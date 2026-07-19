Megan Fox fired back at a social media commenter who criticized a recent lingerie photo shoot she posted to Instagram, suggesting the critic might actually be one of her exes rather than a genuine detractor.

The 40-year-old actress shared a series of photos to Instagram on Thursday, July 16, showing herself posing in a sheer black bandeau bra and matching lace panties, paired with a dramatically long veil for a gothic, religious-inspired aesthetic. The images showed Fox striking multiple poses against sunset-orange and rosy-red backdrops, including one in which a golden halo effect appeared over her head as she spread the veil open, and another showing her kneeling in front of a wooden chair with her hands positioned in prayer. Fox captioned the post, "Men would have them believe disobedience was eves vice, when it was her greatest virtue."

While the overwhelming majority of comments on the post praised the photos, one user took a sharply different tone. "This s--t is so unbelievably embarrassing for a 40 year old mom to be posting. 16 year old tumblr s--t," the commenter wrote.

Fox did not let the remark go unanswered. According to multiple outlets, the actress was among more than 250 people who replied directly to the comment, responding simply, "which one of my exes is this." The reply drew widespread attention online, with many interpreting it as a pointed suggestion that the critic's harsh reaction stemmed from personal history rather than genuine disapproval.

Fans quickly rallied to Fox's defense in the comments as well, pushing back against the age-related criticism embedded in the original remark. "Fun fact, you can still be hot at any age," one supporter wrote. Another follower dismissed the criticism outright, writing, "You're acting like she's 80," while a third commenter turned the insult back on the original poster, writing, "Ur the only embarrassing thing here." Additional fans offered similarly supportive responses, with one writing, "She's hot she can post this stuff until she's 100 if she wants."

Fox is the mother of four children. She shares three sons, Noah, 13, Bodhi, 12, and Journey, 9, with her ex-husband, actor Brian Austin Green, whom she divorced in 2021 after 11 years of marriage and nearly 15 years together as a couple. Fox also shares a young daughter, Saga Blade Fox-Baker, with her former fiancé, rapper Machine Gun Kelly, whose real name is Colson Baker. Fox and Machine Gun Kelly began dating in 2020 and became engaged in 2022 before their relationship later ended.

This is not the first time Fox has publicly addressed criticism related to her body or appearance since becoming a mother. In prior comments cited by E! News, Fox previously pushed back against online scrutiny of her weight, explaining in an Instagram Story video that her current physique reflects her natural body size rather than any dramatic change. "People are commenting that I look really skinny or that I need to eat," she said at the time. "This is actually the weight I've always weighed... You guys have just watched me have babies and then go back to my original weight. So don't worry, everything's fine."

The lingerie photo shoot also sparked speculation among some fans about whether the images might be tied to a promotional tease for an upcoming project. When one commenter asked directly, "Is this a Jennifer's Body 2 tease?", referencing Fox's cult-favorite 2009 horror film, Fox responded with a shrugging emoji and a hand-over-mouth emoji, offering no direct confirmation or denial regarding the speculation.

Fox has built a career spanning more than two decades in Hollywood, first gaining wider recognition opposite Lindsay Lohan in "Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen" before becoming a breakout star through the "Transformers" film franchise. She went on to earn significant critical acclaim for her role in Diablo Cody's cult film "Jennifer's Body," and has continued expanding her career in recent years, including voicing a character in "Five Nights at Freddy's 2." Throughout her career, Fox has also remained one of the entertainment industry's most closely followed figures on social media, frequently drawing significant engagement from her posts; a separate lingerie-themed photo set she shared earlier this year reportedly gathered roughly 2 million likes within just six hours of being posted, according to Parade.

Fox's willingness to directly engage with critics rather than ignore them has become a recurring pattern in how she navigates public commentary about her appearance. Rather than deleting or avoiding contentious remarks, she has repeatedly chosen to respond with sharp, often humor-driven comebacks, a pattern that continued with her latest reply suggesting her critic's harsh words may have originated from a more personal grievance than genuine concern over the photos themselves.

The post continued generating conversation across entertainment outlets in the days following its release, with commentary largely centering on Fox's confident response to the age-focused criticism rather than the substance of the original complaint itself. As of this report, Fox had not issued any further public statement beyond her brief reply to the original commenter, leaving her pointed response to stand as her primary word on the matter.