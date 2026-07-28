IonQ Shares Jump Nearly 11% Monday as Quantum Computing Stocks Extend Volatile Summer Rally Ahead of Earnings

Shares of IonQ Inc. surged more than 10% in Monday morning trading, extending a volatile summer for the quantum computing sector as investors position ahead of the company's second-quarter earnings report next week.

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The stock traded at $36.42, up $3.58, or 10.90%, as of 10:16 a.m. Eastern time, according to real-time NYSE-Nasdaq pricing. The move continues a pattern of sharp swings that has defined IonQ's trading throughout 2026, a year in which the company has alternated between steep rallies and equally steep pullbacks as investors try to reconcile explosive revenue growth with continued heavy losses.

A Sector Prone to Big Swings

IonQ's jump comes against a backdrop of persistent volatility across quantum computing stocks. Shares of IonQ had already climbed 3.7% in one recent session as the sector rebounded alongside broader technology markets, with the Nasdaq Composite breaking a three-session losing streak. That earlier rally was not tied to any company-specific news but instead reflected a broader resurgence in quantum computing names, with peers such as Rigetti Computing and Infleqtion posting even larger single-day gains.

Quantum computing stocks as a group tend to be highly sensitive to shifts in overall market risk appetite, since their valuations rest largely on long-term technology potential rather than current profitability. That dynamic has made IonQ, Rigetti, D-Wave Quantum and Quantum Computing Inc. some of the most volatile names on Wall Street this year, prone to double-digit moves in either direction within a single session.

Strong Revenue Growth, But Still Unprofitable

The rally comes as IonQ prepares to report second-quarter results. The company posted a 755% year-over-year revenue increase in the first quarter of 2026, though it remains unprofitable, with its next earnings report due out in early August. That first-quarter performance included record revenue of $64.7 million, an increase of 755% from a year earlier, and prompted management to raise its full-year 2026 revenue guidance to a range of $260 million to $270 million.

The company's remaining performance obligations, a measure of contracted future business, reached $470 million, up 554% year-over-year, a signal of robust demand even as the company continues to post significant operating losses. IonQ's first-quarter revenue beat Wall Street consensus targets by roughly 30%, even as the company's overall market capitalization has fluctuated between roughly $12 billion and $19 billion over the course of the year.

Despite that growth, the stock has struggled to hold its gains for long. IonQ's revenue surged 755% in the first quarter, yet the stock has lost more than a quarter of its value since the start of the year, with shares down roughly 60% from their 52-week high. Analysts have pointed to a widening gap between the company's operational momentum and how the market has priced the stock, a tension that is expected to come to a head when second-quarter results are released.

Wall Street Remains Divided but Broadly Bullish

Analyst sentiment on IonQ has remained largely positive even amid the stock's swings. Wall Street has maintained a Moderate Buy consensus rating on the stock, with an average 12-month price target of $69.88, nearly double where shares were trading before Monday's jump. Rosenblatt Securities holds the Street's most bullish call, with a $100 price target and a Buy rating, while Jefferies has set an $85 target. Northland Securities recently raised its target from $55 to $70 while maintaining an Outperform rating, and Wedbush also holds an Outperform rating with a $60 target. Across 17 analysts tracked, the consensus breaks down to 10 Buy ratings, six Hold ratings and one Sell rating.

A separate tally of 12 analysts pegged the average rating for IonQ as "Strong Buy," with a 12-month price target implying more than 110% upside from recent trading levels.

Earnings on the Horizon

Investor attention is now shifting toward IonQ's upcoming quarterly disclosure. The company's second-quarter earnings release is scheduled for August 5, a date investors are treating as a critical test of whether revenue growth can keep pace with the company's spending trajectory and whether its backlog is converting into cash fast enough to justify its valuation. Some market trackers have also noted that IonQ's next earnings date falls on August 12, underscoring some disagreement across data providers on the exact reporting date, though most major outlets point to early August.

Adding to the broader market backdrop, the Federal Reserve is scheduled to meet later this week, a factor that tends to weigh heavily on high-growth, high-volatility stocks like IonQ that are sensitive to shifts in interest rate expectations.

A Volatile Year for Quantum Stocks

Monday's surge is only the latest chapter in a year defined by outsized moves for IonQ. The stock jumped 21.7% in a single session earlier this year after fourth-quarter earnings and 2026 revenue guidance beat forecasts, with full-year 2025 revenue coming in at $130 million and 2026 guidance initially set between $225 million and $245 million. At the time, IonQ's chief executive drew comparisons between the company's growth trajectory and Nvidia's early rise, while the company also announced plans for a 256-qubit system launch and an acquisition of SkyWater Technology.

IonQ, a leading name in trapped-ion quantum computing systems, has seen its stock swing sharply over the past several months, including a 31% gain over a recent 30-day stretch tied to its earnings beat and raised guidance, alongside a 71% gain over a broader quarterly window fueled partly by shareholder approval of the SkyWater acquisition. The company's cash position, which exceeds $3 billion, has been cited by some analysts as a cushion supporting its continued growth investments despite ongoing losses.

As of Monday's session, no company-specific announcement had been identified as the direct trigger for the morning's gain, consistent with a pattern seen throughout the year in which quantum computing stocks have moved in tandem on shifts in broader market sentiment as much as on individual corporate news. Investors are now expected to keep a close watch on trading in IonQ and its quantum-computing peers heading into the company's next earnings report and the Federal Reserve's policy meeting later this week.