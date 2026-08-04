Microsoft Corp. shares climbed more than 5% in early trading Monday, extending a powerful rally sparked by better-than-expected fiscal fourth-quarter results that highlighted accelerating demand for its cloud and artificial intelligence services. The stock traded near $489.26, up $24.54, as investors continued to digest the company's latest financial update.

The Redmond, Washington-based technology giant reported revenue of $90.0 billion for the quarter ended June 30, an 18% increase from a year earlier and above analyst estimates. Adjusted earnings per share reached $4.74, up 23% and well ahead of the consensus forecast of about $4.24. Operating income rose 18% to $40.6 billion. On a full-year basis, revenue climbed 18% to $331.8 billion.

The standout performance came from the Intelligent Cloud segment, which includes Azure. Azure and other cloud services revenue grew 43% year over year, accelerating from prior periods. For the first time, annual Azure revenue surpassed $100 billion. Microsoft Cloud revenue overall increased 27% to $59.3 billion in the quarter and exceeded $214 billion for the full fiscal year.

"This year, Azure revenue surpassed $100 billion for the first time, and Microsoft 365 Copilot reached over 30 million paid seats, reflecting the confidence customers are placing in us to power their AI transformation," Chief Executive Officer Satya Nadella said in the company's earnings release.

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Microsoft 365 Copilot, the AI assistant integrated into productivity applications such as Word, Excel and Teams, saw paid seats jump past the 30 million mark, up significantly from earlier in the year. GitHub Copilot also contributed to growth after the introduction of usage-based pricing, which drove sequential gains in seats and revenue. Productivity and Business Processes segment revenue rose 14% to $37.8 billion.

Commercial remaining performance obligations, a measure of contracted future revenue, reached a record $678 billion, up sharply from prior periods. Management noted that sequential growth in the backlog came primarily from non-AI model companies, underscoring broad enterprise demand rather than concentration among a handful of frontier AI firms. About 30% of the backlog is expected to convert to revenue within the next 12 months.

Investors also welcomed commentary on cash flow and capital spending. Microsoft said it expects to remain free cash flow positive in fiscal 2027 even as it continues heavy investment in data centers and AI infrastructure to meet demand that continues to outstrip available capacity. Capital expenditures in the just-completed quarter were elevated, but the company provided a first-quarter fiscal 2027 capex forecast that came in below some analyst expectations after an accounting change related to long-term data center leases. Reported spending plans remain substantial, with the company guiding to elevated outlays to support growth.

Guidance for the current quarter, which ends in September, called for revenue in a range with a midpoint around $90.4 billion and Azure growth of approximately 45% in constant currency, higher than many Wall Street forecasts. Full-year fiscal 2027 is expected to deliver double-digit revenue and operating income growth, with only modest pressure on profit margins.

The results marked a sharp reversal in sentiment after a challenging stretch for the shares earlier in 2026. Concerns had mounted over the scale of Microsoft's AI capital expenditures and whether returns would materialize quickly enough to justify the spending. The strong Azure acceleration, rapid Copilot adoption and affirmation of positive free cash flow helped ease those worries and fueled one of the largest single-day market-value gains in the company's history in the session following the report, adding hundreds of billions of dollars to its capitalization and briefly restoring Microsoft as the world's most valuable publicly traded company.

Analysts largely responded positively, with several firms raising price targets and citing validation of the company's AI strategy. The combination of traditional enterprise cloud demand and AI services growth was viewed as reducing concentration risk. Some research notes highlighted efficiency gains Microsoft is achieving through its own model development and custom silicon, with management pointing to improvements in the cost-to-outcome equation for customers.

More Personal Computing, which includes Windows and Xbox, faced ongoing pressure from a soft PC market and other challenges, but the weakness was more than offset by the strength in cloud and productivity. LinkedIn and Dynamics 365 also contributed solid gains within their respective categories.

Microsoft's dual role as both a major provider of cloud infrastructure and a developer of AI applications positions it at the center of enterprise technology spending. Demand for Azure capacity remains constrained, prompting continued investment, while products such as Copilot are translating AI capabilities into recurring subscription revenue across the existing Microsoft 365 base.

The stock's advance on Monday reflected ongoing absorption of the quarter's details and the constructive outlook. Trading volume was elevated as institutional and retail investors repositioned. Microsoft remains one of the most widely held stocks in major indexes and actively managed portfolios, amplifying the market impact of its results.

Looking ahead, attention will focus on whether Azure growth sustains the elevated rates guided for the coming quarter, how quickly additional capacity comes online, and the trajectory of Copilot monetization. The substantial backlog provides visibility, yet execution on supply and the competitive landscape in cloud and AI will remain key variables.

Microsoft closed its fiscal year with clear momentum in its highest-growth businesses. The combination of accelerating cloud revenue, expanding AI product adoption and an affirmation of cash generation capacity has shifted the near-term narrative from spending concerns toward demonstrated demand and returns. Shares continue to reflect that reassessment as the new fiscal year begins.