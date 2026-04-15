NuScale Power Stock Jumps 12% as Q1 2026 Earnings Loom Amid Nuclear Renaissance Hopes

NEW YORK — Shares of NuScale Power Corp. surged more than 12% in early trading Tuesday as investors piled into the small modular reactor developer ahead of its first-quarter 2026 earnings report next month, betting on progress in the global push for advanced nuclear power to meet surging electricity demand from artificial intelligence data centers and clean energy goals.

NuScale Power (NYSE: SMR) stock was trading at $10.78, up $1.19 or 12.47%, shortly after the market open on April 14, 2026. The sharp move came on elevated volume, reflecting renewed optimism in the nuclear sector despite ongoing challenges including a pending securities class action lawsuit and execution risks around commercial deployment of the company's technology.

The Corvallis, Oregon-based company is the only U.S. small modular reactor (SMR) design with full approval from the Nuclear Regulatory Commission. Its VOYGR plants feature scalable modules that generate 77 megawatts of electricity each, offering a flexible alternative to traditional large-scale nuclear reactors that can take decades to build and cost billions.

NuScale announced on April 8 that it will release first-quarter 2026 financial results and host an earnings conference call on May 7 at 5 p.m. ET. Analysts and investors view the upcoming report as a potential catalyst, with expectations centered on updates to the project pipeline, partnerships and progress toward first commercial deployments.

The company has been building momentum through strategic collaborations. In March, NuScale partnered with Ebara Elliott Energy to explore using its SMR technology to power petrochemical plants, a move that could open industrial applications beyond traditional electricity generation. Earlier that month, it expanded a supply chain agreement with Framatome to accelerate nuclear fuel delivery for its reactors.

In February, NuScale reported fourth-quarter and full-year 2025 results, highlighting its exclusive global strategic partnership with ENTRA1 Energy and activities in Tennessee. The company also announced a collaboration with Oak Ridge National Laboratory to explore artificial intelligence-guided nuclear fuel management, leveraging AI to optimize reactor operations.

These developments come as nuclear energy gains renewed attention amid the explosive growth of AI data centers, which require reliable, carbon-free baseload power. Tech giants and utilities are increasingly turning to advanced nuclear solutions, including SMRs, to address power shortages that could hinder AI expansion.

NuScale's technology promises shorter construction times, factory-built modules and enhanced safety features compared with conventional reactors. A single VOYGR-12 plant, for example, would house 12 modules for a total output of about 924 megawatts — enough to power hundreds of thousands of homes.

Despite the technical promise, commercial success has been slow. NuScale remains pre-revenue in terms of significant reactor sales, relying on engineering services, licensing work and government-supported projects. The stock has experienced extreme volatility, surging on hype around the nuclear renaissance before pulling back on delays, dilution concerns and partner-related issues.

A securities class action lawsuit filed against NuScale has added uncertainty. The suit, with a lead plaintiff deadline of April 20, 2026, alleges issues related to disclosures around the ENTRA1 partnership and other matters. The company has not commented in detail on the litigation in public filings, but such cases are common in high-growth tech and energy sectors.

Market sentiment has improved in recent sessions, partly on broader sector tailwinds. Nuclear stocks have benefited from policy support, potential regulatory streamlining under the current administration and growing corporate interest in powering data centers with clean, firm energy sources.

NuScale's market capitalization hovers around $3 billion, a valuation that some long-term bulls view as attractive given the multi-decade opportunity in SMRs. However, risks remain substantial, including high capital requirements for first-of-a-kind deployments, supply chain hurdles and competition from other SMR developers and alternative energy technologies.

The company continues to advance its international footprint. Partnerships and studies, such as one validating the use of NuScale technology for profitable and reliable power in chemical plants, demonstrate potential applications beyond the U.S. power grid.

Investors will closely watch the May 7 earnings call for any concrete updates on customer contracts, deployment timelines or additional funding mechanisms. Management has previously emphasized a long-term view, with meaningful revenue potentially years away even under optimistic scenarios.

Broader industry context supports optimism. Governments worldwide are revisiting nuclear energy as a tool to achieve net-zero emissions while ensuring energy security. In the U.S., bipartisan interest in streamlining nuclear permitting could benefit first-movers like NuScale.

Challenges include securing financing for projects, navigating regulatory processes in new markets and proving the economics of SMRs at scale. NuScale has benefited from Department of Energy support in the past, and continued government backing will likely remain important.

Tuesday's trading surge placed SMR among the top performers in the energy sector. The move appeared driven by momentum trading and anticipation ahead of earnings rather than any single new announcement. Analysts maintain a range of views, with some seeing substantial upside if deployment milestones are achieved and others cautioning about near-term execution risks.

NuScale Power was founded with the vision of making nuclear power safer, more affordable and more scalable. Its modular approach allows utilities and industrial users to start small and expand as demand grows — a key selling point in an era of uncertain load growth driven by electrification and data centers.

As the May 7 earnings date approaches, focus will intensify on any signals regarding the first commercial customer. While traditional utility deals have been slow to materialize, state-backed or data center-related projects could provide the breakthrough many investors hope for in 2026.

The stock's recent performance reflects the high-risk, high-reward nature of the advanced nuclear sector. Patient shareholders point to the massive addressable market if SMRs achieve widespread adoption, while skeptics highlight the long timelines and capital intensity that have historically plagued nuclear projects.

NuScale continues to invest in its technology roadmap, including enhancements for hydrogen production, desalination and other co-generation applications that could expand revenue streams.

For now, the nuclear renaissance narrative — fueled by AI power needs and climate goals — is providing a supportive backdrop. Whether NuScale can translate that enthusiasm into concrete commercial wins will likely determine the stock's trajectory in the months and years ahead.

Tuesday's double-digit gain underscores lingering investor interest in SMR plays despite volatility and legal overhangs. With earnings on the horizon, the coming weeks could bring fresh catalysts or renewed caution as details emerge on project progress and financial position.

NuScale Power's story remains one of the most watched in the clean energy transition. Its success or struggles could influence the pace at which advanced nuclear contributes to global decarbonization efforts and the reliable powering of tomorrow's digital economy.