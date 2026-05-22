NEW YORK — The New York Times Wordle puzzle for Friday, May 22, 2026, is No. 1,798, with the solution "VOCAL," an adjective that challenged many players with its combination of common and less frequent letters.

Players had six attempts to guess the five-letter word. Feedback used colored tiles: green for correct letters in the right position, yellow for correct letters in the wrong position, and gray for letters not in the word.

According to The New York Times Wordle Review, today's word is VOCAL. It means "having a voice; capable of speaking or making oral sounds," per Webster's New World College Dictionary.

The puzzle took testers an average of around 4.2 guesses. Many players solved it in three or four attempts, though some needed five or six due to the vowel placement and the less common "V" starting letter.

Yesterday's answer for puzzle No. 1,797 on May 21 was AGREE.

Wordle, created by Josh Wardle and acquired by The New York Times in 2022, continues to attract millions of daily players worldwide. The game resets at midnight local time and offers one unique puzzle per day with no repeats.

Hints for today's puzzle included a subtle clue pointing toward something related to voice or sound. It featured common vowels with "O" and "A" and started with "V." Common starting words such as AUDIO, ADIEU or VOICE helped many players narrow down possibilities quickly.

The game's simple yet engaging mechanics have sustained its popularity since its public launch. Sharing results on social media using emoji grids remains a popular daily ritual among fans.

Wordle maintains a dedicated following across age groups. Players praise its blend of vocabulary knowledge, deduction and luck. The New York Times publishes official hints and the full review daily after the puzzle launches.

For those who missed today's solution, VOCAL fits common English usage in contexts of speaking, singing or expressing opinions. It appears frequently in both everyday conversation and formal writing.

The Times does not publish past answers directly but archives reviews that confirm solutions once the day passes. Independent sites and apps often compile historical lists for reference.

Community discussions on platforms like Reddit's r/wordle featured thousands of posts sharing scores for puzzle 1,798. Many celebrated three-guess solves, while others analyzed near-misses involving words like VOCAL's close alternatives such as VITAL or LOCAL.

Wordle's difficulty fluctuates based on letter frequency and word commonality. VOCAL ranked as moderately challenging due to the starting "V" and vowel pattern.

The New York Times has introduced companion games including Connections, Strands and Mini Crosswords, expanding its daily puzzle ecosystem. Wordle remains the flagship title.

Players seeking to improve often study vowel distributions and common consonant clusters. Resources include word frequency lists and elimination strategies that avoid repeating gray letters.

Global participation spans time zones, with players in Asia often solving first each day. Streaks remain a popular personal challenge, with dedicated users maintaining hundreds of consecutive solves.

The game's code limits solutions to a curated list of approximately 2,300 words, avoiding obscure terms while maintaining fairness. Official reviews provide etymology and definitions post-solve.

For May 22, 2026, VOCAL joins recent answers including AGREE on May 21. Archives show patterns in vowel-heavy or consonant-balanced selections.

Educators sometimes incorporate Wordle into classrooms to build vocabulary and reasoning skills. Its accessibility requires no downloads, only a web browser.

Mobile users access the same puzzle via nytimes.com or the dedicated Games app. Dark mode and high-contrast options support broader accessibility.

As of midday May 22, discussions continued online with players comparing strategies and celebrating streaks preserved by VOCAL. Some noted the word's relevance to singing and expression fitting current cultural conversations.

Tomorrow's puzzle, No. 1,799 for May 23, will introduce a fresh challenge at midnight. Players are advised to avoid spoilers until attempting their own solve.

Wordle's enduring appeal lies in its daily rhythm and communal experience. Whether solved in two guesses or six, it delivers a small moment of linguistic satisfaction for participants worldwide.

The solution VOCAL for puzzle 1,798 underscores the game's balance of approachability and occasional difficulty spikes. Official hints and community tips help maintain engagement across skill levels.