NEW YORK — Astera Labs Inc. shares jumped more than 10% in early trading Friday, climbing to around $142.62 as investors piled into the semiconductor company riding the AI infrastructure boom.

The Santa Clara, California-based firm, which designs high-speed connectivity solutions for rack-scale AI systems, saw its stock rise $13.16, or 10.17%, by 9:40 a.m. EDT on the Nasdaq. The move came amid broader enthusiasm for AI-related stocks and positive sentiment around Astera Labs' role in powering next-generation data centers.

Astera Labs specializes in semiconductor-based connectivity products that solve critical bottlenecks in AI and cloud infrastructure. Its portfolio includes PCIe retimers, CXL memory controllers, Ethernet modules and the Scorpio family of smart fabric switches. These technologies enable hyperscalers and system makers to link GPUs, CPUs and memory at massive scale, turning individual racks into powerful unified computing units for training and inference workloads.

The company's Intelligent Connectivity Platform combines hardware with its COSMOS software suite, supporting open standards like PCIe, CXL, UALink and NVLink Fusion. Analysts and industry watchers increasingly view Astera Labs as essential "plumbing" for AI Infrastructure 2.0, where the rack — rather than the server — becomes the fundamental building block of AI systems.

Friday's surge followed a week of heightened attention after Nvidia's GTC 2026 conference, where discussions around heterogeneous AI architectures and rack-scale connectivity intensified. Social media buzz positioned Astera Labs as a key beneficiary, with its Scorpio switches and memory expansion solutions highlighted as ways to overcome data movement challenges in large GPU clusters.

The rally also reflects optimism about the company's growth trajectory. Astera Labs posted record revenue of $852.5 million for full-year 2025, a 115% jump from the prior year. Fourth-quarter revenue hit $270.6 million, up 92% year-over-year and 17% sequentially, beating expectations. Non-GAAP gross margins remained robust at 75.7%, with operating margins exceeding 40%.

Guidance for the first quarter of 2026 called for revenue between $286 million and $297 million, signaling continued momentum. The company is scheduled to report actual Q1 results after market close on May 5, followed by a conference call with CEO Jitendra Mohan, President and COO Sanjay Gajendra, and CFO Des Lynch.

Analysts project strong expansion ahead. Revenue estimates for 2026 reach as high as $1.51 billion in some forecasts, with earnings growth expected at around 29% annually. The company's addressable market in connectivity for AI infrastructure continues to widen, potentially hitting tens of billions of dollars as scale-up and scale-out networking demands grow.

Demand for the Scorpio P-Series smart fabric switches has exceeded targets, contributing more than 10% of revenue in 2025. Two additional major hyperscalers have adopted the technology for next-generation AI platforms, with production ramps anticipated in the second half of 2026. The company recently broadened the Scorpio X-Series roadmap to capture a larger share of the merchant scale-up switching market, projected to reach $20 billion by 2030.

Astera Labs has strengthened its position through strategic moves. In February 2026, it opened a new R&D center in Israel led by industry veteran Guy Azrad, focusing on advanced AI fabrics and inference technologies. The expansion taps into Israel's semiconductor talent pool to accelerate development of next-generation solutions addressing memory bottlenecks.

The company also joined the NVIDIA NVLink Fusion ecosystem and pursued custom connectivity solutions for hyperscalers. Earlier acquisitions, including photonic capabilities, aim to enhance optical interconnects for even higher bandwidth in AI racks.

Despite the optimism, the stock has experienced volatility. It has pulled back from earlier 2026 highs amid concerns over margin pressure from a higher mix of hardware sales and increased competition in the connectivity space. Some analysts noted potential risks from system-level expansions, while others highlighted a software moat in COSMOS that could differentiate Astera Labs from rivals like Marvell.

Citigroup recently lowered its price target on the stock to $200 from $250 but maintained coverage. The average analyst target stands near $199, with some bullish calls reaching $250. The stock trades at roughly 13-15 times forward sales, which supporters argue is reasonable compared to broader AI peers, though valuation debates persist given the high growth expectations.

Insider ownership remains significant at about 10.5%, and recent data shows insiders have net bought shares over the past three months despite some planned sales under 10b5-1 plans. The company was added to the FTSE All-World Index, potentially attracting more institutional interest.

Founded in 2017 by Jitendra Mohan, Sanjay Gajendra and Casey Morrison, Astera Labs went public in March 2024. It has quickly established itself as a trusted partner to hyperscalers and OEMs, with tens of millions of its connectivity solutions deployed across global AI programs.

Market watchers point to several tailwinds. Explosive demand for AI training clusters continues, driving needs for higher-bandwidth, lower-latency interconnects. As models grow larger and more complex, the ability to efficiently scale memory and compute within and across racks becomes critical. Astera Labs' focus on purpose-built, standards-based solutions positions it to capture share in both standard and custom AI infrastructures.

Challenges remain. The semiconductor sector faces cyclical risks, supply chain complexities and intense competition. Gross margins dipped slightly sequentially in recent quarters due to product mix shifts, though they stayed healthy overall. Execution on new product ramps, including optics and advanced switching, will be key to sustaining growth.

Broader market context supports the move. AI infrastructure spending shows no signs of slowing, with major cloud providers and tech giants committing billions to data center builds. Astera Labs benefits indirectly from Nvidia's dominance in GPUs while providing the critical links that make large-scale deployments possible.

Friday's trading volume was elevated as the stock broke above recent resistance levels. Technical analysts noted the move could signal a short-term reversal after a period of consolidation, though longer-term charts show the shares remain well above 2025 lows.

As investors await the May 5 earnings report, focus will center on Scorpio adoption updates, margin trends and any commentary on the expanding total addressable market. Guidance for the remainder of 2026 could provide further clarity on whether Astera Labs can deliver on its triple-digit growth heritage while scaling operations globally.

For now, the AI connectivity story continues to captivate Wall Street. With projected revenue and earnings growth outpacing many peers, Astera Labs stands as one of the more compelling plays in the semiconductor space tied directly to the generative AI megatrend.