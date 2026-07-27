Bellevue Gold Shares Jump 9% as Gold Prices Rebound and Miner Posts Strong FY26 Production Beat This Week

Read more ASX 200 Climbs Above 8,800 as Wall Street Rally and Middle East Tensions Fuel Oil, Energy Stock Gains ASX 200 Climbs Above 8,800 as Wall Street Rally and Middle East Tensions Fuel Oil, Energy Stock Gains

Shares in Bellevue Gold Limited surged Monday, climbing 9.09% to $1.38, as a broader rally in gold prices combined with continued investor confidence in the company's operational turnaround at its flagship Western Australian mine.

A strong session for the ASX-listed miner

Bellevue Gold rose $0.115 to close at $1.38, one of the stronger single-day moves among Australian gold producers Monday. The gain came amid a broader recovery in global gold prices, which climbed roughly 1% toward $4,100 an ounce as oil prices dropped sharply following a weekend pause in hostilities between the United States and Iran, easing inflation concerns that had weighed on the precious metal in recent weeks. That rebound in the underlying gold price has provided a tailwind for gold mining stocks across the ASX, with Bellevue among the beneficiaries of the improved sentiment.

A production beat to close out the fiscal year

Monday's gains build on a string of positive operational updates from Bellevue in recent months. The company's June 2026 quarterly report showed production of 41,643 ounces of gold at an average head grade of 4.5 grams per tonne, lifting total output for the 2026 fiscal year to approximately 144,000 ounces, above the midpoint of the company's guidance range of 130,000 to 150,000 ounces. Metallurgical recovery improved to 96% during the quarter, and all-in sustaining costs came in within the company's guided range. Bellevue also reported consistent mining and milling performance during the period, including continued development at the higher-grade Deacon North area of the mine, which has helped build ore stockpiles and position the operation for what the company has described as a robust upcoming fiscal year.

Momentum building since earlier in the year

Monday's rally extends a pattern of strong performance that began building earlier in 2026. The company's March quarter results were similarly well received by the market, highlighted by high-grade output of 4.7 grams per tonne and an impressive 94.6% metallurgical recovery rate. Those operational gains translated into record underlying free cash flow of roughly $158 million for the quarter, lifting the company's cash and gold holdings to approximately $181 million. The strong quarter also allowed Bellevue to reduce its hedging commitments, leaving the company free of any contractual gold delivery obligations through the remainder of 2026, a position that gives it greater exposure to any further upside in the spot gold price.

Bellevue shares also jumped 9.35% in a single session back in June, closing at $1.34 as investors reacted to improving sentiment around the company's production outlook and continued operational progress at the Bellevue Gold Project. That earlier rally reflected renewed investor confidence in the miner's path toward sustained production levels, following a period of operational challenges that had weighed on the stock earlier in its ramp-up phase.

A volatile stock with a mixed recent track record

Despite the recent strength, Bellevue's share price performance over the past year has been notably uneven. As of mid-June, the stock's 30-day return stood at negative 17.74%, and its year-to-date return was down 20.88%, even as the one-year total shareholder return remained positive at 39.38%, reflecting a broader pattern of sharp swings rather than steady, linear gains. The stock has traded within a 52-week range of $0.775 to $2.00, underscoring just how volatile Bellevue's share price has been as the company has worked through its production ramp-up.

Some analysts have also flagged valuation concerns even amid the operational improvements. Bellevue has traded at a price-to-sales ratio of roughly 4.5 times, above a peer average closer to 3 times among Australian metals and mining companies, and well above one estimate of fair value near 0.9 times, according to analysis from Simply Wall St. That valuation gap reflects, in part, the fact that Bellevue reported a net loss of approximately $55.3 million on revenue of $441.4 million in the period reviewed, even as production metrics themselves continued to improve.

Analyst coverage remains generally supportive

Despite the mixed valuation picture, analyst sentiment toward Bellevue has remained largely positive in recent months. Canaccord Genuity has maintained a Buy rating on the stock, while MA Financial Group has similarly stuck with a Buy recommendation. Jarden, meanwhile, has held a more neutral Hold rating on the shares. Bellevue also presented updates on its progress and risk management approach at the Macquarie Australia Conference earlier this year, part of a broader effort to keep institutional investors informed as the company works through its production ramp-up.

Background on the company and its flagship project

Bellevue Gold, headquartered in West Perth, holds a 100% interest in the Bellevue gold project, located northwest of Leinster in the Goldfields region of Western Australia, within the northern part of the Norseman-Wiluna Greenstone belt in the Yilgarn Craton. The company, originally incorporated in 2004 under the name Draig Resources Limited, changed its name to Bellevue Gold in July 2018 as it shifted its focus toward developing the high-grade underground gold deposit that now anchors its operations. The project covers an area of roughly 2,700 square kilometers, giving the company significant exploration upside beyond its current producing operations.

Part of a broader ASX gold rally

Bellevue's gains Monday came alongside broader strength across Australia's gold mining sector, as elevated gold prices have continued to support share prices for producers across the ASX throughout much of 2026. That sector-wide tailwind, combined with Bellevue's own improving production metrics and shrinking hedge book, has helped drive renewed investor interest in the stock even as broader valuation questions persist.

With Bellevue's next scheduled earnings update set for September 23, investors will be watching closely for confirmation that the operational momentum built through the back half of fiscal 2026 carries into the new fiscal year, particularly given the company's continued development work at the higher-grade Deacon North area and its currently hedge-free position on gold sales through the remainder of 2026. Whether Monday's gains mark the continuation of a more sustained recovery or another swing in what has been a historically volatile stock will likely depend heavily on both the company's own production execution and the broader trajectory of global gold prices in the weeks ahead.