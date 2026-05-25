SAN ANTONIO — Victor Wembanyama delivered a highlight-reel moment during the 2026 Western Conference Finals, launching a deep shot that drew widespread reaction across social media and NBA broadcasts.

The San Antonio Spurs star's play, captured in a widely shared NBA YouTube Short titled "VICTOR WEMBANYAMA OH MY GOODNESS 😱," showed him connecting from well beyond the three-point line. Commentators and fans reacted immediately to the long-range attempt.

One social media comment read, "From way down town... BANG!!! BANG!!!" Another user wrote, "This was crazy." A third said, "That's crazy shot 👽." Multiple viewers called it "W😊" and referenced "SPURS IN 6."

Read more Can Victor Wembanyama Overcome Thunder's Tough Defense In Game 3? Can Victor Wembanyama Overcome Thunder's Tough Defense In Game 3?

The clip, posted by the official NBA channel, has accumulated thousands of views and comments shortly after the game.

Game Context

Wembanyama has been a central figure in the Spurs' playoff run. In Game 3 against the Oklahoma City Thunder, he scored 26 points on efficient shooting while adding rebounds, assists and blocks. The Spurs trail the series 2-1 heading into Game 4 on May 24 at Frost Bank Center.

The Thunder overcame an early 15-0 deficit in Game 3 to win 123-108, powered by a playoff-record 76 points from their bench. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led Oklahoma City with 26 points and 12 assists.

Wembanyama's Season

The 22-year-old has emerged as one of the NBA's most dominant young players. His combination of size, skill and shooting range has drawn comparisons to historical greats. Wembanyama's ability to stretch the floor with deep shots has become a key part of the Spurs' offensive strategy.

In the regular season, he earned Defensive Player of the Year honors and continued to develop his offensive game. His performance in the playoffs has showcased both scoring and playmaking growth.

Series Outlook

The Western Conference Finals pits two young, talented teams against each other. Oklahoma City, the defending champions, have utilized depth and defensive versatility. San Antonio has relied heavily on Wembanyama's versatility despite injuries to key guards like Dylan Harper.

Game 4 represents a critical juncture for the Spurs. A win would tie the series at 2-2. The Thunder aim to take a commanding 3-1 lead.

Broadcast and Fan Reaction

The NBA YouTube Short highlighting Wembanyama's shot quickly circulated. Fans praised the play's difficulty and Wembanyama's confidence in attempting it during a high-stakes playoff game.

The moment added to the growing highlight reel for the 2026 postseason. Wembanyama's ability to make such plays has contributed to increased attention on the Spurs' playoff run.

League-Wide Impact

Wembanyama's development has been a major storyline in the NBA. His presence has elevated the Spurs' competitiveness and drawn national interest to San Antonio. The Western Conference Finals matchup between the Thunder and Spurs features two of the league's brightest young stars in Wembanyama and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

Historical Comparisons

Wembanyama's long-range shooting ability has been compared to previous big men who stretched the floor. His impact on both ends of the court has made him a focal point for opposing defenses throughout the series.

The Spurs continue to build around their young core. Wembanyama's growth remains central to the franchise's future plans.