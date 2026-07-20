New York Knicks star Jalen Brunson said this week that he has made no effort to recruit LeBron James to join the franchise this offseason, distancing himself from speculation about the team's potential pursuit of the four-time NBA champion as James continues weighing his free agency options.

Asked directly whether he had tried to bring James to New York, Brunson made clear he intends to stay in his own lane. "My job is to put the ball in the hoop. Try and play a little defense," Brunson said, according to NightcapShow, in comments shared by NBA Courtside and Fullcourtpass. "There's people who are above me who determine who's on the team and who's not. I'll leave the pitching to them."

A team not seriously considered a frontrunner

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Brunson's comments come as the Knicks have generally not been viewed as serious frontrunners in James' free agency search this offseason, despite James having reportedly expressed interest in joining New York at various points in the past. That earlier interest appeared to cool somewhat following the Knicks' recent championship run, with the added expectations and pressure that come with title-winning success seemingly complicating any potential pursuit of James by the organization.

Throughout the more active stages of James' free agency process, teams including the Minnesota Timberwolves, Golden State Warriors, Miami Heat, Cleveland Cavaliers and Philadelphia 76ers have consistently been named as more likely landing spots, with the Knicks largely absent from that core group of finalists as James' decision has continued to play out.

James' own comments on the Knicks' style of play

Despite the Knicks' relatively distant positioning in the sweepstakes, James has spoken publicly and in detail about what makes New York's roster and system work, according to comments shared by the New York Basketball social media account. James praised the Knicks for their diversified offensive approach, highlighting a heavy dose of pick-and-roll actions run through Brunson alongside contributions from coach Mike Brown's use of a pinch-post role for center Karl-Anthony Towns, a combination James suggested prevented opponents from settling into a single defensive scheme.

James also pointed to the Knicks' historically strong point differential during their recent playoff run as a notable indicator of the team's overall quality, alongside praise for supporting players such as Josh Hart and Mikal Bridges, whom he described as important glue pieces, along with additional recognition for another player's contributions throughout the team's championship push.

Rich Paul's earlier comments on James' consideration of New York

Earlier reporting had also suggested that James' longtime agent, Rich Paul, acknowledged internally that the Knicks had at least been part of broader free agency conversations. According to comments attributed to Paul and shared by the New York Basketball account, Paul suggested that the Knicks' presence on James' radar was closely tied to the team's championship success this year, indicating that without that title, New York likely would not have been under serious consideration at all. Paul reportedly noted that any real path toward James joining the Knicks would require Brunson himself to personally signal that he had no issue with the arrangement, underscoring just how central Brunson's own posture toward the situation could be to any realistic scenario involving James and New York.

Why the Knicks may not need James anyway

Beyond the specific question of recruitment, there are broader structural reasons the Knicks have not aggressively pursued James this offseason. The team enters the new season with a largely complete and successful roster, having already retained forward Landry Shamet and added center Andre Drummond as a backup option behind Towns, replacing Mitchell Robinson in that depth role. Given the chemistry and continuity that has fueled New York's recent success, some analysts have suggested that adding a player of James' stature and accompanying expectations at this stage could risk disrupting the roster balance that has made the Knicks so effective.

While few around the league would dispute that James remains capable of elevating any team he joins, and his star power and marketability would likely pair well with New York's media market, the Knicks appear to have concluded that their current roster construction does not require, or perhaps even benefit from, adding another marquee name to the mix at this particular stage.

Brunson's growing influence, deployed elsewhere

Brunson's decision to stay publicly neutral on the James situation stands out given his growing stature within the league as one of its more influential current voices, particularly following New York's championship run and his continued central role in the team's offense. Despite that influence, and despite James' own detailed public praise for the Knicks' system, Brunson has made clear he does not intend to use his platform to actively lobby for James to join the roster, instead deferring that kind of team-building decision to the front office executives whose job it is to make those calls.

With James expected to announce his free agency decision imminently, and with the Cavaliers, Heat, Warriors, 76ers and Timberwolves remaining the most frequently cited finalists, the Knicks appear likely to watch the outcome unfold from the sidelines rather than as active participants in the final stretch of the pursuit. For now, Brunson's comments reinforce a broader sense around the organization that New York is comfortable building on the strength of its existing roster and recent success, rather than pinning its hopes on adding one of the league's most decorated players at this late stage of the offseason.