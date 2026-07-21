LeBron James Will Not Return to the Lakers, Agent Rich Paul Confirms Ahead of Record 24th NBA Season

LeBron James will play a record-breaking 24th NBA season this fall, but he will not be doing so with the Los Angeles Lakers, according to his agent, Rich Paul, who confirmed the decision to ESPN's Shams Charania on Tuesday.

"LeBron James will return for an unprecedented 24th season in the NBA -- but it won't be with the Los Angeles Lakers. James has informed the Lakers that the franchise can move on without him because he will play elsewhere," Paul told Charania, according to ESPN. The confirmation ends weeks of speculation over whether James might remain with the franchise he has played for since 2018, while still leaving open the question of exactly which team he will join next.

A monthslong free agency saga

James' free agency has stretched on for nearly a month, with the four-time NBA champion taking his time to weigh what he has described as the right decision for both himself and his family. His deliberate approach has effectively put much of the league's broader free agency market on hold, as teams with cap flexibility earmarked for a potential James signing have waited to see where he ultimately lands before finalizing their own offseason plans.

Charania had previously reported that James had narrowed his list of potential landing spots to a group of finalists, each considered a legitimate championship contender. "It's decision time for LeBron James... The leading suitors have been CLE, MIA, GSW, PHI, and MIN.... LeBron James has made it clear privately that he wants to go somewhere he can compete for a championship. Somewhere he feels he finds that happiness from a team environment and culture that he can uplift," Charania said, referring to the Cleveland Cavaliers, Miami Heat, Golden State Warriors, Philadelphia 76ers and Minnesota Timberwolves.

Even those closest to the process say uncertainty remains

Despite the confirmation that James will leave the Lakers, Paul has continued to push back against the wave of reports speculating about where and when James will ultimately sign, insisting that even well-sourced NBA reporters do not yet have a clear picture of the outcome. "I'll say it again, none of these people know anything. Nobody knows nothing, and I say that respectfully because we haven't made it to where anyone knows anything," Paul said.

That characterization suggests the final decision remains fluid even as James' departure from Los Angeles is now confirmed, leaving the five reported finalist teams, and the broader NBA world, waiting for further clarity on which franchise will ultimately land one of the league's most accomplished players for the next chapter of his career.

A departure that reshapes the league's biggest storyline

James' exit from the Lakers marks a significant turning point for a franchise he helped lead to an NBA championship in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, during a tenure that also included numerous deep playoff runs and cemented his status as one of the most impactful players in franchise history. His departure leaves the Lakers needing to reshape their roster and long-term direction without one of the most decorated players in NBA history at its center.

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For the broader league, James' continued playing career at 24 seasons represents an extraordinary milestone in NBA history, extending a run of sustained excellence and durability that has already made him the league's all-time leading scorer and a fixture of championship contention across multiple franchises throughout his career.

Ripple effects across the league

James' extended free agency process has already begun triggering related roster moves elsewhere around the league. The Lakers themselves recently agreed to a one-year deal with wing Matisse Thybulle, part of the team's broader effort to reinforce its roster depth as it awaits clarity on James' final decision and adjusts its long-term plans in the wake of his departure. Other teams around the NBA, including several of the reported finalists in James' free agency search, have similarly been navigating their offseason roster construction with James' looming decision as a central variable shaping their broader plans.

Beyond the direct James storyline, this offseason has already featured other significant transactions, including forward Lu Dort's move as part of a larger trade that has been described as an early domino falling out of the Oklahoma City Thunder's championship window, illustrating how interconnected this year's free agency and trade landscape has become across the league.

With James' departure from the Lakers now confirmed but his ultimate destination still undecided, attention across the NBA remains fixed on which of the reported finalist teams, the Cavaliers, Heat, Warriors, 76ers or Timberwolves, will ultimately secure his signature. Once that decision is finalized, it is expected to immediately trigger a fresh wave of roster moves across the league, as teams that have been waiting on the outcome of James' free agency move to finalize their own plans heading into the 2026-27 season. For now, even those closest to James' inner circle maintain that no one outside his immediate team truly knows how the situation will ultimately resolve, leaving one of the NBA's most consequential offseason storylines still unresolved even after Tuesday's confirmation that his time with the Lakers has come to an end.