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Shares of Asustek Computer surged 9.91% on Friday, climbing 73.00 Taiwan dollars to reach 810.00 Taiwan dollars, as the personal computer and AI server maker's stock rode a powerful rally sweeping across Taiwan's technology sector following blockbuster earnings from Microsoft and other major U.S. technology companies.

Friday's gains build on a stretch of strong performance for Asustek that has continued for months, driven by surging global demand for artificial intelligence infrastructure. Shares had already climbed to 757.00 Taiwan dollars on Wednesday, up 2.85% that session, before Friday's session pushed the stock decisively higher still, with Investing.com reporting the stock trading between 722.00 and 762.00 Taiwan dollars during Friday's session against a previous close of 609.00 Taiwan dollars.

The rally traced its roots to a powerful overnight session on Wall Street. Microsoft shares soared roughly 15.5% Thursday, the company's best single-day performance in nearly 18 years, after reporting that its Azure cloud computing division grew 43% during the quarter, easing broader investor concerns about the sustainability of massive capital spending on artificial intelligence infrastructure. Amazon and Meta Platforms also posted results that exceeded market expectations, reinforcing confidence that demand for AI-related computing infrastructure remains robust across the technology sector.

Asustek's stock has been underpinned by genuinely strong underlying business results throughout the year rather than sentiment alone. The company reported record first-quarter 2026 brand revenue of roughly 194.05 billion Taiwan dollars, or about $6.19 billion, marking a 44% increase year over year, driven by surging AI server demand alongside stable notebook computer shipments. That momentum has persisted despite industry-wide component shortages and rising input costs that have affected much of the broader electronics manufacturing sector this year.

The company's most recent quarterly earnings report showed net profit surging 34% year over year to 4.82 billion Taiwan dollars, equivalent to roughly $160.9 million, up from 3.60 billion Taiwan dollars in the same period a year earlier, though the result still fell short of analyst expectations, which had called for net profit of 4.37 billion Taiwan dollars. Revenue for the quarter climbed 31% to 94.20 billion Taiwan dollars. Looking ahead, the company projected it would ship 4.8 million notebook PCs in the third quarter, up from 4.4 million units shipped during the second quarter.

Asustek's ambitions in artificial intelligence have extended well beyond data center hardware and traditional personal computers. At Computex 2026, the company unveiled its latest generation of AI-enabled consumer laptops and desktop computers, including new ProArt creator laptops built around Nvidia's RTX Spark platform and featuring AI-powered software tools designed to optimize system performance for demanding creative workflows. Company chairman Jonney Shih has described Asustek's broader strategic ambitions as extending beyond both servers and personal computers into what he has called agentic AI, edge AI and physical AI.

Not every recent analyst assessment of the stock has been uniformly bullish. Goldman Sachs downgraded Asustek to neutral from buy earlier this year, with a price target of 672 Taiwan dollars, down from 854 Taiwan dollars, citing relatively lower earnings growth ahead for the company. Morgan Stanley separately downgraded the stock to underweight from equal weight, with a price target of 500 Taiwan dollars, down from 625 Taiwan dollars, citing concerns about growing margin risk facing hardware companies more broadly amid rising component costs.

Despite those more cautious calls, the current consensus among analysts covering the stock remains positive. According to Investing.com, five analysts recommend buying Asustek shares while one suggests selling, resulting in an overall buy rating, with an average 12-month price target of 802.00 Taiwan dollars, a high estimate of 1,200 Taiwan dollars and a low estimate of 570 Taiwan dollars, implying modest additional upside potential even after Friday's sharp gains.

Asustek has continued to reward shareholders through dividend payments even amid its aggressive growth-focused expansion into AI infrastructure. The company's most recent dividend of 42.00 Taiwan dollars per share represented a 24% increase from the prior year, with an ex-dividend date of July 1 and a payment date of July 22, translating to a dividend yield of approximately 5.3%, above the broader technology industry average of 3.0%. Analysts have noted the dividend is currently covered by earnings at a 75% payout ratio, though the company's lack of available free cash flow at present suggests it may be drawing on cash reserves or debt to help sustain the payout.

Asustek's stock currently trades within a 52-week range of 490.00 to 964.00 Taiwan dollars, according to Investing.com, reflecting substantial volatility over the past year even as the overall trend has remained strongly upward. The company's next quarterly earnings report is scheduled for release on August 12, which will give investors their next detailed look at whether the strong order visibility and margin resilience management has emphasized in recent guidance continues to translate into results that justify the stock's sharp rally, particularly within its fast-growing AI server division that has emerged as the primary driver of investor enthusiasm for the stock over the past several months.