NEW YORK — Shares of SoFi Technologies Inc. climbed Monday as the digital banking disruptor traded at $16.58, up 36 cents or 2.25%, reflecting renewed investor interest ahead of its first-quarter 2026 earnings and amid fresh moves into enterprise banking and crypto services.

The San Francisco-based company, which operates SoFi Bank and a comprehensive financial app, has captured attention with rapid member growth and a push beyond retail lending into fee-based businesses, technology platforms and now business-oriented fiat-crypto solutions. Yet the stock remains well off its 52-week high near $32.73, down roughly 40% year-to-date after peaking early in 2026, as broader fintech sector pressures and a recent short seller report weighed on sentiment.

SoFi is scheduled to report Q1 2026 results on April 29, with management guiding for adjusted net revenue of about $1.04 billion, adjusted EBITDA near $300 million, adjusted net income of $160 million and adjusted EPS of 12 cents. That follows a strong Q4 2025 in which the company posted its first $1 billion revenue quarter, up 37% adjusted, with GAAP net income of $174 million — its ninth consecutive profitable quarter.

Analysts maintain a generally constructive view despite recent price target cuts. The consensus 12-month price target sits around $24 to $25, implying significant upside from current levels, with some firms seeing potential for 40% or more gains if execution continues. Wells Fargo lowered its target to $18 from $19 while keeping an Equal Weight rating, and Keefe Bruyette & Woods cut to $17 from $20. Still, longer-term optimism persists around SoFi's path to scaled profitability.

Central to SoFi's evolution is its transformation from a student loan refinancing specialist into a full-service digital bank. As of late 2025, the company reported 13.7 million members, up 35% year-over-year, and 20.2 million products, up 37%. Deposits reached $37.5 billion after a $4.6 billion increase in the fourth quarter, providing lower-cost funding and supporting net interest margins.

Fee-based revenue has become a key growth driver, rising 53% to a record $443 million in Q4. The Galileo technology platform, which powers financial services for other institutions and supports 128 million global accounts, continues to expand SoFi's reach beyond its own customer base.

On April 2, SoFi launched Big Business Banking, a unified platform allowing enterprises to manage fiat deposits, crypto assets and the company's proprietary SoFiUSD stablecoin through a single FDIC-insured bank with direct Federal Reserve access and real-time 24/7 API payments. The move targets corporate clients seeking integrated solutions in traditional and digital assets, positioning SoFi as a bridge in the evolving fintech-crypto landscape.

The company has also expanded its Loan Platform Business. In late March, SoFi announced over $3.6 billion in new personal loan delivery commitments across three partnerships, including a leading global bank (over $1 billion expected), a financial services and insurance group ($600 million over 12 months) and a top-five global private asset manager (up to $2 billion over two years). This builds on more than $10 billion in commitments secured in 2025, highlighting demand for SoFi-originated loans while generating fee income.

Crypto initiatives add another layer. SoFi partnered with Mastercard to enable settlement using its fully reserved SoFiUSD stablecoin across Mastercard's global payments network, including for SoFi Bank. The stablecoin integration aims to facilitate faster, more efficient transactions and opens doors for broader blockchain-based services.

Despite these advancements, challenges remain. A short seller report earlier in April raised questions about loan performance metrics, net charge-off rates and accounting practices related to the loan book. SoFi has pushed back against the claims, emphasizing its conservative underwriting and transparent reporting. Personal loans remain a significant business, with $27.5 billion originated in 2025, but credit quality and interest rate sensitivity continue to draw scrutiny.

Market conditions have also played a role in the stock's volatility. Fintech shares faced headwinds in early 2026 from persistent inflation concerns and shifting expectations for Federal Reserve rate cuts. SoFi, which benefits from a healthy net interest margin in higher-rate environments but also from increased loan demand if rates fall, sits at the intersection of these dynamics.

CEO Anthony Noto and the leadership team have stressed operational leverage. For full-year 2026, SoFi guides for at least 30% member growth, adjusted net revenue of approximately $4.655 billion (about 30% growth), adjusted EBITDA of $1.6 billion (roughly 34% margin) and adjusted net income of $825 million (18% margin), equating to about 60 cents adjusted EPS. Medium-term targets point to 38-42% EPS compound annual growth through 2028.

Wall Street has taken note of the improving margin profile and diversified revenue mix. Financial services and technology segments now contribute meaningfully, reducing reliance on lending alone. Some observers describe SoFi as the "AWS of fintech" for its Galileo platform, which helps other firms build and manage banking solutions.

Institutional interest persists. Recent filings show new positions or increases by various funds, though overall ownership stands around 38%. Insider buying, including notable purchases by Noto in prior periods, has occasionally signaled confidence during dips.

SoFi's app-centric model — offering borrowing, saving, spending, investing, protecting and crypto capabilities in one place — continues to drive product intensity. Members increasingly use multiple services, boosting lifetime value. The company also runs financial education initiatives, such as the Future Wealth Summit for college students, to build long-term engagement.

Looking ahead, potential catalysts include further crypto product rollouts, such as secured lending against digital assets, deeper enterprise adoption of Big Business Banking, and any benefits from a more accommodative rate environment. Inclusion in major indices or continued deposit growth could also support the narrative.

Risks center on macroeconomic conditions, regulatory developments for banking and crypto, competition from traditional banks and big tech, and execution on credit underwriting as the loan book scales. The short report highlighted concerns that actual net charge-offs could be higher than reported, though SoFi maintains its figures are accurate.

As of mid-April 2026, SoFi trades at a forward earnings multiple that some analysts view as reasonable — or even attractive — given the projected growth trajectory, especially compared with distressed fintech peers. Others argue the valuation still embeds high expectations.

The upcoming Q1 print on April 29 will provide the next major data point. Investors will watch member and product adds, deposit trends, loan origination volumes, fee revenue momentum and any updates to full-year guidance.

SoFi's story reflects broader fintech maturation: moving from high-growth, loss-making startups to profitable, scaled players with banking charters and diversified offerings. Whether the current share price represents a buying opportunity or continued caution depends on views of credit quality, competitive positioning and the pace of enterprise and crypto expansion.

For now, with shares rebounding modestly to the $16 level and earnings on the horizon, SoFi remains a closely watched name in the digital finance space. The company's ability to deliver on its ambitious 2026 targets while navigating a skeptical market will determine if the recent pullback proves to be a temporary setback or a longer-term re-rating.