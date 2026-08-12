Alamar Biosciences Shares Rise 18% After Second-Quarter Revenue Jumps 82% Year-Over-Year

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Shares of Alamar Biosciences, Inc. climbed Tuesday after the precision proteomics company reported second-quarter revenue growth of 82% and issued full-year revenue guidance for the first time as a public company, building on strong momentum since its initial public offering earlier this year.

The stock closed up 17.58% at $32.91, on volume of 168,730 shares, well below its three-month average of about 285,808 shares, giving the company a market capitalization of approximately $2.28 billion.

Alamar Biosciences, based in Fremont, California, reported total revenue of $29.4 million for the second quarter of 2026, an increase of 82% compared with the same period a year earlier, according to results released after market close Monday. The results followed a strong first quarter, when the company reported revenue of $26 million, up 99% year-over-year, extending a pattern of rapid growth since the company's commercial launch of its precision proteomics platform.

Yuling Luo, the company's co-founder, chairman and chief executive, described the quarter as a continuation of the company's recent momentum. "Q2 2026 was a strong quarter that reflects the momentum of our business," Luo said on the company's earnings call, adding that total revenue grew 82% year-over-year and that consumable revenue, which the company said accounted for 53% of total revenue during the quarter, also posted strong growth.

Alongside its results, Alamar Biosciences provided full-year 2026 revenue guidance of between $116 million and $120 million, the company's first formal annual revenue outlook since going public. Management also outlined targets tied to expanding its installed base of laboratory instruments, aiming to place more than 100 systems, alongside plans to grow average revenue pull-through per instrument to more than $400,000 annually.

The company also highlighted several product developments during the quarter. Alamar launched the first commercial multiplexed blood-based immunoassay for eMTBR-tau, a biomarker linked to tau tangle burden associated with neurodegenerative disease, available through its NULISAseq Neuro 220 Panel and its Technology Access Program. The company said the new assay enables scalable, non-invasive measurement that could support broader research into conditions such as Alzheimer's disease. Alamar also launched its NULISAseq Immune 340 Panel, described as its broadest multiplexed immune profiling solution to date for translational research and drug development applications, and expanded a strategic partnership with the Alzheimer's Disease Data Initiative and Gates Ventures to deliver a combined research dataset spanning more than 140,000 samples.

Alamar Biosciences completed its initial public offering in April 2026, raising approximately $220 million in gross proceeds, or $197.8 million in net proceeds after underwriting commissions, discounts and other associated expenses. The company has said it intended to provide full-year revenue guidance in conjunction with its second-quarter earnings release, a commitment it fulfilled with Monday's announcement.

The company's core technology, branded NULISA, is a proteomics platform designed to detect and quantify protein biomarkers at extremely low concentrations in blood, with what the company describes as ultra-high sensitivity, high specificity, flexible multiplexing and broad dynamic range. The platform operates on Alamar's ARGO High Throughput System, a fully automated instrument the company markets to academic research institutions, biopharmaceutical companies, contract research organizations and clinical service labs across immunology, neurology and oncology applications.

Wall Street analysts have largely maintained a positive view of the stock since its public debut. Several firms initiated coverage with bullish ratings earlier this year, including Leerink with an Outperform rating and $35 price target, TD Cowen with a Buy rating and $30 price target, and JPMorgan with an Overweight rating and $30 price target, citing the company's differentiated, highly automated instrument platform and rapid early adoption of its NULISA chemistry. Bank of America had taken a more measured stance, initiating coverage with a Neutral rating and $27 price target.

Alamar Biosciences was founded in May 2018 by Yuling Luo, Yiyuan Yin and Steve Chen, and has grown from an early-stage life sciences tools developer into a commercial-stage company serving research and clinical customers across the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and the Asia-Pacific region. The company has positioned its technology as filling what it describes as a critical gap in advanced proteomics, aiming to help researchers detect protein biomarkers that have historically been difficult to measure using conventional methods.

With Tuesday's gain extending a strong run for the stock since its April IPO, investors are likely to focus in the coming months on whether Alamar can sustain its rapid revenue growth trajectory and hit the installed-instrument and pull-through targets management outlined alongside its newly issued full-year guidance, particularly as the company continues expanding its commercial footprint and product portfolio across neurology, immunology and oncology research markets.