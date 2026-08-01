Lenovo Group Shares Jump Nearly 10% as Broader Asian Tech Rally Follows Microsoft's Blowout Earnings

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Shares of Lenovo Group surged 9.75% on Friday, climbing 2.12 Hong Kong dollars to reach 23.86 Hong Kong dollars, as the world's largest personal computer maker rode a powerful rally sweeping across Asian technology stocks following blockbuster earnings from Microsoft and other major U.S. technology companies.

The rally traced its roots to a powerful overnight session on Wall Street. Microsoft shares soared roughly 15.5% Thursday, marking the company's best single-day performance in nearly 18 years, after the technology giant reported that its Azure cloud computing division grew 43% during the quarter, easing broader investor concerns about the sustainability of massive capital spending on artificial intelligence infrastructure. Amazon and Meta Platforms also posted results that exceeded market expectations, reinforcing confidence that demand for AI-related computing infrastructure remains robust across the global technology sector.

Friday's gains build on an extraordinary year for Lenovo shares, which have surged 137% on a year-to-date basis, according to StockAnalysis.com, driven by the company's rapidly expanding artificial intelligence infrastructure business alongside resilience in its core personal computer operations. In late May, Lenovo shares jumped as much as 85% to reach a fresh all-time high in Hong Kong trading after the company reported its fastest revenue growth in years, with record fiscal fourth-quarter revenue and its strongest full-year results in company history. AI-related revenue surged 84% during that quarter, according to StockAnalysis.com, becoming the standout performer within the company's broader business.

Following that late-May earnings report, shares continued climbing throughout the following week, gaining almost 25%, including an 8.4% rise on a single Wednesday, according to MarketScreener, building on an initial 20% jump the prior Friday. Lenovo has set its sights on reaching $100 billion in annual revenue, a goal the company expects to achieve within the next two years, according to the same report.

DBS analyst Jim Au said Lenovo's results demonstrated the company had successfully translated its artificial intelligence infrastructure investments into tangible profitability. "Lenovo has now demonstrated that its AI infrastructure growth can convert into profit," Au said, according to MarketScreener, adding that AI demand boosted by rising data center and server demand amid growing adoption of agentic AI is expected to continue supporting the segment's revenue growth.

Lenovo's infrastructure solutions segment, which had previously weighed on the company's overall profit margins, delivered its highest-ever quarterly revenue and operating profit during the same reporting period, aided by a strengthened business model following recent restructuring efforts and robust underlying AI demand. Morningstar has forecast that Lenovo's infrastructure segment revenue will rise 35% in fiscal 2027 as customers race to bring AI infrastructure online, with the firm noting customers appear willing to pay a premium to secure Lenovo's ability to coordinate complex infrastructure deployments.

Lenovo's core personal computer business has also proven more resilient than some analysts had anticipated despite surging global memory chip costs. Multiple analysts have noted that the company has been able to pass rising memory costs on to customers more effectively than initially feared, a dynamic attributed to Lenovo's strong brand image and its increasing focus on premium product offerings. Lenovo remained the world's leading personal computer maker by shipments during the first three months of 2026, holding a market share of 25%, according to data from industry tracker IDC cited by MarketScreener.

Multiple major brokerages have raised their price targets on Lenovo following the company's recent results, including Citi, DBS and Goldman Sachs, according to MarketScreener. Counterpoint Research analyst Ivan Lam has cautioned, however, that surging memory chip costs remain a key risk facing the company going forward, warning that continued cost pressure could squeeze margins and potentially force further pricing adjustments, according to StockAnalysis.com.

Not every recent session has favored Lenovo shares. The stock suffered one of its biggest single-day declines on the Hong Kong exchange after executives shared a bullish long-term outlook specifically on memory chip prices, a signal that some investors interpreted as an indication of sustained cost pressure ahead for the company's hardware business, according to StockAnalysis.com.

Lenovo has continued expanding its artificial intelligence product offerings beyond its core infrastructure business. The company recently announced an expansion of what it calls the Lenovo Hybrid AI Advantage, adding a portfolio of AI inferencing and agentic AI innovations designed to help organizations deploy artificial intelligence capabilities more broadly. Lenovo has also been ranked in the Gartner Supply Chain Top 25 for 2026, achieving what the company described as its highest-ever ranking in that industry benchmark.

Lenovo's stock currently trades within a 52-week range of 8.52 to 27.42 Hong Kong dollars, according to Investing.com, reflecting the dramatic scale of the rally the company's shares have experienced over the past year. The stock carries an average 12-month analyst price target of 28.21 Hong Kong dollars, with 16 analysts recommending a buy rating and none suggesting a sell, resulting in an overall buy consensus. Lenovo's next quarterly earnings report is scheduled for release on August 13, which will give investors their next detailed look at whether the company's AI infrastructure momentum has continued into the new fiscal quarter.