semiconductor Future

While the numbers dazzle, analysts and industry watchers say sustaining this momentum — and cementing true dominance — will require overcoming several hurdles.

1. Closing the HBM Gap Completely SK Hynix still leads in HBM3E and early HBM4 supply to Nvidia. Samsung has made impressive strides with hybrid bonding technology and HBM4 qualification, but consistent high yields and volume production remain critical. The company is ramping capacity aggressively at its Pyeongtaek complex.

2. Massive Capital Investment Samsung plans to pour more than 110 trillion won ($73 billion) into facilities and R&D in 2026 alone — a 22% increase — to expand AI chip production and advance next-generation nodes. This record outlay aims to secure leadership not just in memory but in foundry services for AI accelerators.

3. Multi-Year Contracts and Supply Stability Co-CEO Jun Young-hyun has pushed for three- to five-year supply agreements with major customers to smooth out volatility. With global memory supply still constrained, such deals could lock in pricing power while protecting downstream industries from shortages.

4. Diversification Beyond Memory Foundry losses narrowed but persisted. Samsung is leveraging its 2nm and 3nm processes for AI chips, including partnerships with AMD and potential expansion with Nvidia. Success here would reduce reliance on commodity memory cycles.

5. Geopolitical and Macro Risks U.S.-China tensions, potential tariffs, and any slowdown in Big Tech AI spending could pressure results. However, most forecasts point to continued strong demand through at least 2027.

Broader Industry Context

Samsung's windfall arrives as South Korea's semiconductor exports hit records. The nation's chip shipments jumped 151% in March alone. Combined with SK Hynix's expected strong performance, the two Korean giants could approach 70 trillion won in combined quarterly profit — highlighting Asia's central role in the AI supply chain.

Wall Street reacted positively, with Samsung shares rising sharply in early trading Wednesday. Analysts raised full-year forecasts, with some predicting Samsung could challenge Nvidia for the top spot in global operating profit by 2027 if the AI supercycle holds.

Path Forward: From Record Quarter to Enduring Leadership

Samsung executives have signaled confidence. The company is accelerating development of HBM4, next-generation MRAM and advanced packaging technologies. Vertical integration — designing, manufacturing and packaging chips in-house — remains a core strength.

Yet challenges persist. Yield issues on cutting-edge processes, intense competition from SK Hynix and Micron, and the need for flawless execution on massive capital projects will test management.

For now, the mood is triumphant. A single quarter has produced nearly as much profit as the entire previous year, validating Samsung's heavy bet on AI memory and infrastructure.

As full detailed earnings arrive April 30, investors and competitors alike will scrutinize divisional breakdowns and forward guidance. For Samsung, the message is clear: the AI boom has delivered historic riches, but true semiconductor supremacy demands continued innovation, investment and execution in the fiercely competitive HBM arena.

In the words of one analyst, "This is not just a good quarter — it's proof that Samsung is back in the game at the highest level." The world's largest memory maker now has both the momentum and the resources to fight for long-term dominance in the defining technology of the decade.