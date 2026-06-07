NEW YORK — Prince Harry and Meghan Markle continue to balance public scrutiny with a relatively normal family routine in Montecito, California, while quietly supporting humanitarian efforts, according to longtime friend Chef José Andrés.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who stepped back from senior royal duties in 2020 and relocated to the United States, have focused on their Archewell Foundation, individual projects and raising their two children. Andrés, founder of World Central Kitchen, highlighted the couple's behind-the-scenes generosity and everyday family dynamics in a recent interview.

"They made their kitchen the meeting place like every other family," Andrés told People Magazine. "I love how Meghan interacts with her children and food."

The renowned chef praised the Sussexes for their consistent, low-profile involvement in relief efforts during disasters. "Nobody finds out about those moments and they do it often, all the time," he said. "Whenever a disaster hits they always ask, 'What can we do here and can we help you?'"

Andrés emphasized the couple's commitment to solutions even when cameras are absent. "They can decide to live a life in the comfort of their home, but I love that they are there even when nobody's looking, they're there just making sure that they can also be part of the solution," he added. "That's why I'm very proud to call them friends."

The remarks come as Harry and Meghan navigate independent lives after their high-profile exit from the British royal family. Their Montecito mansion serves as both a family home and operational base for Archewell Philanthropies, which partners with organizations like World Central Kitchen on humanitarian initiatives.

Harry has focused on mental health advocacy, veterans' issues through the Invictus Games and environmental causes. Meghan has expanded her lifestyle brand As Ever while engaging in media projects and philanthropy. The couple jointly oversees Archewell, which supports community work and disaster relief.

Financial transparency has long been a point of public curiosity. The Sussexes have pursued various revenue streams, including media deals, speaking engagements and brand partnerships, while maintaining some independence from royal funding. Exact details of their finances remain private, consistent with their post-royal approach.

Andrés' comments underscore the couple's preference for discretion in charitable work. Their collaboration with World Central Kitchen dates back several years, including support for relief centers and meal distributions during crises. The chef has repeatedly described them as hands-on and knowledgeable about global issues.

Public interest in the Sussexes remains intense, fueled by media coverage, documentaries and occasional public appearances. Recent speculation has centered on their lifestyle costs, brand ventures and future plans. Friends like Andrés portray a more grounded picture of family life amid the spotlight.

The couple's two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, feature prominently in their private world. Andrés noted Meghan's natural interactions in the kitchen, painting a picture of normalcy that contrasts with tabloid narratives. Harry has spoken in past interviews about prioritizing family time and shielding his children from excessive public exposure.

Critics sometimes question the couple's independence and financial decisions, while supporters highlight their philanthropic contributions and advocacy for causes like mental health and racial justice. The Sussexes have largely stepped back from direct responses, focusing instead on ongoing initiatives through Archewell.

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Andrés' longstanding friendship with the pair adds credibility to observations about their character. The chef has collaborated with them on multiple occasions, including relief efforts following natural disasters. His praise reflects personal experience rather than public relations messaging.

As Harry and Meghan mark several years of life outside the royal institution, their approach continues evolving. Harry maintains some ties to British causes, while Meghan builds her American-based ventures. Joint projects through Archewell keep them aligned on shared values of service and impact.

Observers note the challenges of maintaining privacy while sustaining public relevance. The couple's Montecito residence offers seclusion, yet occasional appearances and statements keep them in the news cycle. Friends describe a deliberate balance between family focus and meaningful external engagement.

Financial matters remain opaque by design. Reports have estimated their net worth through various ventures, but the Sussexes have not released detailed accounts. Their foundation provides some transparency on charitable giving, though operational costs and personal finances stay private.

Andrés' insights offer a counterpoint to persistent speculation. By emphasizing unseen acts of kindness and ordinary family moments, he humanizes the couple beyond headlines. Such perspectives from trusted associates help round out public understanding of their post-royal chapter.

Looking ahead, Harry and Meghan are expected to continue blending personal projects with collaborative philanthropy. Archewell's work with organizations like World Central Kitchen suggests sustained focus on humanitarian response. Individual endeavors, from Meghan's brand to Harry's advocacy, reflect their distinct interests while maintaining a united front on core initiatives.

The couple's story continues to captivate global audiences, blending royal legacy with modern independence. Whether facing criticism or praise, they appear committed to a path defined by service, family and selective public engagement. Friends like Andrés reinforce that much of their impact happens away from the spotlight.

As public interest persists, comments from close associates provide rare glimpses into their daily reality. The emphasis on kitchen gatherings, disaster response and quiet contributions paints a picture of deliberate normalcy amid extraordinary circumstances. For Harry and Meghan, this balance defines their current chapter.