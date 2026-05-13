NEW YORK — NVIDIA and IREN Limited announced a landmark strategic partnership May 7, 2026, to accelerate deployment of up to 5 gigawatts of next-generation AI infrastructure, sending ripples through the market and sparking intense debate among investors: which stock offers the bigger upside, the AI chip giant or the ambitious data center operator?

The collaboration combines NVIDIA's cutting-edge accelerated computing platforms and DSX AI factory architecture with IREN's expertise in power procurement, land development and large-scale data center operations. The partnership aims to build massive AI factories across IREN's global pipeline, with a flagship focus on the company's 2-gigawatt Sweetwater campus in Texas.

Under the agreement, IREN will provide NVIDIA with a five-year managed GPU cloud services contract valued at approximately $3.4 billion for the chipmaker's internal AI and research workloads. In return, NVIDIA received a five-year warrant to purchase up to 30 million IREN shares at $70 each, representing a potential $2.1 billion equity investment subject to regulatory approvals and performance milestones.

The scale is staggering. Five gigawatts represents one of the largest single infrastructure commitments in the AI sector to date, enough to power millions of advanced GPUs and support surging demand from hyperscalers, AI-native startups and enterprise customers. NVIDIA's DSX architecture, designed for highly efficient, liquid-cooled AI factories, will serve as the blueprint for deployments.

For NVIDIA, the deal extends its reach beyond chip sales into deeper ecosystem control. By securing dedicated capacity and taking an equity stake, the company ensures reliable infrastructure for its own workloads while accelerating adoption of its full-stack solutions — including networking, software and reference designs. This vertical integration strategy helps address the chronic power and data center constraints slowing AI growth.

IREN, formerly a Bitcoin mining company rebranded as a renewable-powered data center operator, gains validation from the AI leader. The partnership bolsters its transition into high-performance computing and provides a clear path to scaling its AI Cloud business. IREN has already secured significant power capacity — more than 4.5 gigawatts in North America — and is deploying tens of thousands of NVIDIA GPUs across sites in Texas and Canada.

Market reaction was immediate and telling. IREN shares surged more than 20% in after-hours trading following the announcement before settling with strong gains in subsequent sessions, reflecting excitement over the revenue visibility and strategic backing. NVIDIA stock traded modestly higher, buoyed by continued demand for its hardware but tempered by its already massive market capitalization.

Analysts see complementary strengths. NVIDIA dominates the GPU market with its Blackwell and upcoming Rubin platforms, but faces bottlenecks in physical infrastructure. IREN brings renewable energy expertise, rapid deployment capabilities and a willingness to co-invest in gigawatt-scale projects. The $3.4 billion cloud contract alone could contribute hundreds of millions in annual recurring revenue for IREN as capacity comes online.

The deal also includes IREN's recent acquisition of Mirantis to enhance its AI Cloud orchestration capabilities, further strengthening its service offerings. Combined with existing hyperscaler contracts, IREN is targeting ambitious annualized revenue run rates in the billions by the end of 2026.

Investors weighing NVIDIA versus IREN must consider risk-reward profiles. NVIDIA offers proven execution, massive scale and leadership in a secular AI boom, but its valuation leaves less room for explosive multiple expansion. IREN, while higher risk as a former crypto miner executing a major pivot, presents asymmetric upside if it successfully delivers on the 5GW roadmap and captures a meaningful share of the AI infrastructure market.

Challenges remain for both. Power availability, grid connections and construction timelines pose hurdles for gigawatt-scale builds. Regulatory scrutiny over energy consumption and potential dilution from IREN's financing plans — including recent convertible debt offerings — have caused short-term stock volatility. NVIDIA must manage supply chain dynamics and competition from custom silicon efforts by hyperscalers.

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Broader industry context underscores the deal's significance. Global AI infrastructure spending is projected to reach trillions over the coming decade as companies race to train and deploy ever-larger models. Partnerships like this signal a shift toward tighter collaboration between chip designers and infrastructure providers to overcome bottlenecks.

For NVIDIA shareholders, the move reinforces the company's platform dominance and creates new revenue streams through ecosystem participation. For IREN investors, it provides a credible partner to de-risk expansion and attract additional capital. Many market watchers view the collaboration as a blueprint for future deals in the sector.

As of mid-May 2026, both stocks reflect optimism around AI's long-term trajectory. NVIDIA continues trading near all-time highs with strong institutional support, while IREN's volatility offers opportunities for growth-oriented investors comfortable with execution risk. Analysts maintain varied targets, with some highlighting IREN's potential to rerate higher as milestones are achieved.

The partnership highlights evolving dynamics in the AI supply chain. No longer content with selling chips, NVIDIA is actively shaping the physical infrastructure layer. For IREN, the alliance accelerates its metamorphosis into a major AI cloud player backed by renewable energy advantages.

Looking ahead, execution will determine winners. Successful deployment at Sweetwater and other sites could trigger further upside for both companies. Additional partnerships or expansions may follow as demand for AI compute shows no signs of slowing.

In the immediate term, investors must balance NVIDIA's relative stability against IREN's higher-beta potential. The 5GW vision represents more than a single deal — it signals confidence in scalable, sustainable AI infrastructure as foundational to the next technological era. Whether through the chipmaker's steady compounding or the data center operator's growth acceleration, the announcement underscores profound opportunities in the AI value chain.