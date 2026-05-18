NextEra Acquires Dominion in $67B Deal, Forging World's Largest Utility Giant for AI Power Boom

JUNO BEACH, Fla. — NextEra Energy Inc. announced Monday it has agreed to acquire Dominion Energy Inc. in an all-stock transaction valued at approximately $67 billion, creating the world's largest regulated electric utility by market capitalization and a powerhouse positioned to meet surging electricity demand driven by artificial intelligence and data centers.

The deal, one of the largest in U.S. utility history, combines NextEra's leadership in renewables and Florida operations with Dominion's substantial regulated assets in Virginia and the Carolinas. The combined company will serve about 10 million customer accounts across four fast-growing states, own roughly 110 gigawatts of generation capacity and boast a diversified platform spanning regulated utilities, renewables, nuclear, gas and transmission infrastructure.

Under the terms, Dominion shareholders will receive a fixed exchange ratio of 0.8138 shares of NextEra Energy for each share of Dominion, resulting in NextEra shareholders owning approximately 74.5% of the combined entity and Dominion shareholders owning 25.5%. A small cash component includes a one-time $360 million payment to Dominion shareholders at closing. The transaction is expected to be tax-free to shareholders and immediately accretive to adjusted earnings per share.

NextEra, already the largest U.S. utility by market value with a market capitalization near $195 billion, will operate the new entity under its name on the New York Stock Exchange. The companies will maintain dual headquarters in Juno Beach, Florida, and Richmond, Virginia, along with Dominion Energy South Carolina's operational headquarters in Cayce. Local utility brands — including Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy North Carolina and Dominion Energy South Carolina — will remain unchanged.

John Ketchum, NextEra's chairman, president and CEO, will lead the combined company. Robert Blue, Dominion's current chair, president and CEO, will serve as president and CEO of regulated utilities and join the board. The transaction has unanimous board approval and is expected to close in 12 to 18 months, subject to shareholder votes, regulatory approvals from the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, Nuclear Regulatory Commission, state commissions in Virginia, North Carolina and South Carolina, and antitrust clearance.

The strategic rationale centers on scale amid unprecedented power demand. Data centers and AI infrastructure are driving electricity needs higher than at any time in decades. NextEra and Dominion together bring complementary strengths: NextEra's expertise in large-scale renewables, battery storage and efficient operations pairs with Dominion's strong presence in the PJM Interconnection, home to massive data center clusters in Northern Virginia.

The combined platform will feature more than 80% regulated operations, a $138 billion rate base expected to grow at about 11% annually through 2032, and over 130 GW of large-load opportunities in its pipeline. Executives project 9%+ adjusted earnings per share growth through 2032, supported by diversified growth across regulated utilities and long-term contracted businesses.

To benefit customers directly, the companies pledged $2.25 billion in bill credits for Dominion's customers in Virginia, North Carolina and South Carolina, spread over two years after closing. Additional commitments include enhanced charitable giving, retention of approximately 15,000 Dominion employees with current compensation and benefits, and continued focus on reliability, storm resiliency and affordability.

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Ketchum emphasized the customer-first approach. "Scale matters more than ever — not for the sake of size, but because scale translates into capital and operating efficiencies," he said in a statement. "This enables us to buy, build, finance and operate more efficiently, which translates into more affordable electricity for our customers in the long run."

Blue echoed the sentiment, highlighting shared commitments to reliable, affordable energy. "This combination brings together two strong operating platforms and creates an even stronger energy partner for Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Florida," he noted.

Wall Street reacted positively to the news. NextEra shares traded higher in early sessions, while Dominion shares jumped significantly on the premium implied by the exchange ratio. Analysts view the deal as transformative, positioning the new entity as a dominant player in the energy transition and the AI-driven power surge.

The merger caps years of consolidation pressures in the utility sector. NextEra had previously pursued large deals, including an unsuccessful attempt for Duke Energy. Dominion has been streamlining operations, including asset sales in recent years to focus on core regulated businesses.

Regulatory scrutiny will be a key hurdle. The transaction requires approvals across multiple jurisdictions, but executives expressed confidence given the complementary footprints with minimal overlap and the pro-customer elements like bill credits. The deal also aligns with broader industry trends of utilities scaling up to finance massive grid and generation investments.

Environmental and consumer groups are expected to weigh in during regulatory reviews. NextEra's strong renewables portfolio could help address concerns about carbon emissions, while critics may question market concentration in certain regions. The companies stressed their track records in safety, reliability and community engagement.

For the broader energy sector, the combination signals confidence in long-term demand growth. Hyperscalers and tech giants are signing massive power purchase agreements, restarting nuclear plants and pushing for faster transmission builds. A larger, better-capitalized utility could accelerate these efforts while maintaining affordability.

The deal also highlights NextEra's evolution from a Florida-focused utility to a national energy leader. Its unregulated renewables arm, one of the world's largest, will complement Dominion's regulated strengths, creating what executives call "North America's premier energy infrastructure platform."

Shareholders of both companies stand to benefit from enhanced scale, improved credit profiles and a robust dividend policy. NextEra plans 6% annual dividend growth through 2028. The combined entity targets a payout ratio below 55% by 2030.

As the utilities prepare for regulatory filings and integration planning, the announcement marks a pivotal moment in U.S. energy history. In an era of exploding electricity demand, the new NextEra-Dominion powerhouse aims to deliver the generation, transmission and innovation needed to power America's future while keeping costs in check for millions of households and businesses.

The coming months will test whether this vision withstands regulatory review and delivers on promises of affordability and reliability. For now, the deal positions the combined company at the forefront of the industry's most significant transformation in decades.