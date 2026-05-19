LOS ANGELES — Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi took a significant step in their rumored romance Saturday night, stepping out for a cozy double date with sister Kylie Jenner and her boyfriend Timothée Chalamet, according to photos obtained by Page Six.

The group was spotted driving together around Los Angeles after attending a private Fanatics party. Elordi, 28, was behind the wheel with Kendall, 30, in the passenger seat, while Kylie, 28, and Chalamet, 30, sat in the back alongside friend and photographer Renell Medrano. The candid images captured a relaxed, smiling group, offering a rare public glimpse into the high-profile relationships.

The sighting marks one of the clearest signs yet that Jenner and Elordi's relationship is progressing. The pair have been romantically linked since late 2024, but until now had largely kept things low-key, with only occasional paparazzi photos and insider reports fueling speculation. Saturday's group outing with Kylie and Timothée — another A-list couple who have kept their romance mostly private — suggests growing comfort with public acknowledgment.

Sources close to the family described the evening as casual and fun, with the four enjoying time together away from the intense spotlight that typically follows them. The double date comes at a busy time for all involved. Kendall has been focused on expanding her modeling and business ventures, including her tequila brand 818 and various fashion collaborations. Elordi, riding high after starring in major projects like "Saltburn" and the upcoming "Priscilla" follow-ups, continues balancing Hollywood demands with a desire for privacy.

Kylie and Timothée, who began dating in 2023, have similarly preferred keeping their relationship away from constant media scrutiny. Their joint appearance with Kendall and Jacob signals a level of trust and closeness within the famous family circle.

Social media immediately lit up following the photos' release. Fans flooded platforms with excitement, creating fan edits, speculation threads and celebratory posts. The hashtag #KendallAndJacob trended quickly, with many praising the couples for appearing happy and grounded despite their immense fame. Others noted the visual symmetry — two power couples enjoying a normal night out in Los Angeles.

This latest development adds another chapter to Kendall Jenner's highly publicized romantic history. Previously linked to stars like NBA player Devin Booker and singer Harry Styles, Kendall has often faced intense public interest in her dating life. Her connection with Elordi, known for his roles in "Euphoria" and "The Kissing Booth" series, has drawn particular attention due to their shared high profiles and striking looks.

Elordi, an Australian actor who rose to global fame relatively quickly, has spoken in past interviews about the challenges of maintaining privacy in Hollywood. His relationship with Kendall appears more serious than previous ones, with multiple sources indicating the pair have grown close over several months of dating.

For the Jenner-Kardashian family, these types of public couple moments remain relatively rare. While the family built an empire on reality television and social media transparency, the newer generation — including Kendall and Kylie — has shown more restraint with romantic partnerships. Kylie's long-term relationship with Timothée has followed a similar pattern of occasional sightings rather than constant exposure.

Industry observers suggest the double date could signal increasing confidence among the couples as they navigate fame. Hollywood relationships involving multiple high-profile pairs often draw extra attention, and this combination of models, actors and influencers creates significant cultural heat.

The photos also highlight the tight bond between Kendall and Kylie. As the only two Jenner sisters in the famous blended family, they have frequently supported each other through career highs and personal milestones. Their decision to share this moment together adds a layer of warmth to what could have been a purely celebrity gossip story.

Public reaction has been largely positive, with many fans expressing happiness for the sisters finding seemingly stable partners. Comments ranged from "Finally seeing them happy together!" to playful jokes about future family gatherings involving the Chalamet and Elordi families.

However, not all feedback has been supportive. Some online critics questioned the timing and visibility, suggesting the couples might be strategically managing their public images. Others simply enjoyed the rare peek into the private lives of some of entertainment's most watched figures.

For now, the focus remains on the budding relationships themselves. Kendall and Jacob have been spotted together multiple times in recent months, including cozy dinners and low-key outings. Their chemistry has been noted by those around them, with friends describing a genuine connection built on shared interests in fashion, travel and keeping a relatively grounded lifestyle despite their success.

Elordi's rising star power makes the pairing particularly intriguing. His ability to balance blockbuster roles with more artistic projects has earned him respect in the industry, while his down-to-earth personality reportedly appeals to Kendall, who has spoken about wanting authentic connections away from the Hollywood spotlight.

As summer approaches, all eyes will be on whether these relationships continue developing publicly. For Kendall Jenner, this period represents both personal happiness and continued career momentum. Her modeling work, entrepreneurial pursuits and social media presence remain strong, and a stable relationship appears to complement rather than overshadow her professional life.

The double date sighting serves as a reminder of how celebrity culture blends public fascination with private moments. While fans crave details, the couples have shown a preference for sharing only what feels comfortable. Tuesday's photos struck that balance — offering enough to excite followers while preserving a sense of intimacy.

In the coming weeks, more sightings or joint appearances could provide additional clues about the seriousness of these relationships. For now, Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi, alongside Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet, have given the public a charming snapshot of Hollywood romance in 2026 — relaxed, stylish and unmistakably intertwined.

The story continues to generate buzz across entertainment platforms, with many predicting it will dominate celebrity news cycles throughout the week. Whether this marks the beginning of more open chapters for these couples or remains a one-off casual outing, one thing is clear: fans are invested in seeing how these high-profile romances unfold.