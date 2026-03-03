NVIDIA Corp. shares pulled back in recent trading despite the company posting record-breaking fiscal 2026 results and issuing upbeat guidance, as Wall Street parsed details on capital allocation, China export dynamics and the rapid evolution of AI infrastructure demand.

The chipmaker's stock (NASDAQ: NVDA) closed at $177.19 on Feb. 27, 2026, down $7.70 or 4.16% from the prior session, with after-hours activity showing further softening to around $173. Shares have traded in a range of $173.13 to $182.59 recently, retreating from a pre-earnings peak near $195. The pullback follows a strong run, with the stock still up significantly year-to-date amid the ongoing AI boom, though it sits below its 52-week high of $212.19.

NVIDIA reported fiscal fourth-quarter results on Feb. 25, delivering record revenue of $68.1 billion, up 20% sequentially and 73% year-over-year. Full-year fiscal 2026 revenue reached $215.9 billion, a 65% increase from the prior year. Data center revenue — the AI powerhouse segment — hit $62.3 billion in the quarter, surging 22% from the previous period and 75% annually, while full-year data center sales totaled $193.7 billion, up dramatically from $15 billion in fiscal 2023.

Profitability remained exceptional, with GAAP earnings per diluted share at $1.76 and non-GAAP at $1.62 for the quarter. For the full year, GAAP EPS stood at $4.90 and non-GAAP at $4.77. Gross margins expanded to 71%, operating margins to 60.6% and net profit margins to 55.6%, generating $120.1 billion in net income for fiscal 2026.

CEO Jensen Huang highlighted the "agentic AI inflection point" and positioned NVIDIA's platforms as leaders in both training and inference. The Grace Blackwell system with NVLink offers order-of-magnitude lower cost per token for inference, while the upcoming Vera Rubin platform — now in full production and set to ship in the second half of 2026 — promises up to 10x reductions in inference token costs compared to Blackwell.

Guidance for the first quarter of fiscal 2027 called for revenue around $78 billion, plus or minus 2%, well ahead of consensus estimates and signaling continued acceleration despite concerns about potential slowdowns. The outlook excludes contributions from China, where export restrictions have complicated sales, though recent U.S. policy shifts have allowed certain chips like the H200 to resume shipments under conditions.

On March 2, NVIDIA announced a multiyear strategic partnership with Lumentum Holdings, including a $2 billion investment to advance optics technologies, R&D and U.S.-based manufacturing capacity for next-generation AI infrastructure. The deal aims to support innovations in data center optics and systems design, underscoring NVIDIA's push to build out the full AI ecosystem.

Analysts remain largely bullish. Morgan Stanley suggested in late February that stocks like NVIDIA have "more room to run" in March, citing sustained AI demand. Some valuations point to significant upside: one analysis using free cash flow margins estimated potential for a $263 price target, implying nearly 50% gains from recent levels if high FCF generation persists amid projected 2026 revenue around $365 billion.

Yet the post-earnings dip reflects investor caution. Shares fell as much as 5.5% in the session following results, with some viewing the massive capital expenditures and ecosystem investments as delaying near-term shareholder returns. Questions linger about the pace of payoff from AI infrastructure buildouts and competition in inference-focused technologies. Technical indicators showed the stock dipping below key moving averages, potentially inviting further selling.

NVIDIA's dominance in accelerated computing and generative AI continues to drive hyperscaler spending. Partnerships, including expanded deployments with Meta involving millions of Blackwell and Rubin GPUs, plus Grace CPUs for energy-efficient data centers, highlight the company's ecosystem strength. Gaming revenue rose 47% year-over-year to $3.7 billion in the quarter, though it moderated sequentially after holiday demand.

The company maintains a quarterly dividend of $0.01 per share, payable April 1, 2026, to shareholders of record March 11. A substantial share repurchase authorization remains, with nearly $60 billion available as of recent filings.

Market capitalization hovers around $4.3 trillion, with a forward-looking valuation that some describe as stretched but justified by explosive growth. Dividend yield is minimal at 0.02%, appealing more to growth investors than income seekers.

As NVIDIA navigates the shift from AI training to inference and prepares for Vera Rubin's rollout, the stock's trajectory hinges on execution amid geopolitical factors and competitive pressures. Upcoming quarters will test whether the company's unmatched position in AI chips can sustain its remarkable momentum.

Investors eye the next earnings cycle for updates on Blackwell production ramps, China contributions and Vera Rubin traction. For now, NVIDIA remains the bellwether of the AI era, even as volatility tests its post-earnings resilience.