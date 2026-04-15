Oklo Stock Surges 8% as Nuclear Startup Rides AI Power Boom and Regulatory Wins

NEW YORK — Oklo Inc. shares jumped more than 8% Tuesday, climbing to around $58 as investors piled into the advanced nuclear company amid surging electricity demand from artificial intelligence data centers and fresh regulatory progress on its small modular reactor technology.

The stock, which trades under the ticker OKLO on the New York Stock Exchange, rose as much as 8.23% intraday to $58.38 before settling near those levels. That gain came on solid volume and reflected renewed enthusiasm for nuclear energy plays positioned to power the AI revolution.

Oklo, co-founded by OpenAI CEO Sam Altman among others, develops fast-fission reactors designed to generate clean, reliable baseload power. The company remains pre-revenue but has secured high-profile partnerships and billions in cash to fund its ambitious pipeline.

A landmark agreement with Meta Platforms announced earlier this year calls for Oklo to develop a 1.2-gigawatt nuclear energy campus in southern Ohio. Meta agreed to prepay for power to support its AI data centers, accelerating construction timelines with the first phase eyed for 2030. The deal validated Oklo's technology and provided critical funding while highlighting how tech giants are turning to nuclear to meet exploding energy needs.

Analysts estimate global data center power demand could drive trillions in infrastructure spending. Traditional sources like natural gas and renewables may fall short on reliability and scale, positioning advanced nuclear as a key solution. Oklo's Aurora powerhouse design aims to deliver compact, factory-built reactors that can run on recycled nuclear fuel, reducing waste and proliferation risks.

Regulatory momentum has added fuel to the rally. In March, Oklo announced key approvals from the Department of Energy and Nuclear Regulatory Commission across its power, fuel and isotopes businesses. The DOE granted a Nuclear Safety Design Agreement for the Aurora project at Idaho National Laboratory, clearing a pathway for the first-of-a-kind facility.

Oklo's subsidiary Atomic Alchemy also received DOE backing for its Groves Isotopes Test Reactor in Texas, targeting first criticality as early as July 4, 2026, under a federal pilot program. The initiative seeks to bolster domestic production of medical and industrial radioisotopes, reducing U.S. reliance on foreign supplies.

The company expanded its partnership with Sweden's Blykalla in late March to collaborate on fast reactor commercialization, including potential U.S. investment and technology sharing. CEO Jacob DeWitte's appointment to the President's Council of Advisors on Science and Technology in March further signaled high-level government support for next-generation nuclear under the current administration's pro-energy policies.

Financially, Oklo ended 2025 with about $1.4 billion in cash and marketable securities. It raised an additional $1.182 billion net proceeds in early 2026 by completing a $1.5 billion at-the-market equity program, leaving the company well-capitalized. Management guided 2026 operating cash use at $80 million to $100 million and investing cash use at $350 million to $450 million to advance multiple projects.

The company reported a narrowed net loss for full-year 2025, though it remains deeply unprofitable as it invests heavily in development. Next quarterly results are expected around May 12. Wall Street maintains a generally bullish consensus, with an average price target around $84 to $101, implying significant upside from current levels despite recent volatility and some downward revisions to targets earlier this year.

Shares have been volatile. Oklo soared dramatically in 2025 on nuclear hype tied to AI and policy tailwinds, hitting highs near $194 before pulling back sharply amid profit-taking, insider sales and broader market rotations. Year-to-date performance in 2026 has been mixed, but the stock still shows strong gains over longer periods amid sector enthusiasm.

Cathie Wood's ARK funds have bought dips in Oklo, signaling long-term conviction from prominent growth investors. However, some analysts have tempered forecasts, citing execution risks, long timelines to first revenue and the capital-intensive nature of nuclear projects. Recent insider selling by executives and directors totaling millions of dollars also drew attention, though such transactions are common in growth companies.

Oklo's business spans three pillars: power generation via Aurora reactors, fuel recycling and isotope production through Atomic Alchemy. The strategy leverages recycled nuclear fuel to create a more sustainable fuel cycle while addressing medical isotope shortages.

Broader tailwinds include bipartisan interest in expanding nuclear capacity. New England governors have explored advanced nuclear, and federal initiatives aim to streamline licensing and boost domestic uranium enrichment. Surging oil prices and geopolitical energy tensions have further spotlighted nuclear as a secure, carbon-free option.

Challenges remain. Nuclear projects historically face delays and cost overruns. Oklo must navigate complex licensing, secure supply chains and demonstrate its fast reactor technology at scale. First commercial power from the Ohio project is not expected until the end of the decade, meaning investors are betting on long-term potential rather than near-term profits.

Still, sentiment around AI-driven power demand has kept nuclear stocks in focus. Comparisons with peers like NuScale Power highlight a competitive but expanding field. Oklo differentiates itself with its fuel-agnostic fast reactors and integrated approach across power, fuel and isotopes.

As earnings approach, investors will watch for updates on the Meta project, Idaho and Texas initiatives, and any new commercial deals. Positive pipeline news or accelerated timelines could reignite momentum, while delays or funding surprises might pressure shares.

Oklo's market capitalization hovers near $9 billion, modest compared to the potential addressable market in a $10 trillion nuclear renaissance, according to some analysts. Success in hitting DOE pilot milestones this year could serve as major de-risking events.

The company continues to emphasize its mission: delivering clean, affordable, always-on power to support economic growth and decarbonization. With AI transforming industries and electricity consumption forecast to rise sharply, Oklo positions itself at the intersection of technology and energy innovation.

Whether the latest surge marks the start of a sustained rebound or another volatile chapter remains to be seen. For now, investors appear optimistic that Oklo's regulatory wins, big-tech partnerships and strong balance sheet will translate into tangible progress in the months ahead.

The nuclear sector's resurgence reflects a pragmatic shift in energy policy and investment priorities. As data centers proliferate and nations seek energy security, companies like Oklo could play a pivotal role — if they can execute amid technical, regulatory and financial hurdles.