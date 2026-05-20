LOS ANGELES — Actress and director Olivia Wilde's noticeably slimmer appearance at the San Francisco International Film Festival in late April 2026 triggered widespread online discussion and health concerns among fans and commentators.

A red-carpet interview video promoting her upcoming film "The Invite" went viral, with many viewers commenting on her angular facial features, sunken cheeks and thinner frame. The footage, originally captured by SFGate, drew millions of views across social media platforms.

Social media users speculated about possible use of weight-loss medications such as Ozempic, rapid dieting or other health-related causes. Some described her look as "skeletal," "malnourished" or "unwell," while others attributed the appearance to camera angles, lighting or styling choices.

Wilde, 42, addressed the comments in an Instagram Story posted in early May 2026. In a lighthearted video filmed by her brother, she reacted to a side-by-side comparison with the character Gollum from "The Lord of the Rings." "Listen, that is a fisheye lens!" Wilde said while laughing. "And I admit, is that my best angle? Was that my best-ever look? No. No. It's a startling image." She added, "I'm not dead."

The actress has not publicly confirmed any weight-loss regimen, medication use or health issues. No official statements from her representatives have addressed the speculation.

Wilde appeared at the 2026 Met Gala on May 4 in a black Thom Browne gown styled by Karla Welch. Photos from the event showed her in a form-fitting off-the-shoulder design with an exposed bustle detail on the back.

Public discussion intensified after podcaster Megyn Kelly commented on the festival video. Kelly described Wilde as looking "truly unwell" and expressed concern over her appearance, though she noted no confirmation of Ozempic or similar drug use.

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Social media reactions included a mix of worry, criticism and defense. Some users praised her look, while others called for body positivity and cautioned against speculation. Celebrity injector accounts and wellness commentators also weighed in, discussing possible cosmetic procedures or rapid fat loss effects.

Wilde has maintained an active schedule promoting "The Invite" and attending industry events. She previously starred in and directed films including "Booksmart" and "Don't Worry Darling." Her career spans acting roles in "House," "Tron: Legacy" and "The Lazarus Effect."

The conversation reflects broader Hollywood trends around weight, appearance and public scrutiny. Similar speculation has surrounded other celebrities in recent years regarding GLP-1 medications like Ozempic.

Wilde has not shared details about her fitness routine, diet or any intentional weight changes. She has historically maintained a relatively private personal life while navigating high-profile relationships and professional demands.

Fans and commentators continue to share before-and-after comparisons from 2023 to 2026. Some posts highlight perceived changes in facial volume, including temples and cheeks, often linked in discussions to buccal fat removal trends or rapid weight loss.

The actress attended the Fashion Trust U.S. 2026 Awards in Los Angeles earlier in the year wearing a design by Ashlyn. She has continued red-carpet appearances without further direct commentary on the viral video.

Medical experts not involved in her care have not commented publicly. Rapid weight loss can sometimes result in facial volume loss, skin changes or other visible effects, though individual results vary widely.

Wilde's team has not issued statements confirming or denying any medical conditions. The discussion remains driven by public observation and social media commentary.

The San Francisco International Film Festival appearance marked one of several promotional events for "The Invite." The project has generated attention beyond Wilde's personal appearance.

As of mid-May 2026, no new public appearances have reignited the same level of speculation. Wilde continues her work as both actress and director amid ongoing industry commitments.

The incident highlights the intense scrutiny faced by public figures regarding physical changes. Online platforms amplify both supportive and critical voices in real time.

Wilde has previously addressed body image and wellness topics indirectly through her projects and interviews, though she has not spoken specifically about recent changes. Her focus remains on professional endeavors in film.