MONTECITO, Calif. — The Duke and Duchess of Sussex marked a family milestone Thursday as their daughter, Princess Lilibet, celebrated her fifth birthday with newly released photographs and a heartfelt message from her mother.

In a post on Instagram, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, shared two images of Lilibet, born Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor on June 4, 2021, at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital. One photo shows Prince Harry embracing the young princess while Meghan smiles beside them. The second captures Lilibet in a garden setting, her hand gently touching a flower amid lush greenery.

"Our dream girl. Happy 5th birthday, Lili," Meghan wrote in the caption, using the family nickname for her daughter.

Lilibet, the couple's second child, follows her brother Prince Archie, who is two years older. The family has lived a relatively private life in Montecito since stepping back from senior royal duties in 2020. Public glimpses of the children remain rare, with the parents often choosing to obscure faces or limit visibility to protect their privacy.

Recent Family Moments

The birthday tribute follows other recent posts highlighting family life. Meghan previously referred to Lilibet as "Mama's little helper" in a post showing the pair in what appeared to be a walk-in wardrobe. These glimpses offer fans occasional insight into the children's personalities while maintaining boundaries.

Just two weeks earlier, the couple marked their eighth wedding anniversary with photographs from their 2018 ceremony at Windsor Castle. The anniversary post reflected on their journey from royal life to independent endeavors in California.

Projects and Public Activities

Professionally, Prince Harry and Meghan have remained active through their Archewell organization. In May 2026, Archewell announced development of a feature film for Netflix based on the book "No Way Out: The Searing True Story of Men Under Siege" by British Army Major Adam Jowett. The project, written by Oscar-nominated screenwriter Matt Charman, recounts a 2006 battle in Afghanistan involving British troops.

The film represents part of a first-look deal with Netflix following the end of their broader production agreement last year. Archewell continues to focus on storytelling that highlights service, resilience and social issues.

In April, Harry and Meghan traveled privately to Australia's east coast. Their four-day visit emphasized Indigenous culture, sports, charitable causes and a stop at the Australian War Memorial. The trip underscored Harry's longstanding connection to military communities, shaped by his own service in the British Army.

Life After Royal Duties

Since relocating to California, the Sussexes have built a life centered on family, media projects and philanthropic work. Their children have grown up largely away from the intense scrutiny that defined Harry's own upbringing. Lilibet's fifth birthday arrives as the family settles into routines balancing public interests with private moments.

Friends and observers note the couple's emphasis on creating a nurturing environment. Meghan has spoken in past interviews about the joys and challenges of motherhood, while Harry has highlighted the importance of breaking cycles of generational pain. The birthday photos convey warmth and normalcy amid their high-profile existence.

Lilibet's name carries royal significance, honoring her great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth II, who used "Lilibet" as a childhood nickname. The addition of Diana pays tribute to Harry's late mother. Despite their distance from the British royal family, these naming choices reflect enduring connections to heritage.

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Balancing Privacy and Public Life

The decision to share select images of Lilibet illustrates the couple's ongoing navigation of privacy. Meghan has faced criticism and scrutiny over social media use, yet she continues selective posting to mark significant occasions. Supporters view these moments as genuine expressions of parental pride, while critics sometimes question authenticity or timing.

As Lilibet reaches school age, expectations around public appearances may evolve. For now, the family appears focused on providing stability in their California home, surrounded by gardens and open spaces that feature prominently in recent photographs.

Broader Context

The birthday comes during a period of relative calm for the Sussexes after years of high-profile interviews, books and documentaries. Their Netflix deal shift and selective projects suggest a more measured approach to content creation. Archewell's focus on impactful storytelling, including the Afghanistan film, aligns with Harry's advocacy for veterans and service members.

Public interest in the children remains strong, with fans celebrating milestones online. The latest images sparked widespread warm responses, reflecting continued global fascination with the family even years after their departure from royal roles.

As summer begins in California, Lilibet's fifth year promises new adventures alongside her brother. The family's ability to shield the children while occasionally sharing joy has become a defining aspect of their post-royal chapter.

Harry and Meghan's journey from Buckingham Palace to Montecito hills has been marked by challenges and growth. On this birthday, the emphasis remains on family bonds and simple pleasures — a garden flower, a parental embrace and a young girl turning five.