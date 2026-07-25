Apple Stock Climbs 2.59% After Baird Lifts Price Target to $330 Ahead of Next Week's Earnings Report

Shares of Apple climbed Friday morning after investment bank Robert W. Baird raised its price target on the stock and maintained an "Outperform" rating, adding to a strong month for the tech giant heading into its next earnings report.

Apple shares traded at $329.98 as of 10:53 a.m. Eastern time, up $8.32, or 2.59%, on the day. The gain builds on a rally that has pushed Apple shares up roughly 20% since the start of the year, putting the company on pace for one of its strongest annual performances in recent history.

A fresh price target increase

Robert W. Baird raised its price objective on Apple from $310 to $330 in a research note issued Friday, maintaining its "Outperform" rating on the stock, according to MarketBeat. The upgrade adds to a series of increasingly bullish price targets issued by Wall Street analysts in recent weeks. Citi raised its own target on Apple to $365 earlier this month, citing record quarterly Services revenue of $31 billion, according to 24/7 Wall St. Despite those upward revisions, Wall Street's average consensus price target has continued to lag behind where the stock currently trades, a dynamic that has persisted throughout much of Apple's recent rally.

A record-setting month

Apple's stock has been on an extraordinary run in recent weeks. Shares touched a fresh intraday record above $325 earlier this month, marking the company's 15th intraday record of 2026 and lifting its market value to nearly $5 trillion, according to 24/7 Wall St. The company added more than half a trillion dollars in market value during July alone, a period in which Apple led the Dow Jones Industrial Average among its 30 component stocks.

That performance has come alongside strong gains from other Dow leaders this year, including Goldman Sachs, up roughly 30% year-to-date following record quarterly earnings, and Chevron, up about 19% amid a broader recovery in crude oil prices. Apple's rally has also occurred alongside continued strength in mega-cap technology stocks more broadly, including Nvidia, which has climbed 13% this year on sustained demand tied to artificial intelligence infrastructure.

What's driving investor optimism

Much of the recent enthusiasm around Apple has centered on reports of an ambitious new product roadmap. According to Nikkei Asia, Apple is preparing to launch at least five new iPhone models in the first half of 2027, including a premium-priced foldable device reportedly expected to be named the "iPhone Ultra." Apple has reportedly asked suppliers to prepare for production of roughly 10 million foldable iPhone units, an increase from an earlier target of seven to eight million units, according to Yahoo Finance, a sign the company is confident in stronger-than-initially-expected demand for the new device category.

Market intelligence firm IDC has estimated the foldable iPhone Ultra could carry a price tag of roughly $2,500, potentially reaching as high as $3,000 with additional storage. In response to the reports, Morgan Stanley analysts said Apple has a path toward shipping more than 250 million iPhones in fiscal year 2027, should the new foldable lineup and expanded AI features drive stronger-than-expected consumer demand.

Progress on AI features in China

Apple shares also gained earlier this month after the company secured regulatory approval to launch Apple Intelligence features in China through a partnership integrating Alibaba's Qwen AI model into its devices there, according to Yahoo Finance. That approval addresses a market where Apple has faced regulatory hurdles in rolling out its AI-powered software features, and the news contributed to a single-session stock jump of more than 4% at the time.

A premium valuation heading into earnings

Apple's rally has pushed the stock to a trailing 12-month price-to-earnings ratio of roughly 39.67, a premium valuation that 24/7 Wall St. noted raises the bar for how much further the stock can climb without a corresponding acceleration in earnings growth. Apple is scheduled to report its fiscal third-quarter 2026 results on July 30, a report widely viewed as the next major test of whether the company's recent rally can be sustained.

Analyst estimates compiled by Zacks project Apple will report earnings per share of $1.88 for the upcoming quarter, representing nearly a 20% increase from the same period a year earlier, alongside projected net sales of approximately $108.79 billion, up close to 16% year-over-year. For the full fiscal year, consensus estimates call for earnings of $8.76 per share on revenue of roughly $479.03 billion, reflecting year-over-year growth of more than 17% and 15%, respectively.

A stock that has rewarded long-term investors

Apple's performance over the past several years has proven especially lucrative for longtime shareholders. According to Yahoo Finance, an investor who purchased $1,000 worth of Apple stock five years ago would today be holding an investment worth more than $2,200, reflecting the stock's sustained appreciation even through periods of broader market volatility.

Analyst sentiment remains mostly positive

Beyond Friday's Baird upgrade, other analysts have flagged Apple's upcoming earnings report as a key opportunity to reinforce the bullish case building around the stock. Bank of America analysts have specifically urged investors to "watch the margins" heading into the report, according to CNN, suggesting the bank expects Apple to beat consensus estimates for the quarter. Separately, Apple has continued attracting attention from institutional investors and asset managers positioning ahead of the earnings release, even as some smaller shareholders have modestly trimmed their positions in recent weeks.

With Apple's earnings report just days away, Friday's price target increase from Baird adds to a growing chorus of Wall Street optimism heading into the release. Investors will be watching closely for updates on iPhone sales momentum, progress on the company's AI features rollout in China, and any additional detail on the upcoming foldable iPhone lineup, all factors that are likely to shape whether Apple's stock can continue building on its record-setting run through the remainder of the year.