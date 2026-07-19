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Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce welcomed roughly 1,000 guests to their wedding at New York City's Madison Square Garden on July 3, but a number of familiar faces from the couple's extended circle were noticeably absent from the celebration, with reasons ranging from scheduling conflicts to a technical mishap to lingering personal tension.

Among the most talked-about absences were Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds. Lively's ongoing legal battle with her "It Ends With Us" co-star Justin Baldoni drew Swift into the dispute after private text messages involving the singer were unsealed in court, complicating what had once been a close friendship between Swift and Lively. Initial reports suggested Swift had deliberately left Lively and Reynolds off the guest list altogether. One source described the shift in the relationship bluntly. "Taylor's in a different place now and she just wants to be around people she trusts and who bring her peace," the source said. "It's a shame because she and Blake really were close, but she doesn't think it's something that's going to be fixed. As far as [Taylor's] concerned, their friendship is done."

A separate source, however, offered a more nuanced account, telling the Daily Mail that Lively had in fact been invited and that the two women had spoken by phone ahead of the wedding. "Everyone around Taylor is aware that Blake could attend. She may not, but that won't be because she isn't welcome," the source said, adding that Lively appeared to be working her way back into Swift's inner circle. "Blake is on the cusp of getting a second chance, and they have had some loose conversations to test the waters to get the trust back. Blake is slowly getting back into the fold now that Taylor is having a change of heart."

NBA Hall of Famer Charles Barkley confirmed he skipped the wedding for reasons entirely unrelated to any personal rift, explaining on the radio show "Unfiltered with Ricky Bo and Bill Colarulo" that he simply avoids large formal events altogether. "I thought it was gonna be a c--- show," Barkley said, adding that he holds Travis and his brother Jason Kelce in high regard despite only having met Swift once. "I love Travis and Jason [Kelce], and I've only met Taylor one time. But, yeah, I did get an invite, but I said, 'Hey, you know what, that's just too much. I just want to hang out and play golf, but I don't want to dress up and all that other stuff.' But I appreciate the invitation, it was pretty special."

Model Jaime King, whose son Leo is Swift's godson, also missed the ceremony, with a representative explaining the decision reflected the family's approach to the godmother relationship rather than any snub. "The reason Jaime chose Taylor as Leo Thames's godmother is because they both believe that being a godmother is a deeply personal and spiritual commitment that has nothing to do with public appearances," publicist Jane Owen told Page Six, noting that Leo instead celebrated the marriage in his own age-appropriate way during summer break.

Singer-songwriter James Taylor, whom Swift was named after, confirmed during a July 3 concert in Massachusetts that he and his wife, Caroline "Kim" Smedvig, had received an invitation but were unable to attend because of a scheduled Fourth of July performance with his All-Star Band. "I do want to wish the couple all happiness and smooth sailing and strength when it can't be smooth," Taylor told the crowd that night.

Several other artists and friends within Swift's broader circle were absent as well, including Lorde, amid past rumors of tension between the two, and Eras Tour opening act Maisie Peters, who confirmed on "The Zach Sang Show" in May that she had not been invited. "But I think that's OK ... obviously I'm a huge fan. And maybe one day I'll get to try the sourdough," Peters said.

Margaret Qualley also skipped the celebration despite her husband, Jack Antonoff, a longtime Swift collaborator, being in attendance. A source later confirmed the couple had separated after nearly three years of marriage, explaining her absence.

Music producer Garret "Jacknife" Lee missed the wedding under unusual circumstances, according to an op-ed his wife, Melissa Garner Lee, published in HuffPost on July 8. Melissa wrote that her husband had received the invitation via text but dismissed it as spam. "'I got a text but I thought it was spam,' he told me, sounding defensive. 'WHAT!?' I asked in total disbelief," she wrote, recalling his explanation. "Yeah — remember I told you I got a text from her manager? But I didn't respond to it. It didn't sound like him." Despite the missed opportunity, Melissa said the couple's relationship remained solid. "A missed wedding will not be what breaks us. We're stronger than that. Still, it would've been fun to see her dress," she wrote.

Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin went so far as to move his annual White Party from its traditional Fourth of July weekend slot to July 1, reportedly anticipating a conflict with the wedding, but ultimately was not invited at all. "I was not at the wedding," Rubin told TMZ. "No invite for me. Travis is a great guy, they're a great couple and I'm so happy for them."

Miles and Keleigh Teller also skipped the ceremony amid rumors of a falling out with Swift. Prince William played coy when asked directly by Amanda Holden whether he had received an invitation, saying, "No comment. I'm hoping and I'm sure there might be an invitation around but we'll see." While William and Kate Middleton did not ultimately attend the roughly 1,000-guest ceremony, reports indicated the royal couple held a private meeting with Swift and Kelce shortly before the wedding took place.

Actor Robert Pattinson, whose fiancée Suki Waterhouse did attend, cited work commitments for his own absence. "I was working," Pattinson told Entertainment Tonight on July 6. "I was shooting Batman this morning. Very busy." Television host Ryan Seacrest similarly had to withdraw after initially planning to attend, telling listeners of his radio show on July 6 that a Disney assignment forced him to cancel. "I RSVP'd to go, and then Disney hired me to do the Fourth of July 250 special on the third and the fourth, so I had to cancel," Seacrest said. "It wasn't a waste! I was actually really excited. I was kind of torn."