Are Target and Publix Open Today on Memorial Day 2026? Last-Minute Shoppers Amid Holiday Travel Surge

WASHINGTON — As millions of Americans hit the roads and beaches for the Memorial Day weekend, major retailers Target and Publix are keeping their doors open on Monday, May 25, 2026, offering convenient access for groceries, grilling supplies and household needs during the busy holiday.

Target stores across the country are operating under normal business hours, with most locations open from approximately 8 a.m. to 10 p.m., though times can vary by store. Publix supermarkets, popular in the Southeast, are also open during their standard hours — typically 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. — while their in-store pharmacies remain closed for the federal holiday.

The decision by these chains reflects a broader trend among retailers to accommodate consumer demand during one of the busiest shopping weekends of the year, even as the nation pauses to honor fallen service members. While some businesses like Costco close entirely, Target and Publix have become go-to destinations for holiday errands.

Retail analysts note that Memorial Day shopping combines practical needs with seasonal promotions. Many consumers stock up on items for backyard barbecues, outdoor furniture and summer apparel as temperatures rise across much of the United States.

For Target, the holiday aligns with ongoing sales events. Shoppers can find deals on everything from patio sets to electronics and apparel. A company spokesperson confirmed that stores would follow typical operating schedules, advising customers to use the retailer's store locator tool for precise local hours.

Publix, known for its strong presence in Florida, Georgia and other Southern states, follows its policy of closing only on Thanksgiving, Christmas and Easter. The supermarket chain provides fresh produce, deli items and ready-to-grill meats, making it a popular stop for families preparing holiday meals. Pharmacies at Publix locations are closed, however, so customers needing prescriptions should plan ahead.

Holiday retail patterns have evolved in recent years. With more flexible work arrangements and extended travel, consumers increasingly rely on big-box and grocery stores that remain accessible. AAA projections indicate record travel numbers this weekend, with millions driving or flying, boosting demand at stores near highways and tourist areas.

Local variations exist. Some Target locations in high-traffic areas may extend hours slightly, while others in smaller communities could close earlier. Shoppers are encouraged to check individual store pages or call ahead. Similarly, Publix hours can differ marginally by location, though the vast majority maintain consistent schedules.

The retail landscape on Memorial Day balances commerce with respect for the holiday's solemn purpose. Many stores participate in community tributes, such as displaying American flags or supporting veteran causes through donations and events. Target has historically run initiatives tied to military appreciation, while Publix supports local veterans' organizations in its operating regions.

Economic data shows the Memorial Day weekend generates significant sales. The National Retail Federation and other groups have tracked billions in spending on food, beverages, home goods and travel-related items. Both Target and Publix contribute to this activity through in-store and online fulfillment options.

Online shopping complements physical store access. Target's website and app allow for same-day pickup or delivery in many markets, providing flexibility for those attending parades or ceremonies. Publix offers similar services, including curbside pickup for busy families.

Weather across the country this Memorial Day is mixed, with some regions experiencing rain that could drive more indoor shopping. In the Southeast, where Publix dominates, forecasts call for typical late-spring conditions ideal for outdoor gatherings — and last-minute supply runs.

Consumer experts recommend planning ahead. Popular items like charcoal, paper plates, snacks and beverages often see high demand, potentially leading to temporary shortages in the afternoon. Both retailers have ramped up inventory for the weekend.

For those in areas with limited options, alternative stores like Walmart, Kroger and Aldi are also open, creating widespread availability for essential purchases. Banks and post offices, however, are closed in observance of the federal holiday.

The accessibility of Target and Publix highlights the modern interpretation of Memorial Day as both a day of remembrance and the unofficial start of summer. Families across the nation will gather for cookouts, beach trips and community events, often relying on these retailers for support.

In urban centers, suburban neighborhoods and rural towns alike, the stores serve diverse customer bases. Target appeals to a broad demographic with its mix of trendy and practical goods, while Publix maintains a reputation for quality service and fresh selections that resonate strongly in the South.

Retail workers at both chains will be on duty, many earning holiday pay or working shifts that allow them to participate in personal observances. Companies emphasize safety and customer service during peak periods.

Looking beyond today, the retail calendar moves quickly toward summer promotions and back-to-school preparations. Memorial Day sales at Target often preview larger events, while Publix continues its steady focus on everyday value and regional favorites.

As the sun sets on this Memorial Day 2026, shoppers who visit Target or Publix will find normal operations, providing convenience without compromising the day's deeper meaning. Whether picking up flowers for a gravesite visit or ingredients for an evening barbecue, these retailers stand ready to serve.

Travelers returning home late in the day may particularly appreciate extended grocery access. With many Americans on the move, the ability to stop at familiar chains eases logistical challenges of the long weekend.

In summary, yes — both Target and Publix are open today. Checking local hours remains the best practice, as slight differences occur based on location, staffing and regional demand. This accessibility ensures that holiday preparations and celebrations can proceed smoothly across the country.