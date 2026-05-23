SAN ANTONIO — The Oklahoma City Thunder held Victor Wembanyama to 26 points on 8-of-15 shooting in a 123-108 victory over the San Antonio Spurs in Game 3 of the 2026 Western Conference Finals on May 22 at Frost Bank Center.

The Thunder took a 2-1 series lead with the win. Wembanyama added four rebounds, three assists, one steal and two blocks in the loss. He scored 41 points and grabbed 24 rebounds in Game 1 and posted 21 points with 17 rebounds in Game 2.

Defensive Adjustments

Thunder coach Mark Daigneault utilized multiple defenders against the 7-foot-4 Wembanyama, including Isaiah Hartenstein, Chet Holmgren and wing players. Oklahoma City employed physical defense, contesting shots and limiting Wembanyama's drives to the rim.

Wembanyama made six of 10 shots inside the arc. The Thunder built a wall between him and the basket, forcing more perimeter attempts. He did not score his first two-point basket until late in the third quarter.

The Thunder outscored the Spurs 97-77 after the first period. Oklahoma City's bench produced a playoff record 76 points in the game.

Series Context

The Spurs won Game 1 in double overtime 122-115 in Oklahoma City behind Wembanyama's 41-point, 24-rebound performance. The Thunder responded with a 122-113 home victory in Game 2, limiting Wembanyama to 21 points.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the Thunder with 26 points and 12 assists in Game 3. Jared McCain scored a playoff career-high 24 points off the bench. Jaylin Williams added 18 points with five three-pointers.

For the Spurs, Devin Vassell scored 20 points. De'Aaron Fox added 15 points in his series debut after missing Game 2 with an ankle injury. Dylan Harper remained sidelined with an adductor injury.

Wembanyama's Playoff Performance

Wembanyama has averaged strong numbers through the first three games of the series. He has recorded multiple double-doubles and continued to impact the game defensively with blocks and rim protection.

The Spurs have relied heavily on the 22-year-old Defensive Player of the Year candidate. San Antonio's bench was outscored 76-23 in Game 3.

Coaching Comments

Daigneault emphasized depth and physicality after the Game 3 win. He noted the importance of the bench in overcoming the early 15-0 deficit.

Gilgeous-Alexander addressed the slow start, saying the team focused on competing possession by possession after the Spurs' opening run.

Wembanyama expressed disappointment following the Game 3 loss but highlighted team effort. He has faced increased physical play throughout the series, with defenders grabbing and pushing to disrupt his positioning.

Broader Series Outlook

Game 4 is scheduled for Sunday, May 24, 2026, at Frost Bank Center. The series could return to Oklahoma City for Game 5 if necessary.

The Thunder have shown the ability to adjust defensively after Wembanyama's dominant Game 1 performance. San Antonio has countered with strong starts but struggled to sustain output against Oklahoma City's depth.

Read more (VIDEO) Thunder Overcome 15-Point Deficit to Beat Spurs 123-108 in Game 3 of 2026 Western Finals (VIDEO) Thunder Overcome 15-Point Deficit to Beat Spurs 123-108 in Game 3 of 2026 Western Finals

The matchup features two young cores. Oklahoma City, the defending champions, have utilized bench scoring and defensive versatility. The Spurs have leaned on Wembanyama's versatility and contributions from players like Stephon Castle and Devin Vassell.

Historical Notes

Wembanyama's scoring and rebounding totals through the first two games placed him among elite company historically. The Thunder's strategy in Games 2 and 3 focused on making his touches more difficult and contesting shots at the rim.

Physical play has been a theme. Spurs players have noted instances of grabbing and jersey tugging, while Thunder defenders have emphasized legal physicality within playoff parameters.

Upcoming Factors

Player availability will remain key. The Spurs hope for returns or increased contributions from injured guards. The Thunder will monitor Jalen Williams' hamstring status after he missed Game 3.

Both teams have young talent and future assets. The series has featured high-level basketball with clutch moments and defensive stands. Further adjustments are expected as the Western Conference Finals progresses.