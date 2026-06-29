ASX 200 Rises 0.36% Monday as US-Iran Truce Eases Oil Fears and Global Markets Rebound From Tech Rout

Australia's benchmark S&P/ASX 200 climbed 31.7 points, or 0.36%, to 8,795.9 in Monday trading, recovering ground after a choppy week as investors welcomed news of a renewed pause in hostilities between the United States and Iran and a broader rebound across global equity markets following last week's sharp technology-led selloff.

The gain extends a recovery from Friday's close of 8,764.20, when the local index had clawed back some losses after a volatile stretch driven by concerns over Middle East shipping disruptions, weakness in global chip stocks and lingering questions about how aggressively the Reserve Bank of Australia might need to act to contain inflation.

A fragile truce eases oil concerns

Monday's gains tracked closely with developments out of the Middle East, where Washington and Tehran reportedly agreed to stand down from further attacks before peace talks resume later this week. U.S. officials told Axios that both sides had agreed to halt hostilities and allow vessels to move freely through the Strait of Hormuz while negotiations continue, with talks set to resume in Doha focused on reopening the critical waterway, through which roughly a fifth of the world's oil and gas supply flows.

That news offered some relief to markets after a tense weekend, during which the U.S. struck Iranian military targets in retaliation for attacks on commercial shipping vessels, while Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said it launched missiles and drones targeting American bases in Kuwait and Bahrain. Kuwait said it intercepted incoming missiles, while Bahrain reported a building was struck, though officials in both countries reported no fatalities.

A sharp fall in oil prices following progress in the U.S.-Iran talks flowed through to broader market sentiment, helping fuel Monday's gains across Asia-Pacific markets. Asia-Pacific markets were broadly higher to start the week after a rout in tech stocks dragged down major indexes last week, with U.S. stock futures also edging higher as investors weighed the apparent pause in hostilities, even as uncertainty over how durable the agreement will prove kept some caution in place around Middle East oil supplies.

A mixed picture elsewhere in the region

The recovery in Australian shares stood in contrast to weakness in parts of the broader region. South Korea's Kospi index dropped at the open Monday, continuing a difficult stretch for South Korean equities tied to ongoing concerns in the semiconductor sector, even as the smaller Kosdaq index posted gains. Japan's Nikkei 225 and the broader Topix index were mixed in early trade, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index and mainland China's CSI 300 each edged higher.

The divergence in chip-related stocks added a layer of complexity to the regional picture. Trading commentary noted that two major South Korean chipmakers had each fallen more than 9% on Friday amid a broad semiconductor selloff tied to Apple's recent price hikes and a report that OpenAI's planned initial public offering had been delayed, underscoring how sensitive markets remain to shifting sentiment around artificial intelligence spending and valuations.

A choppy week leading into Monday's bounce

Monday's gain follows a volatile several days for the Australian market. The ASX 200 slipped 60 points, or 0.7%, to close at 8,749 last Thursday, touching its lowest level in two weeks as nerves grew ahead of purchasing managers' index data from China, Australia's largest trading partner. That decline came even as a stronger-than-expected rise in Australian employment for May reinforced expectations that the Reserve Bank would maintain a hawkish policy stance, with Deputy Governor Andrew Hauser stressing that inflation remains "too high" and that more work may be needed to bring it under control.

The index edged back up 16 points, or 0.2%, to close at 8,764 on Friday, clawing back some of the prior session's losses as process industries, retail trade and transport stocks provided support. Even with Friday's modest gain, the local market still finished down about 0.7% for the week, as resilient economic data continued to stoke concern that the central bank may need to tighten policy further to rein in inflation.

Sector moves shaping the recovery

Mining and resources stocks have played a significant role in the market's recent swings. Rising copper and gold prices supported major miners on Friday, with BHP gaining 0.8% and Rio Tinto climbing 2.2%. Gold producers Northern Star Resources and Evolution Mining each jumped roughly 3% as easing fears of an imminent U.S. interest rate hike lifted bullion prices, a reversal from earlier in the week when both gold miners had slid sharply as bullion touched a seven-month low.

Energy names, meanwhile, have moved in the opposite direction as Middle East tensions evolved. Woodside and Santos both declined last week as oil prices retreated toward levels last seen before the broader regional conflict began, though Monday's news of a renewed ceasefire effort could shift that dynamic again depending on how durable the latest truce proves to be.

Broader market context

Beyond geopolitics, traders have also been digesting signs of stress building within global equity financing markets. Commentary circulating Monday pointed to surging market leverage and an unexpected mid-year spike in equity financing costs, with some market participants warning that elevated borrowing, driven by leveraged exchange-traded funds, retail margin accounts and hedge fund financing, could amplify the next broad market selloff if conditions shift unexpectedly.

Domestically, attention is also turning toward the Reserve Bank of Australia's next moves after its pause earlier this year following three consecutive interest rate hikes since January. Traders have remained cautious ahead of the central bank's June meeting minutes and additional economic data expected in the coming days, with some economists, including Bloomberg Economics' James McIntyre, suggesting a deeper economic slowdown could ultimately force the RBA to cut rates before the end of 2026.

What's ahead this week

With talks between the U.S. and Iran set to resume in Doha and Australian economic data continuing to roll in, investors are likely to remain focused on both geopolitical developments and domestic inflation signals in the days ahead. Whether Monday's bounce marks the start of a more sustained recovery for the ASX 200, or simply another temporary reprieve within a choppier stretch for global markets, will likely depend on how durable the latest Middle East ceasefire proves to be and how upcoming Chinese manufacturing data shapes sentiment toward Australia's largest trading partner.