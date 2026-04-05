Target stores across the United States are closed today, Easter Sunday, April 5, 2026, giving team members the day off to spend with family and observe the Christian holiday commemorating the resurrection of Jesus Christ.

The retail giant maintains a consistent policy of full closure on Easter, Thanksgiving and Christmas, unlike many competitors that operate with adjusted or regular hours. All approximately 1,978 Target locations nationwide will remain shuttered for the full 24 hours, reopening for normal business on Monday, April 6.

A Target spokesperson confirmed to multiple news outlets including USA TODAY and TODAY.com that "stores will be closed on Easter Sunday" with doors reopening as usual the following day. The company encourages guests to plan ahead and utilize Target.com and the Target app for shopping needs during the closure.

Easter 2026 falls on Sunday, April 5, a major family and religious observance for millions of Americans. Many households attend church services, host brunches or egg hunts, or gather for traditional meals. Target's decision to close allows its workforce — often called "team members" — to participate in these activities without work obligations.

While physical stores are dark, online shopping remains available 24/7. Customers can place orders via Target.com or the mobile app for Drive Up, Order Pickup or delivery. Orders placed on Easter Sunday will typically process and ship or become available for pickup starting Monday, subject to standard fulfillment times. Target Circle members continue to access exclusive deals, including the Deal of the Day, even during the store closure.

For comparison, other major retailers follow different approaches on Easter 2026. Walmart stores are open with regular hours in most locations, offering groceries, household essentials and general merchandise. Grocery chains like Kroger and some Wegmans locations also plan to operate, while Costco, Sam's Club, Aldi and Lowe's join Target in full closures. Fast-food outlets such as McDonald's, Starbucks and Dunkin' largely remain open with varying hours, and many pharmacies including CVS provide service.

Shoppers seeking last-minute Easter items — candy, baskets, clothing or home goods — must have visited Target stores earlier in the week or turned to alternatives. Regional and national media reports emphasize the importance of checking specific retailer policies, as some locations may have minor variations tied to local factors, though Target's nationwide shutdown is uniform.

Target has long prioritized employee well-being on major holidays, a stance reflected in its holiday schedule. The retailer typically closes only on a handful of days each year, allowing staff to recharge while maintaining strong operational performance throughout the rest of the calendar. This policy stands in contrast to big-box competitors that keep doors open to capture holiday spending.

Online alternatives extend beyond Target's own platform. Amazon, Walmart.com and other e-commerce sites continue full operations, with many offering same-day or next-day delivery options in urban and suburban areas. Grocery delivery services from Instacart, DoorDash or Uber Eats may include items typically found at Target, depending on partner store availability.

The closure affects not only general merchandise but also Target's popular grocery sections, Starbucks cafes inside stores, and services like photo centers or optical departments. Guests with existing orders for pickup should have collected them before Easter or wait until Monday.

Industry analysts note that major retailers like Target use selective closures to balance sales opportunities with corporate values around work-life balance. Easter, falling on a Sunday, aligns with many employees' regular days off, making the full shutdown logistically smoother than mid-week holidays.

In preparation for the closure, many Target locations extended hours or offered promotions in the days leading up to Easter. Clearance sections on seasonal items and everyday essentials saw increased traffic as shoppers stocked up.

For those planning post-Easter shopping, stores will resume standard hours Monday, typically 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. or similar depending on location. The Target app and website store locator provide precise details, including any temporary modifications due to local events.

Target's robust e-commerce infrastructure has grown significantly in recent years, with investments in fulfillment centers, same-day services and partnerships enhancing convenience. During holiday closures, the company redirects focus to digital channels, ensuring continuity for customers who prefer shopping from home.

Parents coordinating Easter activities might have relied on Target for affordable gifts, decorations or meal supplements earlier in the week. The chain's Bullseye Playground and seasonal displays have become staples for family celebrations, making the one-day pause noticeable but manageable with planning.

While some consumers express frustration over limited in-person options on a busy weekend, others appreciate the gesture toward retail workers. Social media discussions highlight mixed feelings, with posts praising family time for employees alongside calls for more consistent access to essentials.

Target operates in a competitive retail landscape where holiday policies can influence brand perception. By closing on Easter, the company signals respect for cultural and religious traditions while differentiating from always-open models. This approach has remained stable across recent years, including Easter 2025.

Travelers or those in areas with limited alternatives should note that airport or mall-based Targets follow the same corporate policy and will not open. Highway-adjacent or standalone superstores are uniformly closed.

The decision also impacts seasonal workforce needs. Target often ramps up hiring for peak periods like back-to-school or holidays but scales back on major closure days, reducing overtime costs and allowing permanent staff prioritized time off.

Economists tracking consumer spending observe that Easter closures shift some revenue to preceding days or online platforms. Overall retail sales around the holiday remain robust, supported by grocery, restaurant and experiential spending.

For urgent needs on Easter Sunday, nearby Walmart, dollar stores or convenience outlets may stock similar items, though selection and pricing differ. Pharmacies and gas stations with limited groceries often fill gaps for basics.

Target continues innovating with its Target Circle loyalty program, offering personalized deals and early access that function seamlessly online during closures. The app provides order tracking, easy returns scheduling for Monday and inspiration for future visits.

As Easter Sunday unfolds, Target emphasizes community and family values through its closure while maintaining digital accessibility. Guests planning Monday errands can expect fully restocked shelves and refreshed teams ready to assist.

In urban centers like New York, Los Angeles and Chicago, the absence of open Targets is felt in shopping districts, yet online orders keep fulfillment centers active. Rural and suburban locations experience similar patterns, with customers adapting through pre-planning.

Target's holiday policy reflects broader trends in retail toward employee-centric practices amid labor market pressures. By granting the day off, the company aims to boost morale and retention in a sector known for demanding schedules.

Looking ahead, Target's 2026 holiday calendar treats Easter as a standard full closure, consistent with Thanksgiving and Christmas. Other dates like Independence Day or Labor Day typically see reduced or normal operations.

Families blending traditions with convenience can still access Target's ecosystem digitally today and return in person tomorrow. Whether restocking after holiday meals or exchanging gifts, the retailer will resume full service promptly.

In conclusion, no — Target stores are not open today, Easter Sunday, April 5, 2026. All U.S. locations are closed for the holiday, with online shopping and services available as alternatives. Shoppers should use Target.com or the app for immediate needs and plan physical visits for Monday onward to ensure a smooth experience.

The retailer's thoughtful approach to major holidays underscores its commitment to team members while adapting to evolving consumer behaviors in a competitive marketplace. As Americans celebrate Easter, Target's doors remain closed but its digital presence supports convenient access.