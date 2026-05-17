Navitas Semiconductor NVTS Stock Plunges 4.5% on AI Power Chip Demand Fears

NEW YORK — Navitas Semiconductor Corp. shares dropped sharply Friday, closing at $21.32 after losing $1.00 or 4.48 percent, as investors grew concerned about moderating demand for the company's gallium nitride power chips used in AI data centers and high-efficiency electronics.

The decline extended into after-hours trading, with the stock falling another 0.38 to $20.94. The sell-off erased roughly $250 million in market value in a single session and marked one of Navitas' steeper daily drops this year, highlighting growing nervousness around the artificial intelligence supply chain after months of explosive gains.

Navitas, a leader in next-generation gallium nitride (GaN) and silicon carbide (SiC) power semiconductors, has ridden the AI boom thanks to strong demand for its fast-charging, energy-efficient chips in data centers, EV chargers and consumer electronics. However, Friday's move suggests some investors are beginning to question whether the pace of AI infrastructure buildout can sustain current valuations across the power semiconductor sector.

"Navitas remains well-positioned in the GaN market, but the broader AI trade is taking a pause," said one semiconductor analyst at a major investment bank. "Any perceived slowdown in hyperscaler spending creates immediate pressure on names like NVTS that trade at premium multiples."

What Triggered the Decline

The drop accelerated after several reports indicated that some major cloud providers are reassessing the speed of their 2026 AI server deployments. While Navitas has posted impressive growth — with revenue more than doubling in recent quarters — the market appeared to price in the risk of a more measured ramp in the second half of the year.

Broader sector rotation also contributed. Technology and semiconductor stocks faced headwinds as money flowed into other areas of the market. Rising Treasury yields added further pressure on growth-oriented names like Navitas, which carries a high price-to-sales multiple typical of high-growth semiconductor companies.

Despite the pullback, Navitas shares are still significantly higher than levels from a year ago, reflecting the company's strong fundamental progress in capturing share in the fast-growing GaN power market. The technology offers superior efficiency and smaller size compared to traditional silicon chips, making it ideal for AI power delivery systems where heat and energy consumption are major challenges.

Company Fundamentals Remain Strong

Navitas executives have repeatedly expressed confidence in the long-term AI opportunity. The company's GaN chips are designed into multiple next-generation AI server platforms, and management has guided for continued robust growth through 2026 and beyond.

In its most recent earnings report, Navitas highlighted design wins with major hyperscalers and expanding partnerships in the automotive and renewable energy sectors. The company's transition to higher-volume production and improving gross margins have been key positives for investors.

However, like many AI-related stocks, Navitas trades at a valuation that leaves little room for disappointment. Any softening in guidance or slower-than-expected customer ramps could trigger further volatility.

Read more Wolfspeed Stock Surges 23% on AI Infrastructure Hype and Short Squeeze Momentum Wolfspeed Stock Surges 23% on AI Infrastructure Hype and Short Squeeze Momentum

Analyst Views Split on Near-Term Outlook

Wall Street's reaction has been mixed. Several firms maintained Buy ratings after the drop, citing Navitas' technology leadership and expanding addressable market. Others have turned more cautious, noting increased competition from established silicon players and potential delays in AI infrastructure spending.

Longer-term, most analysts remain bullish. The global shift toward energy-efficient power electronics, driven by AI, electric vehicles and renewable energy, creates a multi-year tailwind for GaN and SiC technologies. Navitas is one of the few pure-play companies positioned to benefit directly from this transition.

Broader AI Supply Chain Pressure

Friday's move in Navitas mirrors recent pressure on other AI-related names, including NVIDIA and various power management companies. Investors appear to be rotating out of some of the most extended AI plays while still maintaining overall exposure to the theme through more diversified positions.

This rotation reflects a healthy maturation of the AI trade rather than a fundamental loss of faith, according to many market observers. However, it does create short-term volatility for high-growth semiconductor companies like Navitas.

What Investors Should Watch

Looking ahead, Navitas' next earnings report and any updates on design wins with major AI customers will be closely scrutinized. The company is also expanding its presence in automotive and industrial markets, providing some diversification from pure AI exposure.

For long-term investors, the current pullback may represent an opportunity to accumulate shares in a company at the forefront of a critical technology shift. For shorter-term traders, the stock's volatility makes it a high-risk, high-reward name that requires careful monitoring of AI spending trends.

The semiconductor sector as a whole remains in a strong upcycle driven by artificial intelligence, but individual names are increasingly being judged on their ability to deliver consistent growth and meet lofty expectations. Navitas, with its innovative GaN platform, continues to have significant upside potential if it can execute on its ambitious roadmap.

As markets digest Friday's decline, attention turns to whether this represents a healthy correction or the start of a deeper consolidation phase for AI power semiconductor stocks. For now, most signs point to the former, with Navitas' strong competitive position and expanding market opportunities keeping the longer-term thesis intact for patient investors.

The coming weeks will provide more clarity as the company updates investors on customer momentum and industry trends. In the fast-moving world of AI infrastructure, Navitas remains one of the more intriguing pure-play opportunities — even after Friday's sharp sell-off.