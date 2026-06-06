Crown Estate Spent Over $500K Renovating Prince William and Kate's Windsor 'Forever Home'

LONDON — The Crown Estate invested approximately $535,000 in repairs and upgrades to Forest Lodge before Prince William and Princess Kate moved into the eight-bedroom Georgian mansion in Windsor Great Park last fall, according to a new audit by the U.K.'s National Audit Office.

The spending, detailed in a report released June 5 titled "Investigation into residential property arrangements with members of the Royal Family," covered structural and safety improvements to the main residence and associated buildings on the property. The Prince and Princess of Wales pay market rent of about $410,700 annually under a 20-year lease signed in July 2025.

Forest Lodge, described as the couple's "forever home" where they intend to remain even after William ascends the throne, represents a fresh chapter for the family following their time at Adelaide Cottage. The move occurred in early October 2025, ahead of the original schedule, after the couple reportedly hosted a thank-you gathering at a local pub for builders and staff.

The Crown Estate, an independent commercial entity managing land and properties on behalf of the British government, funded the external and structural work in line with its landlord obligations for a short-term lease. William and Kate covered internal refurbishments and the move privately.

Breakdown of Renovation Costs

The audit revealed the Crown Estate spent roughly $534,982 (£396,993) on the property in 2025. Of that, approximately $285,228 went toward the main house and grounds, addressing heating and plumbing systems, structural repairs to ceilings, floors, stairs, fire alarms, brickwork, boilers and stabilization of external walls for safety and compliance.

Additional expenditures included about $65,000 for No. 2 Stable Cottages, $121,000 for No. 3 Stable Cottages and $59,400 for The Barn. No work was performed on No. 1 Stable Cottages, as the previous tenant vacated later. The upgrades ensured the historic Grade II-listed property met modern standards while preserving its character.

The property, dating to the 1770s with later expansions, underwent a major £1.5 million restoration in 2001. Recent planning approvals allowed minor internal and external alterations, such as new doors, windows and floor work, funded privately by the couple.

Lease and Financial Arrangements

Under the 20-year lease commencing July 5, 2025, the Wales family pays quarterly rent with no upfront deposit. The amount, subject to review every five years, reflects market value and exceeds previous tenants' payments. The couple also rents Staff Lodge 1 for an employee, likely their longtime nanny Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo, at an additional annual cost of about $26,470.

The National Audit Office noted that for leases of this duration, landlords typically handle major repairs, while tenants manage internals — a standard practice applied here. Revenue from the Crown Estate flows to the Treasury, not directly to the royal family.

This transparency marks the first such comprehensive review of royal residential arrangements in more than 20 years. The report also examined other properties, including those linked to Prince Andrew and his daughters.

A Fresh Start for the Family

The relocation from Adelaide Cottage followed a challenging period, including Queen Elizabeth II's death in 2022 at Balmoral, the fallout from Prince Harry and Meghan's departure from royal duties, and cancer diagnoses for both King Charles and Princess Kate in 2024. Kate announced her remission in January 2025.

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Royal biographer Sally Bedell Smith previously described Adelaide Cottage as "a place of pain, suffering and sadness," noting the understandable desire for a new beginning. Forest Lodge offers more space for Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis while remaining within Windsor Great Park.

The eight-bedroom mansion, set amid expansive grounds, provides privacy and proximity to family obligations at Windsor Castle. Its estimated value exceeds $20 million, though the Waleses lease rather than own it.

Broader Context of Royal Housing

The audit underscores efforts toward greater accountability in royal property management amid public scrutiny. Unlike some past arrangements criticized as favorable, the Waleses' lease operates at full market rates, with the couple funding personal modifications.

William and Kate's choice of Forest Lodge aligns with their preference for a family-oriented base outside central London. The property's history within the Crown Estate portfolio dates to 1829, blending heritage with contemporary needs.

Public reaction to the renovation costs has been mixed, with some praising the investment in a listed building and others questioning expenditures during economic pressures. The report emphasizes compliance with standard leasing practices rather than special treatment.

Looking Ahead

As the family settles into Forest Lodge, focus remains on their public duties and charitable work. The property's upgrades support long-term residency, potentially spanning decades as William's responsibilities evolve.

The National Audit Office's findings provide insight into the financial mechanics behind royal residences without indicating misuse of funds. Ongoing reviews may shape future arrangements across the family.

For William and Kate, the move symbolizes stability and renewal. With structural foundations strengthened and a spacious home secured, the couple prepares for the next phase of royal life centered in Windsor.

The audit serves as a benchmark for transparency, detailing how public assets support working royals while maintaining clear boundaries on taxpayer versus private contributions. As details circulate, the focus returns to the family's role in national life rather than domestic logistics.