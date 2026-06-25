Boeing Stock Climbs 2.2% as Backlog Grows and Quantum Satellite Program Advances

Boeing shares rose 2.23% to $221.55 on Wednesday afternoon, continuing a recovery from recent lows as the aerospace giant's growing commercial order backlog and progress on a satellite-based quantum networking program offset lingering concerns about regulatory scrutiny and ongoing losses in its defense segment.

A Stock Recovering From Its 52-Week Low

Boeing's recent trading has reflected a stock working to climb back from a difficult stretch earlier in the year. The stock's 52-week range extends from a low of $176.77 to a high of $254.35, meaning Wednesday's price sits roughly midway between those two extremes — well above where the stock bottomed out late last year, but still meaningfully below the high it touched in late January.

A Massive Order Backlog Underpins the Bull Case

Much of the optimism surrounding Boeing's stock continues to center on the sheer scale of its contracted future business. There is room in the aerospace market for new firms to show up. Aerospace giant Boeing has a massive book of outstanding business, with a backlog of about 6,100 commercial aircraft, giving the company years of contracted production and revenue visibility regardless of near-term market fluctuations.

Recent Commercial Deliveries

Boeing has continued making tangible progress converting that backlog into actual aircraft deliveries to airline customers around the world. AerCap Holdings announced that it has delivered the first new GE-powered Boeing 787-9 aircraft to Thai Airways International, during a special ceremony marking the milestone. Separately, Saudi Arabia's Riyadh Air received its first two Boeing 787 Dreamliner jets as the kingdom's new national carrier prepares to take off, launching five new destinations.

Defense Contracts Continue Rolling In

Beyond its commercial aircraft business, Boeing has continued securing a steady stream of military and defense-related contracts. Boeing has been awarded a maximum $2 billion fixed-price-incentive-firm-target contract for the Mobile User Objective System service life extension Phase II effort. The company was also awarded a $121.2 million cost-plus-fixed-fee order for the procurement of nine retrofit A-kits, and separately received an $880 million firm-fixed-price, cost-plus-fixed-fee, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract that provides for the procurement, modernization, and sustainment of military systems.

A Quantum Computing Push in an Unexpected Industry

Among the more unusual recent developments for the company, Boeing has been advancing a satellite-based quantum networking program that has drawn attention from technology-focused investors. Normally, quantum computing is the dominion of tech stocks. But apparently, aerospace giant Boeing has a hand in this particular cookie jar as well. The biggest investor-facing story is that Boeing moved its Q4S quantum networking satellite program closer to launch after demonstrating high-fidelity results in testing.

A Difficult Recent Earnings Track Record

Despite the positive contract and delivery news, Boeing's underlying financial results have continued to show significant strain. Boeing's revenue has declined for the last two quarters, dropping from $23.94 billion to $22.21 billion. The company has also experienced a significant decline in profit over the last two quarters, with net profit dropping from $8.22 billion to just negative $4.0 million.

Earnings for the most recent quarter came in at negative $0.20 per share, though that figure beat analyst estimates of negative $0.68 per share by a wide margin, representing a 70.80% positive surprise relative to expectations. The company's EBITDA currently stands at negative $3.31 billion, with a current EBITDA margin of negative 3.77%.

Ongoing Regulatory and Legal Challenges

Boeing continues navigating a range of legal and regulatory matters tied to its past safety record. The company also faces environmental liabilities, such as the March 2026 settlement regarding the Lower Duwamish Waterway. Additionally, its defense and space segments struggle with losses on fixed-price contracts due to technical challenges. A court hearing was also expected in June over fraud charges relating to the U.S. government and the 737 MAX crashes.

Trade Tensions Complicating Deliveries to China

Beyond domestic regulatory matters, geopolitical trade tensions have also disrupted parts of Boeing's commercial delivery pipeline. Trade tensions between the U.S. and China led Chinese airlines to suspend acceptance of Boeing aircraft, forcing the company to redirect deliveries to other markets — a disruption that has added complexity to the company's broader global delivery schedule even as overall demand for new commercial aircraft remains strong.

Wall Street's Generally Bullish Outlook

Despite the financial and regulatory headwinds, the majority of Wall Street analysts covering Boeing maintain a positive view of the stock's longer-term prospects. According to 27 analysts, the average rating for Boeing stock is "Buy." The 12-month stock price target is $270.00, which is an increase of nearly 24% from recent trading levels. A separate tracking service found that 66.67% of analysts recommend a "Buy" rating, with an average target price of $270, representing an upside of roughly 19% from the stock's most recent closing levels.

Other analyst breakdowns showed a similarly favorable, if slightly more cautious, distribution. Among one group of 24 analysts, 17 assigned a Buy rating, four recommended Hold, and three recommended Sell, with price targets ranging from a low of $150 to a high of $298.

Boeing's Three Core Business Segments

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; and Global Services. The Defense, Space and Security segment engages in the research, development, production, and modification of manned and unmanned military aircraft and weapons systems, strategic defense and intelligence systems, and satellite systems, including government and commercial satellites and space exploration. The Global Services segment offers supply chain and logistics management, engineering, maintenance and modifications, upgrades and conversions, spare parts, training systems, and data analytics services to commercial and defense customers.

A Large and Stable Workforce

Boeing remains one of the largest industrial employers in the United States despite its recent financial volatility. As of June 24, 2026, the company has 182,000 employees, underscoring the sheer scale of its operations across commercial aviation, defense, and space-related business lines.

A Path Back to Profitability, Some Analysts Argue

Several analysts have framed Boeing's current trajectory as a genuine recovery story, even with losses persisting in the near term. While Boeing is expected to return to profitability and positive cash flow in 2026, losses and operational challenges persist in the meantime. Investors should take a balanced view when considering Boeing shares, especially following the stock's substantial rally from its late-2025 lows. The stock may offer medium- to long-term potential tied to the company's recovery, particularly if free cash flow turns positive as forecast.

With Boeing's next earnings report scheduled for July 29, investors will be watching closely for updated guidance on the company's path back to sustained profitability, progress on resolving its outstanding 737 MAX-related legal matters, and any further developments tied to the Chinese delivery suspension. Given the substantial gap between Boeing's current trading price and the average analyst price target near $270, the stock's near-term trajectory will likely continue to hinge on whether the company can demonstrate consistent operational improvement across its commercial, defense, and services segments in the quarters ahead.