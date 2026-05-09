NEW YORK — Intel Corp. (NASDAQ: INTC) shares surged more than 13% on Thursday, trading around $124.49 in afternoon trading, as investors cheered strong momentum in its artificial intelligence chip business, better-than-expected guidance, and signs that the company's multi-year turnaround under CEO Pat Gelsinger is gaining real traction. The dramatic move marked one of the largest single-day percentage gains for the chipmaker in years and pushed its market capitalization above $530 billion.

The rally was triggered by Intel's announcement of accelerating demand for its Gaudi 3 AI accelerators and new design wins with major hyperscalers. The company also raised its full-year 2026 revenue outlook and highlighted early success in its foundry business, where it secured additional external customers for advanced chip manufacturing. Volume was extremely heavy, more than triple the daily average, as short sellers covered positions and momentum investors piled in.

Intel reported fiscal first-quarter 2026 results that beat expectations on both the top and bottom lines. Revenue reached $12.7 billion, and the company posted a narrower-than-expected loss as cost-cutting measures and improved product mix began to show results. Most importantly, Intel's Data Center and AI segment showed clear improvement, with Gaudi 3 shipments ramping faster than anticipated.

Turnaround Narrative Gains Credibility

For years Intel has lagged behind Nvidia and AMD in the high-growth AI accelerator market. Thursday's surge reflects growing belief on Wall Street that the company is finally closing the gap. Gelsinger has aggressively restructured the company, splitting it into separate foundry and product groups, investing heavily in new process technologies, and pursuing external foundry customers to utilize excess manufacturing capacity.

Analysts noted that Intel's Gaudi 3 offers strong performance-per-dollar advantages in certain AI training and inference workloads, making it an attractive alternative for cost-conscious cloud providers. Several large design wins announced in recent weeks have helped validate this strategy. The company also highlighted progress on its 18A process node, which is expected to enter production later this year and compete directly with TSMC's most advanced offerings.

Analyst Reaction Turns Strongly Bullish

Several major firms raised price targets and upgraded ratings following the results. Average 12-month targets now sit around $145–$160, with some optimistic forecasts reaching $200. The consensus rating improved to "Moderate Buy," with analysts citing improved execution, AI momentum, and potential government support through the CHIPS Act.

The stock had been under pressure for much of the past two years as Intel ceded ground in both CPUs and AI accelerators. Thursday's move represents a significant shift in sentiment, with investors betting that the worst of the downturn is behind the company and that multi-year investments are beginning to pay off.

Risks and Remaining Challenges

While enthusiasm is high, challenges remain. Intel still faces intense competition from Nvidia's dominant position in AI and AMD's strong CPU offerings. The company continues to burn cash on massive capital expenditures for new fabs, and profitability has been inconsistent. Any delay in the 18A process node ramp could disappoint investors who are now pricing in a successful recovery.

Geopolitical risks, including potential trade restrictions with China and supply chain issues, also remain factors. However, Intel's status as a major U.S.-based manufacturer has earned it substantial government support through the CHIPS and Science Act, providing both funding and a strategic tailwind.

Long-Term Outlook Improves

Looking further into 2026 and beyond, analysts project Intel could return to consistent profitability and regain meaningful share in both traditional and AI markets. The company's foundry ambitions, if successful, could create a second high-margin business alongside its product segments. Leadership has set ambitious targets for 2030, aiming to become a top-tier player across computing, AI, and manufacturing.

For investors, Thursday's surge highlights both the opportunity and volatility in semiconductor turnaround stories. While the move may invite some profit-taking, the improving fundamentals, AI momentum, and government backing suggest further upside if execution remains on track. Those already holding shares have strong reasons to maintain positions, while new buyers may view current levels as an attractive entry into a high-beta recovery play.

As trading continued Thursday, all eyes remained on whether Intel can sustain these elevated levels or if the rally extends further on momentum. Regardless, the company has delivered a powerful reminder that strategic repositioning in the AI era can rapidly reshape investor perceptions and valuations. Intel's journey from laggard to potential leader is far from complete, but today's move suggests the market is increasingly willing to bet on its success.