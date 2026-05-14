Navitas Semiconductor Stock Surges 7% on AI Power Momentum and India GaN Partnership Expansion

NEW YORK — Navitas Semiconductor Corp. shares jumped more than 7% in morning trading Wednesday, climbing to $20.64 as investors continued to pile into the gallium nitride and silicon carbide power chip specialist amid surging demand for energy-efficient solutions in artificial intelligence data centers and high-power applications.

The Nasdaq-listed company, a leader in next-generation power semiconductors, has emerged as one of the standout performers in the semiconductor sector in 2026. Year-to-date gains have exceeded 120%, with a particularly strong April that saw shares rise nearly 88% on short covering, AI optimism and strategic partnerships. Wednesday's move extended a multi-week rally fueled by product launches and growing visibility in the high-growth AI infrastructure market.

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A key catalyst behind recent strength is Navitas' expanding presence in India. On May 11, partner Cyient Semiconductors launched seven new 650V GaN power ICs built on Navitas' technology platform. The family of chips targets AI data centers, electric vehicles, telecom infrastructure and fast chargers under India's "Make in India" initiative. The announcement sent shares to a record intraday high near $23.36 before settling higher on heavy volume.

Navitas CEO Chris Allexandre highlighted India as a strategic growth market, noting strong alignment with the country's push for semiconductor self-reliance and green energy. The partnership builds on Navitas' broader high-power strategy, where GaN and SiC devices deliver superior efficiency, smaller size and lower heat generation compared to traditional silicon solutions — critical advantages as AI servers consume massive amounts of electricity.

Analysts point to Navitas' positioning in the $3.5 billion-plus AI data center power market as a major long-term driver. The company's GaNFast and GeneSiC platforms are gaining traction for power conversion in servers, where even small efficiency gains translate into significant energy and cost savings at hyperscale. Recent product releases, including 1200V SiC packages optimized for AI infrastructure, have further boosted investor enthusiasm.

First-quarter 2026 results, reported earlier in May, showed sequential revenue growth and improving gross margins driven by a shift toward higher-power products. While still a small company with quarterly revenue in the low double-digit millions, Navitas has demonstrated accelerating adoption and strong cash reserves of approximately $221 million, providing runway for expansion.

The stock's volatility remains high, characteristic of small-cap semiconductor names. Short interest has fluctuated but contributed to sharp squeezes during positive news flow. Wednesday's trading volume significantly exceeded averages, signaling continued retail and institutional interest. Some Wall Street firms have raised price targets in recent weeks, with optimistic calls citing potential for multi-fold growth if Navitas captures meaningful share in AI power electronics.

Challenges persist. Navitas operates in a competitive landscape with larger players investing heavily in wide-bandgap semiconductors. Execution on scaling manufacturing, maintaining margins amid supply chain pressures and converting design wins into sustained revenue will determine whether current momentum is sustainable. Valuation concerns have surfaced after the rapid run-up, with some analysts warning of over-optimism relative to current revenue scale.

Broader sector tailwinds support the rally. Global AI infrastructure spending continues accelerating, with data center power demands projected to grow dramatically. Governments and enterprises prioritize energy efficiency amid rising electricity costs and sustainability goals. Navitas' focus on gallium nitride — which offers faster switching and higher efficiency than silicon — positions it well for chargers, solar inverters, EVs and industrial applications beyond AI.

Company leadership has emphasized a transformation toward high-power markets. Mobile charging, once a larger revenue contributor, now represents less than 25% of sales as the business pivots aggressively. New design wins and reference platforms with major customers underscore progress, though the company remains pre-profit on a GAAP basis as it invests for scale.

Investor sentiment appears strongly bullish on platforms like Stocktwits and in options activity, with elevated call volume reflecting bets on continued upside. However, pullbacks are common after sharp moves, and profit-taking could intensify if broader tech sentiment cools. Navitas participates in upcoming investor conferences, which may provide additional catalysts through management commentary and updates.

For investors considering exposure, Navitas represents a high-beta play on the AI power theme. The company's technology offers clear differentiation, but risks include competition, execution delays and macroeconomic sensitivity. Those with longer horizons may view current levels as an entry amid sector growth, while shorter-term traders should monitor technical support and volume trends closely.

As trading continues Wednesday, focus remains on whether the stock can hold gains or faces near-term consolidation. With AI infrastructure demand showing no signs of slowing, Navitas' role in enabling more efficient power delivery positions it as a compelling story in the semiconductor ecosystem — one that has already rewarded shareholders handsomely in 2026 but carries the volatility typical of emerging leaders.