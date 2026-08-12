Life360 Stock Plunges 26% Despite Record Revenue As Investors Balk At Unchanged Full-Year Guidance

Shares of Life360, Inc. plunged more than 26% Tuesday, a day after the family safety and location-tracking app reported record second-quarter revenue and crossed 100 million monthly active users for the first time, as investors focused instead on deteriorating profitability and guidance that fell short of expectations.

The stock traded at $47.61, down $17.00, or 26.31%, as of 11:37 a.m. Eastern time, extending steep losses from Monday's after-hours session, when shares initially tumbled as much as 23.4% to $49.50 immediately following the earnings release. The decline erased a significant portion of the company's market value, with shares now trading well below their 52-week high of $112.54 and closer to their 52-week low of $37.01.

Life360 reported total revenue of $159.0 million for the second quarter, up 38% year-over-year, alongside adjusted EBITDA of $31.1 million, a 53% increase from the same period a year earlier. Annualized Monthly Revenue climbed 29% year-over-year to $537.2 million, driven by strong global subscription growth. The company added a record 185,000 net Paying Circle subscriptions during the quarter, bringing its total to 3.2 million, a 27% increase from a year earlier, while monthly active users reached approximately 102.4 million, up 16% year-over-year, with 4.6 million net additions during the quarter.

Despite those headline growth figures, the company's unadjusted, GAAP profitability told a more complicated story. Net income fell to $5.1 million from $7 million a year earlier, with profit margins deteriorating even as adjusted metrics improved. That net income figure was also heavily dependent on one-time tax benefits and tariff refunds, according to analysis of the results, raising questions among investors about the sustainability of the company's underlying profitability once those one-time items are excluded.

Adding to investor concerns, Life360 maintained its full-year adjusted EBITDA guidance at $130 million to $140 million rather than raising it, a decision that weighed heavily on the stock given the magnitude of the quarter's revenue beat. Some analysts had anticipated an upward revision to full-year targets following the strong topline growth, making the unchanged guidance a disappointment relative to expectations heading into the report.

Life360 Chief Executive Officer Lauren Antonoff framed the quarter as a milestone for the company despite the market's negative reaction. "This quarter, Life360 crossed 100 million monthly active users — proof of the trust millions of families place in us to stay connected, coordinated, and safe," Antonoff said in the company's earnings release. She added that "disciplined execution drove strong Paying Circle growth" and that the company had put monthly active user growth back on the trajectory management had outlined the previous quarter.

On the company's earnings call, Antonoff elaborated further on the milestone, saying the company had reached "a major milestone in Q2, crossing 100 million monthly active users," and that the scale reflected "tens of millions of families who trust us every day to keep them connected and safe." She also highlighted growth in the company's advertising business, noting that campaigns using Life360's audience data had produced call-to-action rates "up to 47% higher than campaigns using third-party targeting."

Chief Financial Officer Russell Burke also emphasized the strength of the underlying business in a statement accompanying the results. "Life360 delivered strong growth and financial performance in Q2'26," Burke said, noting that "quarterly revenue grew 38% year-over-year to $159.0 million" and that Annualized Monthly Revenue "was up 29% year-over-year on the back of strong subscription growth globally."

Advertising revenue emerged as a particular standout during the quarter, reaching a record $22.0 million, a 315% increase compared with the same period last year, as the company's ad platform integration reached a more mature stage. Life360 said it ended the quarter with $467.7 million in cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and short-term investments, and generated operating cash flow of $23.8 million, up 79% year-over-year, underscoring the company's continued financial flexibility even as near-term profitability metrics disappointed investors.

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International markets contributed meaningfully to the quarter's user growth, with international monthly active users climbing 20% year-over-year, compared with 14% growth in the United States, which management attributed to improved brand awareness and funnel efficiencies in overseas markets. Looking ahead, the company said it plans to continue expanding beyond its core location-sharing features into new areas including pet tracking and services for aging parents, part of a broader strategy to position Life360 as what executives have previously described as a "family super app."

The stock's decline stands in contrast to the fundamentally strong operating results the company reported, a dynamic that has become increasingly common for high-growth technology companies whose elevated valuations leave little room for anything less than flawless execution across every metric investors track. Life360 shares had already faced significant pressure earlier in 2026 following a first-quarter report in May, when technical registration issues on Android devices weighed on new user signups despite otherwise strong financial results, sending the stock down double digits at the time as well.

With the company's next earnings report not due until mid-November, investors are likely to spend the coming months assessing whether Tuesday's steep selloff reflects a lasting reassessment of Life360's growth trajectory or an overreaction to guidance that, while unchanged, still implies continued expansion for the remainder of the year.