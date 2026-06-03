NEW YORK — Prediction markets are showing strong support for the San Antonio Spurs to defeat the New York Knicks in the 2026 NBA Finals, with both Kalshi and Polymarket pricing San Antonio as clear favorites to win the series at around 63-65% implied probability.

The Spurs, led by Victor Wembanyama, advanced to the Finals after a strong playoff run, while the Knicks, anchored by Jalen Brunson, secured the Eastern Conference title. The matchup marks a rematch of the 1999 NBA Finals, adding historical intrigue to the series.

On Kalshi, the Spurs are listed at 64% to win the series, offering $5.23 profit on a $10 bet. The Knicks sit at 37%, paying $15.86 on a $10 wager. Polymarket shows nearly identical probabilities, with the Spurs at 64% ($5.46 payout on $10) and the Knicks at 36% ($17.39 payout on $10). Polymarket provides slightly better returns for bettors on both sides.

For Game 1 spread betting, both platforms have the Spurs favored by 4.5 points. Kalshi prices the Spurs to cover at 53% ($8.26 on $10) and the Knicks +4.5 at 48% ($10.08 on $10). Polymarket lists the Spurs -4.5 at 52% ($8.95 on $10) and Knicks +4.5 at 49% ($10.10 on $10).

The over/under lines show minor differences between platforms. Kalshi offers Over 217.5 at 54% ($7.92 on $10) and Under 217.5 at 48% ($10.08 on $10). Polymarket has Over 218.5 at 50% ($9.70 on $10) and Under 218.5 at 51% ($9.32 on $10). Bettors seeking the Over may prefer Kalshi's lower total, while those taking the Under can find better value on Polymarket's higher line.

The series pricing reflects the Spurs' momentum and home-court advantage. San Antonio posted a strong regular-season record and demonstrated depth throughout the Western Conference playoffs. Wembanyama's two-way dominance has been a central narrative, with the 22-year-old averaging impressive numbers in scoring, rebounding and blocks during the postseason.

The Knicks have relied on Brunson's leadership and clutch performances. Karl-Anthony Towns and OG Anunoby have provided key support, but New York faces a challenging matchup against San Antonio's length and defensive versatility. The Knicks went 2-1 against the Spurs in regular-season and in-season tournament matchups, covering the spread in all three games.

Head-to-head trends favor the Knicks slightly on the spread, with New York going 3-0 against the number. The Over hit in two of those three contests. However, playoff basketball often features slower pace and stronger defense, which could influence Game 1 totals.

Both teams have shown resilience. The Spurs excelled in closeout situations, while the Knicks earned the "Cardiac Bears" nickname for multiple comeback victories. These traits suggest a competitive series, though prediction markets assign the Spurs roughly a two-to-one probability of ultimately prevailing.

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Market participants appear to favor San Antonio's youth, size and home advantage. Wembanyama's presence creates matchup problems that few teams can solve. His ability to protect the rim while stretching the floor forces opponents into difficult decisions. Brunson's craftiness and scoring ability provide New York's best counter, but the Knicks may struggle to contain San Antonio's supporting cast over a long series.

Prediction markets like Kalshi and Polymarket have grown in popularity for NBA betting due to their transparent pricing and potential for value compared to traditional sportsbooks. These platforms aggregate crowd wisdom, often reflecting sharp money and public sentiment in real time. Small differences between Kalshi and Polymarket create opportunities for bettors willing to shop lines.

The 2026 Finals feature two compelling storylines. For the Spurs, it represents validation of their patient rebuild around Wembanyama. For the Knicks, it offers a chance to end a long championship drought and deliver New York its first title since 1973. The series is expected to draw massive television audiences and global interest.

Analysts note that while the Spurs are favored, playoff series often produce surprises. Home-court advantage is significant, but road teams have won key games throughout these playoffs. Fatigue, injuries and adjustments will play major roles as the series unfolds.

Betting volume on both platforms has been robust since the Finals matchup was set. Professional bettors appear split on the spread and total, while public money has flowed toward the Spurs in series pricing. This dynamic creates potential value on the Knicks side for contrarian investors.

The point total debate centers on defensive intensity. Both teams ranked among the league's better defensive units during the regular season. Playoff basketball typically sees scoring dip, supporting the Under. However, the pace in some playoff series has increased due to modern offensive schemes, leaving room for debate on the final number.

As the series begins, focus will remain on Game 1 adjustments. The Spurs will likely emphasize interior defense and transition opportunities. The Knicks will look to exploit mismatches and use Brunson's pick-and-roll mastery to create scoring chances.

Prediction markets will shift as the series progresses. Strong performances by key players or unexpected injuries could quickly alter probabilities. Bettors are advised to monitor line movement and consider hedging strategies across platforms.

The 2026 NBA Finals represent a clash of styles and generations. San Antonio's youth and athleticism against New York's experience and toughness. While markets lean toward the Spurs, the Knicks have shown they can compete with any team when playing at their best.

For those engaging with prediction markets, the slight pricing differences between Kalshi and Polymarket offer opportunities to maximize returns. Shopping lines and understanding implied probabilities remain essential for long-term success in these markets.

As tip-off for Game 1 approaches, anticipation builds for what promises to be a compelling series. Whether the Spurs can convert their market favoritism into a championship or the Knicks can pull off an upset will be decided on the court over the coming weeks.

The growth of prediction markets has added a new layer of engagement for NBA fans. Platforms like Kalshi and Polymarket provide real-time sentiment indicators that often prove more accurate than traditional polling. Their role in the sports betting landscape continues expanding as regulation evolves.

Overall, current market consensus gives the Spurs a clear but not overwhelming edge. The series should provide drama, standout individual performances and potentially several memorable moments as two historic franchises compete for the Larry O'Brien Trophy.