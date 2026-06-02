De'Aaron Fox Says Victor Wembanyama's Ceiling Is "the Universe" as Spurs Star Prepares for NBA Finals

NEW YORK — San Antonio Spurs guard De'Aaron Fox described teammate Victor Wembanyama's potential as virtually limitless, telling reporters that the 22-year-old phenom's ceiling extends "to the moon, the universe, the galaxy — whatever you wanna say," as the Spurs prepare to face the New York Knicks in the 2026 NBA Finals.

Fox, acquired by the Spurs in a major offseason move, has had a front-row seat to Wembanyama's rapid development. The Spurs point guard highlighted not only the French star's extraordinary physical tools but also his leadership growth and basketball intelligence as key factors separating him from other young talents.

"I mean, Vic, like, the way that he approaches the game is, I think, different from obviously most players, but even most superstars," Fox said. "Like, he loves the game so much, and I think, we all see the talent that he has, and how much better he grow- he, he's, he's grown in a basketball player."

Wembanyama, the 2023 No. 1 overall pick, has transformed the Spurs into contenders in just his third NBA season. During the Western Conference Finals against the Oklahoma City Thunder, he averaged 27.3 points, 10.9 rebounds and 2.7 blocks per game while earning series MVP honors. His unique combination of size, skill and defensive versatility has drawn comparisons to historical greats, but Fox believes Wembanyama's ceiling remains undefined.

"The talent will never be deniable. Like, we know what he can do. He can literally do anything that you could possibly ask for on a basketball court," Fox continued. "But the way that he's led throughout the course of this year, even when he wasn't playing, even when he's missed some games, even when he missed the playoff game in Portland, I think that's where the growth has really been."

The Spurs advanced to the Finals after a grueling seven-game series against the Thunder, with Wembanyama's two-way dominance proving decisive. His ability to protect the rim while stretching the floor with three-point shooting has created matchup nightmares for opponents. At 7-foot-4 with elite mobility, Wembanyama represents a new archetype of basketball player — one who combines the rim protection of a traditional center with the perimeter skills of a guard.

Fox, who joined the Spurs this season, noted Wembanyama's leadership evolution as particularly impressive. "That's the biggest growth that he's had since I've been around," he said. "And the talent will never be deniable... but whenever he brings that type of mentality to the game or we need him to dominate a certain area of a game, and he brings that type of leadership, when he's vocal, when he's demonstrative, if he wants the ball or if he's demonstrative of trying to get a stop, I think that's where the most growth has come this year."

At just 22 years old, Wembanyama has already established himself as one of the league's premier defensive anchors while developing into a reliable scorer. His statistical profile this season — 26.8 points, 11.2 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 2.1 steals and 3.4 blocks per game — places him in rare company. He became just the third player in NBA history to average at least 26 points, 11 rebounds and 3.4 blocks in a season.

Wembanyama's Rise and Spurs' Contention Window

The Spurs' unexpected Finals appearance has validated their rebuild around Wembanyama. After years of lottery selections and patient development, San Antonio has emerged as a legitimate championship contender. Coach Gregg Popovich's system has maximized Wembanyama's versatility, allowing him to operate as both a rim protector and floor spacer.

Fox's arrival provided the Spurs with a proven playmaker capable of creating opportunities for Wembanyama. The backcourt duo has developed strong chemistry, with Fox's speed and vision complementing Wembanyama's size and skill. Their ability to push the pace while maintaining defensive intensity has been central to San Antonio's success.

Wembanyama's defensive impact cannot be overstated. His 3.4 blocks per game led the league for the second consecutive season. Opponents have struggled to find effective ways to attack the rim when he is on the floor, often settling for contested midrange shots or turnovers. His length and anticipation have disrupted passing lanes and altered countless shots at the basket.

Offensively, Wembanyama has expanded his game significantly. His three-point shooting has improved to 37.2 percent, forcing defenses to respect his range and creating driving lanes for teammates. His passing vision has also developed, with 3.8 assists per game showcasing his ability to find open shooters when double-teamed.

Leadership Growth Beyond Statistics

Fox emphasized that Wembanyama's leadership has been the most impressive aspect of his development. Even during games he missed due to injury, Wembanyama remained engaged on the sidelines, communicating with teammates and maintaining a positive presence. This intangible growth has elevated the entire Spurs roster.

"He's 22, and the sky is — I mean, he's at the sky right now, but I mean, whatever you wanna say, the moon, the universe, the galaxy, whatever you wanna say, that's the limit for him, as a player and as a leader, being able to do this at 22 already," Fox said.

The comment reflects the basketball world's growing consensus that Wembanyama possesses unlimited potential. At his current trajectory, he could challenge for MVP honors in the coming seasons while anchoring a perennial contender in San Antonio. His combination of physical gifts and work ethic has drawn praise from coaches, players and executives across the league.

Spurs' Path to the Finals

San Antonio's journey to the Finals has been remarkable. After years of rebuilding, the addition of Fox and incremental improvements from young players like Jeremy Sochan and Keldon Johnson have created a balanced roster around Wembanyama. The team's defensive identity, spearheaded by Wembanyama, has been particularly impressive.

Their seven-game series victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder showcased resilience and tactical adaptability. Wembanyama's ability to dominate both ends of the floor in crucial moments proved decisive. The Spurs will now face the Knicks in the Finals, presenting a new set of challenges against New York's physical style and veteran leadership led by Jalen Brunson.

What the Future Holds for Wembanyama

Fox's comments underscore the excitement surrounding Wembanyama's trajectory. At 22, he has already achieved what many players spend entire careers pursuing. His defensive prowess alone makes him a perennial Defensive Player of the Year candidate, while his offensive development suggests he could become a consistent scoring champion.

The basketball community has watched Wembanyama's growth with fascination. From his early days as a prospect with unprecedented physical tools to his current status as a Finals participant, his progression has been remarkable. Coaches and scouts consistently praise his basketball IQ and willingness to learn.

As the Finals begin, all eyes will be on Wembanyama's performance against the Knicks. His ability to impact both ends of the floor against a physical, experienced opponent will be a key storyline. Regardless of the series outcome, his trajectory suggests continued ascent toward superstar status.

Fox's prediction that Wembanyama's ceiling extends to "the universe" captures the sense of unlimited potential surrounding the young star. While basketball history is filled with promising talents who failed to meet expectations, Wembanyama's combination of physical gifts, work ethic and basketball intelligence suggests he may be different.

For the Spurs organization, Wembanyama represents the cornerstone of a potential dynasty. The team's patient rebuilding approach has paid dividends, creating a foundation for sustained success. As Wembanyama continues developing, San Antonio's future appears exceptionally bright.

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The basketball world will continue watching Wembanyama's journey with great interest. From his early struggles adjusting to NBA physicality to his current status as a Finals participant, his growth has been remarkable. Fox's comments from inside the locker room provide valuable insight into the young star's character and potential.

As the 2026 NBA Finals get underway, Wembanyama stands at the threshold of greatness. Whether he leads the Spurs to a championship this year or in the future, his impact on the game appears destined to be profound. The basketball universe, as Fox suggested, may indeed be his limit.