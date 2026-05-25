NEW YORK — Memorial Day 2026 falls on Monday, May 25, with most federal offices, banks and the stock market closed while many retailers, grocery stores and restaurants remain open for business.

The holiday, observed on the last Monday in May, honors U.S. service members who died in military service. It is a federal holiday, meaning government offices, including the U.S. Postal Service for retail transactions, will not operate. Mail delivery will be suspended nationwide.

Federal Services and Mail

The U.S. Postal Service will not deliver mail or offer retail services on Memorial Day. Post offices will be closed for transactions, though some self-service kiosks may remain accessible for package drop-offs in limited locations. Customers are advised to check usps.com for specific branch details.

UPS and FedEx will suspend standard pickup and delivery services. UPS Store locations may be closed, and FedEx Office hours will be modified. Customers should confirm with local branches before visiting.

Banking and Financial Markets

Most bank branches will be closed on May 25. Consumers should check with their specific financial institutions for any limited hours or online services that remain available. ATM access and digital banking will continue uninterrupted.

The New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq will be closed in observance of the holiday. The U.S. bond market closed early at 2 p.m. ET on Friday, May 22, and will remain closed on Memorial Day, according to the Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association.

Retail and Shopping

Major retailers are expected to operate with normal or extended hours. Walmart, Target, Costco and Sam's Club stores will be open across most locations, though some may adjust hours slightly. Grocery chains including Kroger, Publix and Whole Foods Market plan to remain open.

Home improvement stores such as Home Depot and Lowe's will welcome shoppers. Many malls and shopping centers will conduct business as usual. Online retailers including Amazon will process orders without interruption, though same-day delivery options may be limited in some areas.

Restaurants and Dining

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Restaurant chains will largely remain open. Fast-food outlets such as McDonald's, Starbucks and Chick-fil-A will operate with standard hours, though some locations may close early or open later. Casual dining restaurants including Applebee's, Olive Garden and Chili's plan to serve customers.

Fine dining establishments and local eateries may vary. Consumers are encouraged to check individual restaurant websites or call ahead to confirm hours.

Government and Public Services

Federal government offices will be closed. National parks and monuments will remain open to visitors but with limited staffing. Some state and local government services may operate on reduced schedules.

Public transportation systems in major cities will run on holiday schedules. Amtrak and many commuter rail services will operate with modified timetables. Airport security and airline operations will continue normally, though travelers should anticipate potential delays due to holiday travel volume.

Travel and Recreation

Memorial Day weekend traditionally marks the unofficial start of summer. Gas prices are expected to remain stable, with AAA reporting average national prices around recent levels. Road travel is projected to be heavy as families head to beaches, lakes and outdoor destinations.

National parks, beaches and recreational areas will see increased visitation. Local authorities in popular destinations have urged caution with water safety and fire prevention measures.

Historical Context

Memorial Day, originally known as Decoration Day, dates back to the 1860s following the Civil War. It became a federal holiday in 1971. The day is marked by parades, cemetery visits and moments of remembrance across the country.

This year's observance comes as the nation continues to honor service members. The Department of Veterans Affairs has encouraged Americans to participate in local events and reflection activities.

Consumer Advice

Shoppers planning errands on Memorial Day should verify hours with specific stores, as policies can vary by location. Many retailers offer holiday sales and promotions. Online shopping provides an alternative for those preferring to avoid crowds.

For essential services, digital options such as mobile banking, online grocery ordering and contactless delivery remain available. Gas stations and pharmacies are expected to operate normally.