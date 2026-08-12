Tesla owners began reporting problems with the company's mobile app and connected vehicle services Tuesday, according to outage-tracking service Downdetector, in what appeared to be a developing disruption affecting the electric automaker's digital infrastructure.

Downdetector said user reports indicating problems with Tesla began surfacing at 11:37 a.m. Eastern time. The tracking service posted about the rising number of reports on its official account on the social platform X, asking affected users to describe how the outage was impacting them and tagging the post with the hashtag "TeslaDown."

As of Tuesday afternoon, neither Tesla nor Chief Executive Elon Musk had issued a public statement addressing the reported outage or confirming its scope, cause or expected resolution time. Downdetector's tracking methodology relies on real-time, user-submitted reports rather than direct access to Tesla's internal systems, meaning the true scale of Tuesday's disruption, including how many owners were affected and which specific features were degraded, remained unclear in the outage's early stages.

Tesla's mobile app serves as a central hub for owners, allowing them to remotely lock and unlock their vehicles, check battery charge levels and range, precondition cabin temperature before driving, locate their car, and authenticate charging sessions at Tesla's Supercharger network. Because many Tesla vehicles rely on the app for keyless entry in place of a traditional key, a server-side outage affecting the app can, in some cases, leave owners temporarily unable to access or start their vehicles unless they have a physical key card or fob available as a backup.

Tuesday's reported disruption would not be the first time Tesla's app and connected services have experienced outages. In March 2026, Tesla's mobile app went dark for owners across North America, with degraded service also reported throughout Europe and the United Kingdom, according to infrastructure monitoring service Teslascope. That outage blocked all app-to-vehicle communication, preventing owners from remotely locking, unlocking, preconditioning or checking the status of their cars, and also disrupted third-party applications that rely on Tesla's systems. Service in that instance began stabilizing within roughly 20 minutes of the initial alert, according to reporting at the time.

Musk has previously attributed at least one earlier Tesla outage to the company inadvertently increasing the verbosity of network traffic within its own systems, effectively overwhelming its infrastructure from within. Other past incidents have been traced to internal breaks in Tesla's application programming interface, the software layer that allows the app to communicate with vehicles and Tesla's servers.

Tesla's connected services have also occasionally been affected by outages originating outside the company's own infrastructure. In one previous incident, a major outage at Amazon Web Services, the cloud computing provider used by a wide swath of internet services, caused disruptions to the Tesla app and, in turn, created headaches for Supercharger network users who rely on the app to authenticate and start charging sessions. In that case, some owners reported spending hours trying to reach Tesla customer support after the app displayed error codes, with several ultimately relying on non-Tesla charging stations to charge their vehicles while the issue persisted.

Tesla does not maintain a widely publicized, continuously updated public status page comparable to those offered by some other major technology companies, meaning owners and outside observers typically rely on Downdetector and similar crowdsourced outage-tracking tools, along with posts from affected users on social media, to gauge the scope of a disruption before the company issues any official acknowledgment. In several past incidents, confirmation of an outage and its resolution has come directly from Tesla spokespeople or from Musk himself on X, rather than through a dedicated company status page.

Given the early stage of Tuesday's reported issue, it remained unclear whether the disruption was limited to the Tesla mobile app or extended to other connected services, including in-vehicle software features, Supercharger network authentication, or Tesla's website. In past incidents, the scope of outages has varied considerably, with some affecting only app-based remote functions while vehicles themselves continued operating normally for owners already inside their cars, and others creating more significant disruptions to charging and account access.

Owners experiencing problems with the Tesla app were, consistent with guidance offered during past outages, generally advised to check their vehicle's physical key card or fob as a backup method of entry if the app failed to unlock their car remotely, confirm their own internet connectivity, and monitor outage-tracking services such as Downdetector for updates on whether the issue appeared to be resolving or continuing to spread.

This is a developing situation, and additional details regarding the scope, cause and resolution of Tuesday's reported Tesla outage were not immediately available. Neither Tesla nor Musk had issued an official statement addressing the disruption as of early Tuesday afternoon, leaving unresolved how many owners were ultimately affected and how long the issue would persist before normal service returned.