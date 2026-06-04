SAN ANTONIO — Jalen Brunson scored 30 points, including a decisive fourth-quarter surge, as the New York Knicks overcame a 14-point deficit to defeat the San Antonio Spurs 105-95 on Wednesday night and take a 1-0 lead in the 2026 NBA Finals.

Brunson delivered 13 points in the final period, capping his performance with a spinning jumper while falling to the court with 38 seconds remaining. The Knicks closed the game on an 11-0 run, extending their postseason winning streak to 12 games and improving to 7-1 on the road in these playoffs.

"I think we know what we have to do," Brunson said. "I think we're a pretty together group."

Karl-Anthony Towns added 18 points and 12 rebounds for New York, while OG Anunoby contributed 17 points. The victory marked the first time the Knicks have won a Game 1 of the NBA Finals on the road against the Spurs, who had been 6-0 in such situations historically.

Victor Wembanyama led the Spurs with 26 points and 12 rebounds but struggled from the field, shooting 6-for-21, including 2-for-9 from three-point range. He added six turnovers in his Finals debut.

"I was bad tonight," Wembanyama said. "It's not more complicated than that."

The Spurs led by as many as 14 points midway through the third quarter. However, the Knicks responded aggressively once Wembanyama rested, attacking the rim and exploiting the absence of his rim protection. New York outscored San Antonio 22-9 to close the third quarter and carried that momentum into the fourth.

Despite the loss, San Antonio showed resilience. With 2:16 remaining, Wembanyama made two free throws to give the Spurs a 95-94 lead. Brunson answered immediately with a corner three-pointer to put New York back in front for good.

"I think we let that one go," Wembanyama said.

Knicks coach Mike Brown praised Brunson's performance despite the guard dealing with a knee and ankle injury earlier in the game.

"He's a gamer, man," Brown said. "In the biggest moments, he shows up. That's what MVPs are supposed to do."

The game featured strong supporting performances on both sides. For the Spurs, Dylan Harper scored 17 points off the bench, while Julian Champagnie added 16. However, the rest of San Antonio's reserves combined for just four points, highlighting a lack of secondary scoring.

Josh Hart provided valuable energy for New York with 15 rebounds in 27 minutes, helping the Knicks dominate the glass during key stretches.

This matchup revives the 1999 NBA Finals between these franchises, when the Spurs defeated the Knicks in five games. The 2026 series features younger rosters and a faster pace, reflecting significant evolution in the league.

The Knicks' road dominance this postseason has been remarkable. Their ability to overcome double-digit deficits and physical challenges on the road demonstrates the mental toughness that carried them through the Eastern Conference playoffs.

For the Spurs, the loss exposed areas for improvement. Wembanyama's efficiency issues and the team's reliance on him for interior defense were evident when he rested. Coach Mitch Johnson will likely focus on better ball movement and defensive rotations ahead of Game 2 on Friday.

Brunson's ability to perform while physically compromised added to his reputation as one of the league's premier leaders. His 30-point effort in Game 1 sets a high standard as the series moves forward.

The Knicks' defensive intensity in the final quarter limited San Antonio to just six points in the last five minutes. Their execution in crucial moments shifted momentum decisively after the Spurs had briefly seized control.

New York's road success this postseason has been remarkable. Winning seven of eight away games demonstrates their preparedness for hostile environments and ability to execute under pressure. The atmosphere at the Frost Bank Center was electric, but the Knicks remained composed throughout.

As the series shifts to Game 2, both teams will make adjustments. The Spurs must find ways to improve Wembanyama's efficiency and generate more production from their supporting cast. The Knicks will focus on maintaining health for Brunson and sustaining their defensive intensity over longer stretches.

The 2026 NBA Finals represent a clash of contrasting styles. San Antonio relies on youth, athleticism and the generational talent of Wembanyama. New York counters with veteran savvy, defensive discipline and the clutch reliability of Brunson.

The Knicks are now three wins away from their first title in 53 years. Their ability to steal home-court advantage in Game 1 gives them early momentum in what promises to be a hard-fought series.

Spurs legends including Gregg Popovich, David Robinson, Tim Duncan and Manu Ginobili were in attendance, adding historical weight to the occasion. Celebrity Knicks fans including Spike Lee, Tracy Morgan and Timothée Chalamet also made the trip, creating a vibrant atmosphere despite the road setting.

The Knicks' victory sets an intriguing tone for the 2026 Finals. Their resilience and execution in critical moments may prove decisive as the series unfolds. For now, New York holds the advantage after a hard-fought opening win on the road.

Game 2 on Friday will offer the Spurs an opportunity to respond at home. Both teams will study film intently, searching for small edges in what is expected to be a competitive battle for the Larry O'Brien Trophy.

The Knicks' 12-game postseason winning streak ties the second-longest in NBA history for a single postseason. Only the 2017 Warriors, who won 15 straight before claiming the title, had a longer run.

This Game 1 outcome serves as a reminder that playoff series are often decided by resilience and adjustments rather than regular-season form. The Knicks have shown they can overcome adversity, while the Spurs demonstrated they can compete at the highest level despite their youth.

As the series continues, focus will remain on Brunson's health, Wembanyama's efficiency and the supporting casts' contributions. The next several games will likely feature tactical battles and physical play as both teams fight for championship glory.